Samantha Armytage warns the women competing on Farmer Wants A Wife about the 'harshness' of country life after moving to Bowral: 'The Wi-Fi is not great, you can't order Uber eats'

She relocated from North Bondi to a sprawling estate in the NSW Southern Highlands two years ago. But Samantha Armytage, 46, says living a country lifestyle is much harder than it looks. Armytage, who is currently starring on Farmer Wants A Wife as a guest host, recently told STIHL's That's...
