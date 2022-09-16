ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

EXCLUSIVE Tears of joy at meeting a 'real life Princess': Mother of girl, eight, who was picked out of crowd by Kate to lay flowers for the Queen says her daughter shed tears of happiness

By Nick Pisa, Tom Pyman, Olivia Devereux-evans For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The mother of an eight-year-old schoolgirl picked out of the crowd to lay flowers for the Queen by Princess Kate has told how her daughter cried tears of happiness at meeting a 'real life Princess'.

In a touching moment the new Princess of Wales asked Elizabeth Sulkovska if she would like to lay a bouquet and Corgi toy she had with her by the gates at Sandringham, while she and husband William chatted to crowds.

The new Princess of Wales, 40, was yesterday at the late monarch's Norfolk residence looking at the sea of tributes to the Queen and chatting to crowds with husband William.

She spotted and spoke to schoolgirl Elizabeth Sulkovska, who was clutching a bouquet of flowers and a corgi teddy, and invited her to walk alongside her to leave her own personal gift to Her Majesty.

The eight-year-old sobbed and had tears in her eyes as she recalled the moment: 'I went with her to put the flowers and the corgi down. She said, 'Where do you think we should lay the flowers?' and I said 'We should put them there'.'

As she placed the flowers on the ground Kate tenderly put an arm on her shoulder to reassure Elizabeth as she was left in tears by the meeting which drew applause from the crowd.

Elizabeth's mum, Viktorija, 44, from nearby Kings Lynn, had no idea her daughter had been so lucky – with the first she knew what had happened was when she was called by headteacher Gregory Hill, from the Howard Junior School.

Courier driver Viktorija told MailOnline: 'I knew the school was going to Sandringham to lay flowers but I had no idea Kate had personally picked Elizabeth to lay some flowers by the gates. It was only when the school called me an told me that a TV crew wanted to interview her that I found out what happened.

'When she came home Elizabeth was so happy, she was crying tears of joy and she told me that Kate was very nice and that she was so happy to have met a real life Princess.

'She is an eight-year-old girl and princes and princesses are the things she loves.

'I'm so proud of her and we had a joke that she is called Elizabeth and I am called Viktorija and maybe we should have named my eldest son William or Charles and then we would have been a copy of the royal family.'

Viltorija, who moved to Norfolk from Latvia, in 2009, and has a grown up son and a teenage daughter, added:' The children were all so jealous, after seeing Elizabeth on the news and we have told all the family in Latvia who just can't believe it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31dXNO_0hy4HMUg00
The new Princess of Wales, 40, was at the late monarch's Norfolk residence looking at the sea of tributes to the Queen with husband William. She also spoke to crowds and spotted schoolgirl Elizabeth Sulkovska, eight, clutching a bouquet of flowers and a corgi teddy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gTAac_0hy4HMUg00
The eight-year-old, who was in the crowd with friends, was then chosen by Kate to walk up to the sea of tributes and lay her own among them
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wNaGB_0hy4HMUg00
The Princess of Wales, carrying a bouquet, guides young Elizabeth over to where she can leave a stuffed corgi toy 

'We are all so proud of her and will be keeping all the newspapers with her picture. Elizabeth asked if we could go to the funeral in London or the lying in state but the queue seems so long and I don't think it would be fair on her to wait 30 hours.

'We don't have a royal family in Latvia but we are big fans of the British royal family and the news of the Queen's death has been covered in Latvia and we are all very sad about it.

'I'm sure Elizabeth will never forget the day she met the Princess and we will have to get the pictures of her meeting Kate framed.'

Elizabeth's headteacher, Gregory Hill from Howard Junior School in King's Lynn, added: 'Elizabeth was overwhelmed, she cried with joy at being chosen. It's just a wonderful, amazing opportunity.'

Mr Hill said that the death of the Queen has also 'touched a young generation.'

He said: 'The older generation obviously knew the Queen for longer but young children that haven't experienced the Queen for long on the throne still are greatly moved by her passing, and really want to do their best to celebrate her life and legacy and never forget her.'

Princess Kate and William - who will visit an army training centre in Surrey later today to meet troops taking part in the funeral arrangements - had both noticed a Paddington Bear tribute that pupils from Howard Hill Junior School had made and said that the logo on the badge was the same as their school uniform.

