Kansas City, MO

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman Unhappy News

Former UCLA Bruins quarterback Troy Aikman is not happy with his alma mater. Aikman, who went No. 1 overall to the Dallas Cowboys out of UCLA, ripped his school's fan base on social media, following their poor attendance showing. "This is an embarrassment but we couldn’t fill the Rose Bowl...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth Tonight

Another week, another Cris Collinsworth slide-less broadcast on Sunday evening. Week 2's "Sunday Night Football" game is featuring the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears. Collinsworth didn't do his beloved "slide in" prior to kickoff on Sunday night. What's up with that, Chris?. Hopefully he'll do it next week.
CHICAGO, IL
Black Enterprise

Former Super Bowl Champion and College Hall of Famer Dead at 70

A former NFL player who was also inducted into the College Hall of Fame passed away at 70 last week. According to The Associated Press, former NFL defensive player Shelby Jordan, who played for the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Raiders, has died. He was 70 at the time of his death. He had an 11-year career in the National Football League before retiring after the 1986 season.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL investigating former Bucs head coach Bruce Arians

During the fourth quarter of Sunday afternoon’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints, a massive fight broke out involving a number of star players from both teams including Tom Brady, Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette, and Marshon Lattimore. Oddly, former Tampa Bay head coach Bruce...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Raiders Fan Photo

The champagne showers started way too early in Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon. With the Raiders up 16 late in the third, one Raiders fan celebrated a little prematurely; only to watch his team lose by six thanks to some Kyler Murray magic and an overtime walk-off TD courtesy of the Cardinals defense.
LAS VEGAS, NV
AthlonSports.com

Baltimore Ravens Veteran Suffered Season-Ending Injury On Sunday

Week 2 of the 2022 season is one to forget for John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens. They fell to the Miami Dolphins 42-38 after once leading 28-7. Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins scored 28 in the fourth to pull off the stunner. To make matters worse, the Ravens are...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Look: NFL World Is Worried About Kyler Murray Today

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals are off to another brutal start. After opening the season with a 44-21 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Cardinals are getting blown out by another AFC West opponent in Week 2. The Las Vegas Raiders jumped out to a 20-0 lead at halftime.
NFL
NFL

NFL stats and records, Week 2: Tua Tagovailoa makes his mark on Dolphins' history

NFL Research offers the best nuggets from each week of games in the NFL. Here are the most eye-popping statistical accomplishments of Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season. "It was like he was playing Madden," Tyreek Hill said of McDaniel's second-half play calling. Browsing the box score, it reads like something straight out of the video game. Tua Tagovailoa had 469 pass yards and six touchdowns. Hill had 190 receiving yards, while Jaylen Waddle added 171. Each player caught two of Tagovailoa's six touchdown passes.
NFL
The Spun

There Are 2 Monday Night Games Tonight - Here's Why

There are two Monday Night Football games on the schedule for this evening. Week 2 of the 2022 NFL regular season will feature two different Monday Night Football games, with one game airing on ESPN and the later game airing on ABC. At 7:15 p.m. E.T., the Buffalo Bills will...
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Giants' Kenny Golladay empties locker after Week 2 win

Despite an impressive 2-0 start under head coach Brian Daboll, the New York Giants are dealing with some possible inter-office drama on Monday. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay was quick to depart after seeing a significantly reduced amount of playing time in the team's Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers.
NFL
CBS Sports

Broncos vs. Texans: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the Houston Texans can expect to have a real challenge on their hands on Sunday. They will take on the Denver Broncos on the road at 4:25 p.m. ET at Empower Field at Mile High. Houston will be seeking to avenge the 38-24 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 8 of 2019.
HOUSTON, TX

