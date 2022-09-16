Read full article on original website
Massive GTA 6 leak with over 90 videos & screenshots posted online by the Uber hacker
What just happened? What is allegedly a massive leak of GTA 6 content, including dozens of test build videos and screenshots, has been posted by the 18-year-old hacker claiming to be behind the recent Uber breach. Whether they are legitimate is still open to debate, but a lot of it matches up with previous rumors, and the dialogue and cutscenes seem convincingly Rockstar-like.
Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition is the next major FPS remaster
Something to look forward to: The old school first-person shooter Rise of the Triad was already remastered in 2013, but a new version of the game is now scheduled for 2023. It's coming back from the 1990s with improved graphics and features, a brand-new level editor, and full support for online and local multiplayer.
PSVR 1 games will not work immediately on PSVR 2
Why it matters: Sony's upcoming PSVR 2 has been widely hyped and drawn excitement from many tech enthusiasts, promising outstanding features and specs on the headset, controllers, and even games. Unfortunately, Sony has announced that titles released for the first PSVR headset will not work "natively" with the PSVR 2.
Take-Two floods internet with copyright strikes following GTA 6 leak, blames "network intrusion"
In context: If there's one thing that validates the legitimacy of a massive gaming leak, it's the company behind said title responding with copyright strikes that force the content to be removed. That's what Take-Two did soon after the 90+ videos and screenshots of GTA 6 started hitting the web yesterday. We've also heard that the leaker responsible, who says he is the same 18-year-old hacker that breached Uber, is looking to "negotiate a deal" with Take-Two/Rockstar.