With King Charles III enjoying a much-deserved rest at his Highgrove estate in Gloucestershire yesterday, the rest of his family took up the mantle - with Sophie, Countess of Wessex, hugging mourners in Manchester and Princess Anne visiting Glasgow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qy6hv_0hy4HMUg00
Elizabeth's mother, Viktorija, 44, (pictured left with her daughter) from nearby Kings Lynn, had no idea her daughter had been so lucky – with the first she knew what had happened was when she was called by headteacher Gregory Hill, from the Howard Junior School. Pictured right, Elizabeth with her teenage older sister
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n9A9M_0hy4HMUg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=231PIK_0hy4HMUg00
Catherine, the Princess of Wales talks to and comforts Elizabeth as she views the flowers left in tribute to the Queen 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dycSs_0hy4HMUg00
The eight-year-old sobbed and had tears in her eyes as she recalled the moment: 'I went with her to put the flowers and the corgi down. She said, 'Where do you think we should lay the flowers?' and I said 'We should put them there'.'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sah58_0hy4HMUg00
 During the Sandringham visit with her husband William, Kate was asked by Jo from Norfolk how her children Louis, Charlotte and George were coping after losing their great-grandmother
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VIfjw_0hy4HMUg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nqShy_0hy4HMUg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=033KMp_0hy4HMUg00
One well-wisher, Gemma Schultz, spoke to William after he noticed her baby wearing a top with Paddington on it and commented about the bear's popularity following the Queen's skit with the marmalade sandwich-loving character for her Platinum Jubilee Celebrations in June 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Ogkx_0hy4HMUg00
The Prince joked: 'I was saying, I think Paddington might have knocked the Corgi off the top spot now. The Corgis won't take that very well.'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XDh12_0hy4HMUg00
The Prince and Princess of Wales inspecting flowers left by well-wishers outside Sandringham in Norfolk this afternoon  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lLetI_0hy4HMUg00
The Prince and Princess of Wales thanked well-wishers at Sandringham this afternoon in a post on their Twitter account 

William and Kate, both 40, began yesterday's visit by stepping out of a dark Range Rover near to the estate's historic Norwich Gates where they warmly greeted by huge crowds who had waited behind metal barriers to see them.

One well-wisher, Gemma Schultz, spoke to William after he noticed her baby wearing a top with Paddington on it and commented about the bear's popularity following the Queen's skit with the marmalade sandwich-loving character for her Platinum Jubilee Celebrations in June.

The Prince joked: 'I was saying, I think Paddington might have knocked the Corgi off the top spot now. The Corgis won't take that very well.'

Following the discussion, Gemma told BBC News that William and Kate were 'nice and genuine people', adding: 'We spoke to William and we spoke to Kate, they both said about his little outfits, how nice they were... All the things that they are doing for everyone is just so nice.'

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who stayed for almost an hour, chatting to royal fans young and old, looked deep in thought as they read the messages on the sea of floral tributes that have been left behind at the gates to the royal residence.

William told a woman waiting in the crowds that yesterday's procession was 'very difficult' and 'brought back a few memories' of walking behind his mother Diana's coffin, before - close to tears - saying to her: 'Don't cry now, you'll start me off'.

William was also heard telling a mourner the Queen was 'everyone's grandmother', and saying Prince George, nine, understood that she had died but Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, less so. Meanwhile, Kate told a woman she would burst into tears if she read too many sympathy cards.

Fran Morgan, 62, spoke to Kate as she and William spoke to the vast crowd that had come to see them at Sandringham, the Queen's estate in Norfolk. Recalling their conversation, Mrs Morgan said: 'She said she couldn't believe how many cards and flowers there were. But she also said: ''I can't read them all or I would cry''.'

One visitor who missed the entire visit was three-month old Eddie Shakespeare who fell asleep just as the Royal couple arrived.

