ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

NFL Scores Week 2: Results and Top Fantasy Football Stars for Sunday Games

While the Sunday games in Week 2 of the NFL season weren't nearly as wild as Week 1, there were still plenty headline-generating results and eye-popping scores, especially at the end of the 1 p.m. ET window. The Miami Dolphins surged back from a 35-14 deficit against Lamar Jackson and...
NFL
Bleacher Report

49ers' Deebo Samuel on Trey Lance's Injury: 'It Kind of Broke My Heart'

The San Francisco 49ers had trouble enjoying Sunday's 27-7 victory over the Seattle Seahawks after losing second-year quarterback Trey Lance for the remainder of the season because of a broken ankle that requires surgery. 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel was somber after the game, telling reporters, "Seeing all the work that...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
A.j. Brown
Person
Devonta Smith
Bleacher Report

Week 3 Waiver Wire: Early Pickups and Breakout Fantasy Football Candidates

After the chaos that was Week 1 of the NFL season, the Week 2 early action was (somewhat) more stable, with the usual names appearing atop the fantasy scoring lists. (And then there was Tua Tagovailoa scoring six touchdowns for the Miami Dolphins in their 42-38 win over the Baltimore Ravens.)
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Buccaneers#Chargers#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#The Las Vegas Raiders#Kansas City Chiefs#Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report

49ers' Trey Lance to Have Surgery on Broken Ankle Injury; Out for Season

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season after suffering a broken ankle during Sunday's 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks, coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters. That confirms a previous report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, who noted Lance was likely to miss...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 2 Results

For the past two years, the Jacksonville Jaguars have had the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft. That's unlikely to happen again in 2023, especially after the Jags became the first AFC South team to win a game during the 2022 season. On Sunday, Jacksonville pulled off a...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Bleacher Report

Way-Too-Early NFL Playoff Predictions

We are only two weeks into the NFL regular season schedule, but it already feels like the preseason playoff predictions need a makeover. Of course, it's never good to overreact. The New York Giants are 2-0 under new head coach Brian Daboll, but now isn't quite the time for fans start booking travel to Glendale for Super Bowl LVII.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Buying or Selling NFL's Early Breakout Players

People tend to gravitate toward the newest and shiniest toys, and the same is true in the NFL with breakout stars. In some ways, the NFL operates under a constant state of Jordan fatigue. Greatness can become boring. Aaron Donald won three Defensive Player of the Year awards and could have more. Tom Brady has as many detractors as he does fans.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
Bleacher Report

Fans Slam NFL for Mike Evans' Suspension After Fight with Marshon Lattimore

Not everyone believes Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans deserved his one-game suspension from the NFL for his fight Sunday with Marshon Lattimore. The league announced Evans would be the only player suspended from the incident, as first reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, but fans had other opinions:
TAMPA, FL
Bleacher Report

Packers' SNF Win over Bears Provides Blueprint for Success in Post-Davante Future

The best path forward for the Green Bay Packers involves taking the ball out of the hands of the reigning back-to-back NFL MVP. The Packers can't expect to win the same way they have during the previous three seasons under head coach Matt LaFleur. Two-time first-team All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams is no longer with the franchise, and Green Bay's front five remains in flux.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Breshad Perriman, Garrett Wilson and Waiver-Wire Fantasy WRs to Replace Mike Evans

The NFL has suspended Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans one game for his scuffle with New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore on Sunday, per ESPN's Jenna Laine, leaving fantasy players potentially scrambling to find another option at the position ahead of Week 3. If you drafted well and...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy