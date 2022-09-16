ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

CarBuzz.com

The New Ford Mustang Reveal Attracted Car Lovers From Across America

This year's Detroit Auto Show is somewhat underwhelming - given the state of the car industry we're not overly surprised. But Ford injected life into the Motor City last night with its Mustang Stampede spectacle, a special reveal event for the all-new 2024 Ford Mustang. The company invited hundreds of Mustang owners from all six previous generations to cruise from its headquarters in Dearborn to Hart Plaza in downtown Detroit.
CNET

Listen to the 2024 Ford Mustang's V8 Just Before Its Debut

It's not very often that a new generation of Ford Mustang makes an appearance, so it's bound to be quite the event when Ford debuts the seventh-generation Mustang in front of a public audience during the 2022 Detroit Auto Show. But before its Wednesday evening debut, Ford has a teaser that lets us hear that V8 sing.
Road & Track

Here's What We Learned About the 2024 Ford Mustang's Engines

Ford has not released final power and torque figures for either the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder and 5.0-liter V-8 offered in the 2024 Mustang. A shame, though we suspect that those numbers are being determined and will be released closer to the start of production. Still, there's a lot to talk about with what's going on under the hood of the new S650 Mustang.
fordauthority.com

S650 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Coming In 2025 As 2026 Model

Following the debut of the all-new, next-generation S650 Ford Mustang this week, it’s clear that the current variants of the long-running pony car – the Mach 1 and Shelby GT500 – will be going away, at least temporarily. As Ford Authority reported earlier today, the GT500 will bow out after the 2022 model year, in fact, while the Mach 1 will live on through the last year of the S550 in 2023. However, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the S650 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 will debut in 2025 as a 2026 model, which means it won’t be absent from the lineup for too long.
topgear.com

Ford is heading back to Le Mans with a new Mustang GT3

… and it arrives alongside a whole family of new racing Mustangs. Skip 9 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. So, you’ve read all about the new seventh-generation Mustang. You’ve read up on the track-focused Dark Horse version, as...
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford F-150 Raptor Recalled Over Loose Wheel Lug Nuts

Ford Motor Company is recalling select 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor models over loose wheel lug nuts. The defect: in affected vehicles, the lug nuts on the wheels may have been incorrectly tightened. The hazards: incorrectly tightened wheel lug nuts can loosen and result in wheel separation from the vehicle, increasing...
Motorious

Pontiac Cousins Emerge From Hiding

These sports car siblings finally see the light of day once more together. These two classic cars have been regarded as some of the most popular vehicles to ever hit the road in America because of their performance and iconic designs. On one side of the equation you can clearly see a beautiful 1979 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am in pretty good condition. Looking to the other, we find a 1970 Pontiac GTO which has some of the rarest features ever put to use in a muscle car. Both of these vehicles are proud members of the same brand and as such have a lot in common but it is also funny how they seem to fill in the gaps for each other in a lot of ways.
CarBuzz.com

The Ferrari Purosangue's Unique Suspension Is Lightyears Ahead

Yesterday, Ferrari took the wraps off the Purosangue, a car, it says, you should not call an SUV. Instead, it must be known as a Ferrari Utility Vehicle. However you choose to describe it, the Purosangue is spectacular. It comes with a singing V12 engine, electronically opening rear-hinged rear doors, and an innovative take on suspension that negates the need for anti-roll bars.
