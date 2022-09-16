Read full article on original website
Prince William Gives an Update on Queen Elizabeth's Corgis: 'Spoiled Rotten, I'm Sure.'
Queen Elizabeth’s beloved corgis are in good hands! During a surprise walk about on Saturday, Prince William, confirmed the news to a royal watcher who asked about the status of the monarch’s dogs. “I saw them the other day, that got me quite sad," he told the mourner...
Inside Queen Elizabeth’s Final Days: Hosting Parties, Grieving a Dog—and a TV Weatherman Crush
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Queen Elizabeth was left “distraught” by the death of one of her oldest and most faithful dogs in the months before her own death, and took special steps to see that the dog’s remains were flown back to Windsor so it could be buried alongside one of its old friends, it was reported Saturday.
'Who's This?' Broadcasters Struggle To Identify New British Leader At Queen's Funeral
Australian news presenters wondered if British Prime Minister Liz Truss was a "minor royal" as she arrived to pay her respects to Queen Elizabeth.
