Scarlet Nation
The good, the bad and the noteworthy: Alabama 63, ULM 7
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — There wasn’t a Sun Belt surprise inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday. Not even close. After an underwhelming performance at Texas last week, No. 2 Alabama responded with a 63-7 victory over Lousiana-Monroe. Last week, the Sun Belt Conference made waves by recording a trio of...
On Location Report: Osborne talks Hoover game, relationship with Alabama
TRUSSVILLE — It's rare for Hunter Osborne to have a quiet game, especially during his senior season. But the four-star Alabama commit dealt with a bevy of double teams on Friday. Pair that with a conscious effort by Hoover to avoid the defensive lineman led to a quiet night for Osbourne as he tallied just four total tackles and a tackle for loss as Hewitt-Trussville fell to Hoover 17-7.
