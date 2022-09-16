Read full article on original website
The historical Belmont Hotel on Linwood Boulevard in Kansas City used to be home to the affluent in its early yearsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs vs La Chargers: Winners and Losers from Week 2Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Fried chicken fans have their favorite comfort food restaurant to fulfill that occasional cravingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The 1925 building of the ACME Cleansing Company on Gillham Road in Kansas City was reborn in 2019CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
5 quick observations after the Chiefs-Chargers gameChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Dolphins having trouble getting to QB, make surprise lineup decision. And personnel notes
So much has gone right for the Dolphins in this 2-0 start, but here’s one thing that hasn’t: the pass rush.
NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman Unhappy News
Former UCLA Bruins quarterback Troy Aikman is not happy with his alma mater. Aikman, who went No. 1 overall to the Dallas Cowboys out of UCLA, ripped his school's fan base on social media, following their poor attendance showing. "This is an embarrassment but we couldn’t fill the Rose Bowl...
NFL Fans Are Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth Tonight
Another week, another Cris Collinsworth slide-less broadcast on Sunday evening. Week 2's "Sunday Night Football" game is featuring the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears. Collinsworth didn't do his beloved "slide in" prior to kickoff on Sunday night. What's up with that, Chris?. Hopefully he'll do it next week.
Former Super Bowl Champion and College Hall of Famer Dead at 70
A former NFL player who was also inducted into the College Hall of Fame passed away at 70 last week. According to The Associated Press, former NFL defensive player Shelby Jordan, who played for the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Raiders, has died. He was 70 at the time of his death. He had an 11-year career in the National Football League before retiring after the 1986 season.
thecomeback.com
NFL investigating former Bucs head coach Bruce Arians
During the fourth quarter of Sunday afternoon’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints, a massive fight broke out involving a number of star players from both teams including Tom Brady, Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette, and Marshon Lattimore. Oddly, former Tampa Bay head coach Bruce...
Watch: Son of Hall of Famer Edgerrin James gallops for 56-yard TD in Howard blowout
For those that remember Edgerrin James' 11-year Hall of Fame career, prepare to feel old. On Saturday, James' son, Eden, made the first highlight reel play of his collegiate career for the Howard Bison. With Howard blowing out Morehouse College in the fourth quarter, 23-0, the Bison chose to give...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Not Happy With Hit: NFL World Reacts
Patrick Mahomes wife, Brittany Mahomes, wasn't happy with a hit her husband took in Thursday night's game against the Chargers. "Guess we can hit QBs like that now," she tweeted. This appears to be the hit in question, where Mahomes got high-lowed a bit by Chargers defensive ends Joey Bosa...
‘That was helpful’: Russell Wilson reacts to hilarious tactic from Broncos fans in win vs. Texans
Russell Wilson went from being savagely jeered in his return to Seattle in Week 1 to being booed by his own fans in his home debut for the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Broncos actually logged a 16-9 win over the Houston Texans, but it’s safe to say that Denver fans weren’t too pleased with their team’s performance.
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels addresses glaring Derek Carr difference from last season
In his first game under new head coach Josh McDaniels, Las Vegas Raiders star quarterback Derek Carr had a grand total of zero rushing yards. This is a glaring deviation from his play last season under Jon Gruden, who coached Carr to a career-best 140 yards last term. There’s clearly...
NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Raiders Fan Photo
The champagne showers started way too early in Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon. With the Raiders up 16 late in the third, one Raiders fan celebrated a little prematurely; only to watch his team lose by six thanks to some Kyler Murray magic and an overtime walk-off TD courtesy of the Cardinals defense.
NFL
Mitch Trubisky on Pittsburgh's chants for Kenny Pickett: 'You just block it out and play football'
It didn't take long for Steelers fans to express their true desires. At various points throughout Sunday's 17-14 defeat to the Patriots, chants for rookie Kenny Pickett cascaded down Acrisure Stadium after many fruitless drives with Mitchell Trubisky at the helm. Trubisky, who earned the right to be the Steelers'...
AthlonSports.com
Baltimore Ravens Veteran Suffered Season-Ending Injury On Sunday
Week 2 of the 2022 season is one to forget for John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens. They fell to the Miami Dolphins 42-38 after once leading 28-7. Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins scored 28 in the fourth to pull off the stunner. To make matters worse, the Ravens are...
Look: NFL World Is Worried About Kyler Murray Today
Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals are off to another brutal start. After opening the season with a 44-21 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Cardinals are getting blown out by another AFC West opponent in Week 2. The Las Vegas Raiders jumped out to a 20-0 lead at halftime.
NFL
NFL stats and records, Week 2: Tua Tagovailoa makes his mark on Dolphins' history
NFL Research offers the best nuggets from each week of games in the NFL. Here are the most eye-popping statistical accomplishments of Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season. "It was like he was playing Madden," Tyreek Hill said of McDaniel's second-half play calling. Browsing the box score, it reads like something straight out of the video game. Tua Tagovailoa had 469 pass yards and six touchdowns. Hill had 190 receiving yards, while Jaylen Waddle added 171. Each player caught two of Tagovailoa's six touchdown passes.
There Are 2 Monday Night Games Tonight - Here's Why
There are two Monday Night Football games on the schedule for this evening. Week 2 of the 2022 NFL regular season will feature two different Monday Night Football games, with one game airing on ESPN and the later game airing on ABC. At 7:15 p.m. E.T., the Buffalo Bills will...
NBC Sports
Report: Giants' Kenny Golladay empties locker after Week 2 win
Despite an impressive 2-0 start under head coach Brian Daboll, the New York Giants are dealing with some possible inter-office drama on Monday. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay was quick to depart after seeing a significantly reduced amount of playing time in the team's Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers.
NFL
49ers QB Trey Lance suffered fractured ankle vs. Seahawks, will undergo season-ending surgery
Trey Lance's season has come to an ill-fated end in Week 2. The 49ers quarterback suffered a fractured ankle against the Seahawks that will require season-ending surgery, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced Sunday. Jimmy Garoppolo entered the game for Lance and led San Francisco to a 27-7 victory over Seattle.
CBS Sports
Broncos vs. Texans: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the Houston Texans can expect to have a real challenge on their hands on Sunday. They will take on the Denver Broncos on the road at 4:25 p.m. ET at Empower Field at Mile High. Houston will be seeking to avenge the 38-24 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 8 of 2019.
