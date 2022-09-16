ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
digitalspy.com

🎇Emmerdale Sunday 18th September 2022🎇

Good evening Emmerdalians. The second half of Friday's episode 🤞🤞. Liam returns home with Leyla, but things are tense between the two of them. Meanwhile, Noah accepts a position as Marcus's apprentice. Elsewhere, Bernice confronts Rishi over ditching her at lunch. Dark and gloomy here. The lights are on...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Cold openings (scenes before the opening titles) in soaps

EastEnders recently aired what's known as a cold opening in soapland where some scenes aired before the opening titles. I wondered what people think of this approach, particuarly for soaps? Is it worth doing for regular episodes?. I though it worked well on this occasion. and you can see the...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Corrie Discussion Sunday September 18th 7pm : The Jury Decides

Good evening my fellow Cobbleheads, welcome to tonight’s episode thread, this episode was originally due to air on Friday. Other changes this week are we have no episode on Monday but it will be shown on Tuesday at 8pm instead, we should then return to normal on Wednesday & Friday.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Missed episodes CAN and OZ

My daughter just told me that it’s been said on Drag Race groups? (sorry I don’t do social media)that the Canadian final will be on Tuesday, Down Under on Wednesday though don’t know if that is both episodes and then as we know UK4 starts Thursday. Although I already know who wins DRCAN3 I still want to watch it.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Corrie - Spider and the police?

Someone please tell me I’m wrong and that this is just stupid online media speculation published as fact?. If not, what a way to absolutely trash the legacy of one of Coronation Street’s most memorable and unique characters. I am speechless that the production team are allowed to...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

On The Buses TV Episodes coming to Blu-ray

This shows you a before and after shots with lines down the side to guide you. It would be nice if they could colourise the black and white episodes that were only done that way due to a strike. There are some colourised episodes on YouTube but they didn’t look very good as they were done with AI which still has a lot to learn.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Pre-Series - Who is your favourite?

I know we haven't seen any of them in action yet, but based on first impressions. James, with Tyler, Kym, Will, Fleur and Ellie T as my 6 Favourites. Always hoped Helen would be on the show so voted for her but really need to see first dance and first ITT interview to make a sensible choice.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

What House of the Dragon's big death means for Rhaenyra

When Ser Criston Cole actor Fabien Frankel promised episode five was the one to watch, we had no idea what House of the Dragon could possibly have in store for fans. It seems the prequel is challenging Game of Thrones for the most gory television show of the franchise. Episode five's unexpected death was so gruesome, it makes Theon Greyjoy's botched beheading of Winterfell's master-of-arms Ser Rodrik Cassel look like soft play.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Killing Eve and Grey’s Anatomy star Sandra Oh set to attend Queen’s funeral

Killing Eve and Grey's Anatomy actor Sandra Oh is going to attend Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, which is set to take place on Monday (September 19) in London. The actress will attend as a part of the Canadian delegation, who will participate in the procession of national honours as a part of the service. Oh is a Canadian born to Korean parents.
WORLD
digitalspy.com

Why is the launch show so delayed this year?

I want my strictly fix now! Lol. Is this the latest the show has launched? I’m used to earlier launch dates comparing to previous years. Somebody fill me in what’s going on please!. Posts: 125. Forum Member. ✭. 17/09/22 - 13:09 #2. … because there’s the small matter of...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

The Walking Dead star joins Superman and Lois as huge DC villain

Following a teaser at the end of season two, Superman & Lois has found its Bruno Mannheim, with former The Walking Dead star Chad L Coleman being cast in the role. As reported on TV Line, Coleman will play the Intergang crime boss in the third season of The CW's superhero show, which stars Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch as the titular pair as they return to Smallville.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

The Masked Dancer eliminates its third celebrity contestant

The Masked Dancer UK series 2 spoilers follow. The Masked Dancer resumed on ITV tonight (September 17), which meant a third secret celebrity was unmasked infront of the nation. Five characters performed their routines: Scissors (up first), Prawn Cocktail, Pillar & Post, Odd Socks and Candlestick, but the competition was...
TV SHOWS
digitalspy.com

Home and Away launches big Marilyn story with newcomer Heather

Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Home and Away fans will get their first look at a big new storyline for Marilyn Chambers next week. The fan favourite is about to take centre stage as the long-running soap teases a mystery connection between her and newcomer Heather Fraser.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Celebrity Big Brother - Shilpa Shetty

Unpopular opinion here but after watching her time in the Big Brother house I have to admit I didn't like her very much at all. Snobby and self important who lasted longer in the house then likely expected solely due to the racist incident (which I do think was a disgusting thing to see on screen.)