His mother Maisie, 27, from Cambridgeshire, said: 'I was going to wake him up and show him to Kate, but I didn't have the heart. She thanked me for coming and said that all the sympathy meant a lot to her and William. I'm glad I came, but as for Eddie, I'll just have to tell him about it when he's older!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o67RW_0hy4HMUg00
Kate was pictured speaking to a mother and her young child in the crowd as she met mourners at Sandringham yesterday 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QQzZQ_0hy4HMUg00
William also spoke to crowd members, telling them that it was a hard time for the family and had reminded him of his mother's 1997 death. Pictured: William speaks to the schoolchildren Kate also met 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=394c8k_0hy4HMUg00
Kate chats to a member of the crowd who had gathered to meet her and Prince William outside Sandringham in Norfolk 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y3nFJ_0hy4HMUg00
A small baby looks on with a look of concern as the Princess of Wales chats with people in the crowd at Sandringham 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x6VPY_0hy4HMUg00
Kate points to something in the distance - as a young girl copies her - during her walkabout in Norfolk this afternoon 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hq5sz_0hy4HMUg00
Prince William smiles as he speaks to a mother and her infant son who have come to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b0MaJ_0hy4HMUg00
Prince William gestures as he speaks to a young woman, clutching a baby, as the crowds assemble at Sandringham
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YHPpw_0hy4HMUg00
Royal fans scrambled to take photographs and record the historic moment as the new Princess of Wales greeted members of the public outside Sandringham Estate today
Kate clutches onto flowers as she and a royal fan share a smile together as she joined her husband to greet members of the public at Sandringham House today
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tl9vl_0hy4HMUg00
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, view floral tributes placed outside the Sandringham Estate following the death of Queen Elizabeth II
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZDLkm_0hy4HMUg00
The Princess of Wales told a well-wisher she would burst into tears if she read too many sympathy cards
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fFLPx_0hy4HMUg00
The Prince of Wales told a woman at Sandringham today that yesterday's procession was 'very difficult' and had reminded him of walking behind his mother Diana's coffin
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ubvqj_0hy4HMUg00
Kate chatting to mourners while carrying several bouquets of flowers. Hundreds have piled up at the estate in recent days 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xCdXO_0hy4HMUg00
The Prince and Princess of Wales delighted those in attendance at Sandringham House as they looked over the assembled tributes and shared their memories of the late Queen Elizabeth II
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42xk8z_0hy4HMUg00
Royal fans of all ages were treated to an appearance by the Prince and Princess of Wales at Sandringham House
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09tXHO_0hy4HMUg00
Kate greets an excited royal superfan who had come to meet the Prince and Princess of Wales with her family today
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Drxon_0hy4HMUg00
Kate and William warmly grabbed outstretched hands, accepted bouquets of flowers and spoke with those who had patiently waited hours to meet them 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zWL7q_0hy4HMUg00
Prince William gently touches Kate's back as they inspect the sea of flowers left in memory of Queen Elizabeth II
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kBg7X_0hy4HMUg00
Prince William cuts a forlorn figure as he looks over the swathes of bouquets left at the gates of Sandringham House

In Manchester, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, met Josh, a young mourner who was waiting to see her with his mother, Sue.

Recounting the moment they met, Sue said: 'She just said ''nice to meet you, do you want me to take your flowers?'' Then Josh said ''can I have a hug?''. They hugged, then he asked for a photo. The bouquet is signed from Josh but it's got my name on it as well.'

Asked what the moment felt like, Josh - who is non-verbal - replied: 'Happy.'

Meanwhile, in Glasgow, the Princess Royal chatted to crowds outside Glasgow City Chambers. Handed a bouquet by a young girl, she said: 'They're not for me are they?' to which the girl replied, 'They're for you'. Anne, clearly touched, took the flowers and thanked her.

The Royal Family are preparing to lay their beloved mother and grandmother to rest on Monday in a state funeral.

King Charles will lead Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward to Wellington Arch from Westminster Abbey, with Prince William and Harry behind.

Other royals will follow by car for the funeral conducted by the Dean of Westminster.

The Queen: All you need to know following her passing and a look back at her 70-year reign

Comments / 0

Related
The List

Guest At Queen's Funeral Doesn't Hold Back About Charlotte And George's Behavior

Many were surprised at the roles Prince George, and Princess Charlotte would play at the queen's funeral. Prince George of Wales is only nine, and his sister Princess Charlotte of Wales is seven. When news broke that the two young royals would walk behind Queen Elizabeth's coffin before the funeral, some wondered if they were too young to be involved in such a high-profile event.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Princess Charlotte tells her big brother Prince George 'you need to bow' as coffin passes by

Princess Charlotte was seen giving her big brother Prince George a royal lesson during the Queen’s funeral. The seven-year-old daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales told her nine-year-old brother, who is second-in-line to the throne, that he “has to bow” when the funeral cortège passed them. The great-grandchildren of the late Queen Elizabeth II stood with senior royals as they watched the coffin make its journey from Westminster Abbey to Windsor Castle, where it will be laid to rest at King George VI Memorial Chapel in a private burial. The young prince and princess attended the funeral...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Princess Anne
Person
Viktorija
Daily Mail

