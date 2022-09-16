NFL Research offers the best nuggets from each week of games in the NFL. Here are the most eye-popping statistical accomplishments of Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season. "It was like he was playing Madden," Tyreek Hill said of McDaniel's second-half play calling. Browsing the box score, it reads like something straight out of the video game. Tua Tagovailoa had 469 pass yards and six touchdowns. Hill had 190 receiving yards, while Jaylen Waddle added 171. Each player caught two of Tagovailoa's six touchdown passes.

