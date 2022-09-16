Read full article on original website
Telling the story: OU 49, Nebraska 14
Every play matters in a college football game but some do a better job of explaining the outcome than others. Here are the five plays that told the story of Oklahoma’s 49-14 destruction of Nebraska. OU 49, Nebraska 14. Play No. 1: Gabriel shows his wheels. You look at...
Report Card: Nebraska
Oklahoma's 49-14 win in Lincoln, Nebraska was one of the more impressive performances the team has put together in recent years. As ever it's time to take a look at who were the top performers in the game. What's perhaps most interesting is that Oklahoma didn't have a lot of singularly great performances but a team full of really strong ones. But who had the top score in this week's Report Card?
EDGE Cameron Lenhardt decommits from Nebraska
Cameron Lenhardt has decommitted from Nebraska. Lenhardt, a four-star EDGE from IMG (Fla.) Academy in the Class of 2023, announced his decision on Twitter on Sunday less than two hours after the Huskers fired defensive coordinator Erik Chinander. "First off I would like to thank the whole Nebraska staff for...
Sooners ‘control the volume’ in Nebraska blowout
LINCOLN, Neb. – All the elements were in play for something incredibly wacky to happen as Oklahoma made its first trip to Nebraska since 2009 with the rivalry being renewed. First road game of the season. First road game for head coach Brent Venables. A rejuvenated Huskers team, following the firing of Scott Frost last Sunday.