Smiles from Uncle Harry: Moment Prince Harry gives his niece Princess Charlotte a reassuring grin during the Queen's committal service in Windsor

The Duke of Sussex and Princess Charlotte were seen sharing a sweet moment during the Queen's committal service at St George's Chapel in Windsor this afternoon. Her Majesty returned home to Windsor to be reunited for eternity with her husband, father, mother and sister in the crypt at St George's Chapel at the end of a short service, which followed her funeral at Westminster Abbey earlier today.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Princess Diana’s nieces Lady Eliza and Amelia Spencer don racy mini dresses at London Fashion Week ahead of the Queen’s funeral

Princess Diana's twin nieces Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer put on glamorous displays as they attended the David Koma SS23 show during London Fashion Week. The twins, 29, attended the event on Sunday in eye catching cutout mini dresses as they posed for the cameras while sat on the front row ahead of the Queen's funeral.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Daily Mail

A grin for her niece: Meghan Markle flashes Princess Charlotte, 7, a warm smile as the Royal Family mourns Her Majesty the Queen at her state funeral

Meghan Markle shared a sweet moment after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II as the Royal Family gathered outside Wellington Arch. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, appeared to flash a subtle yet warm smile at her seven-year-old niece after the Queen's state funeral at Westminster Abbey. Throughout the day Meghan...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

The Princess Royal's grief: Anne is teary-eyed as she is supported by her children Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall while looking at floral tributes to the Queen - after she was by her mother's bedside when she died

Princess Anne was teary-eyed today as she was supported by her children Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall while looking at floral tributes to the Queen. The Queen's only daughter, who was known to have a close relationship with the late monarch, was by her side when she died peacefully on Thursday aged 96 at Balmoral Castle.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Princess Royal#Flowers#Princess Of Wales#Uk#The Howard Junior School#Mailonli
Daily Mail

A King's grief: Emotional Charles is watched by concerned Princess Anne as they walk behind their mother's coffin at state funeral for the Queen - and new monarch appears to wipe away a tear as she is laid to rest

King Charles III was visibly emotional and appeared to wipe away a tear as he made his way inside Westminster Abbey alongside a concerned Princess Anne for the Queen's state funeral. Charles, dressed in military uniform, was teary-eyed as he mournfully watched his mother's coffin carried into the church for...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

'You need to bow': Princess Charlotte, 7, spotted advising her brother Prince George on royal protocol as the Queen's coffin went past after funeral service at Westminster Abbey

Princess Charlotte was seen giving her older brother Prince George a lesson in royal protocol today during a moment of levity amid the Queen's final send off today. The youngster was spotted telling her sibling that he 'has to bow', as the Queen's coffin went past while en route to Windsor, following Her Majesty's funeral at Westminster Abbey today.
U.K.
Daily Mail

'Leader' Prince William embraced his role as the 'future king' while Harry was lost in quiet emotion and Zara Tindall offered a 'supportive presence' at the vigil, body language expert claims

Prince William was the 'clear leader' of the group and proved himself as a 'future king' as he joined his cousins to mourn their grandmother at a vigil on Saturday night, a body language expert has claimed. The new Prince of Wales, 40, joined the Queen's other seven grandchildren to...
CELEBRITIES
People

Princess Anne's 2 Kids: Everything to Know

Princess Anne opted not to give her two children, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, royal titles Princess Anne and her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips, welcomed two children over the course of their 19-year marriage: Peter Phillips, 44, and Zara Tindall, 41. The only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Princess Anne wed Phillips at Westminster Abbey in London in 1973. She was the first of the Queen's four children to marry. Millions of people watched as Anne and Phillips exchanged vows, with the princess wearing...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Lip reader reveals Prince William's kind gesture to his brother Harry at the committal service as he allowed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to take their seats before himself and Kate

An expert lip reader has revealed what Prince Harry said to Prince William as the brothers were taking their seats before the Queen's committal service. Jacqui Press, an expert lip reader, spotted the pair in conversation at around 4.20pm as they prepared for the service in St George's Chapel, Windsor.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Disgraced King Juan Carlos of Spain defies government who 'asked him not to attend' the Queen's funeral and arrives with his wife Sofía for the 'reception of the century' at Buckingham Palace

Disgraced former King Juan Carlos of Spain has arrived at Buckingham Palace ahead of the Queen's state funeral amid a row over his attendance. The former monarch, 84, who currently lives in Abu Dhabi, was reportedly asked not to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II by Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchéz.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

606K+
Followers
64K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy