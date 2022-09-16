TRUSSVILLE — It's rare for Hunter Osborne to have a quiet game, especially during his senior season. But the four-star Alabama commit dealt with a bevy of double teams on Friday. Pair that with a conscious effort by Hoover to avoid the defensive lineman led to a quiet night for Osbourne as he tallied just four total tackles and a tackle for loss as Hewitt-Trussville fell to Hoover 17-7.

