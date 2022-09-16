Read full article on original website
Related
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Daughter Charlotte Makes Rare Public Outing With Her Mom
Watch: Freddie Prinze Jr. on Marriage to Sarah Michelle Gellar. On Sept. 14, Charlotte Grace Prinze, daughter of Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr., stepped out for a rare public appearance as her mother's date to the Los Angeles screening of Sarah's new Netflix movie, Do Revenge. The 12-year-old...
ETOnline.com
Sarah Michelle Gellar Reacts to Selma Blair on 'Dancing With the Stars,' Makes Rare Appearance With Daughter
Mother-daughter date night! Sarah Michelle Gellar made a rare appearance with her and Freddie Prinze Jr.'s 12-year-old daughter, Charlotte Prinze, at a special screening of her new Netflix teen drama, Do Revenge, on Wednesday night. Gellar, 45, who is known for hit teen dramas like Cruel Intentions and Buffy the...
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg’s Wife Shows Off Their Incredible Illinois Home in New Video
The power couple of Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy certainly stay busy. Wahlberg is the star of the hit TV show Blue Bloods, and McCarthy is a judge on the singing competition series The Masked Singer. But when the couple isn’t hard at work in front of the cameras, they’re at their home in St. Charles, Illinois living their best life.
Gnarly Video Shows Post Malone Falling Onstage And Majorly Injuring Himself Before Being Helped By Medics
Post Malone suffered a major injury when he fell on stage during a concert, and the video is painful to watch.
RELATED PEOPLE
Melanie Lynskey Says Husband Jason Ritter Loves Her "Sexy" Look at the 2022 Emmys
Melanie Lynskey and her husband, Jason Ritter, made an adorable appearance together at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Sept. 12. Lynskey wore a custom mint-green Christian Siriano ballgown, while Ritter opted for a classic black tuxedo. When Lynskey stopped to talk to Laverne Cox during "E! Live From the Red...
Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO
Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
AOL Corp
'I'm very sorry': Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to Quinta Brunson following Emmys controversy
Two days after receiving her first Emmy under less than auspicious circumstances, Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson got a chance to redo her acceptance speech. Brunson interrupted the opening monologue of Wednesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live! to demand an opportunity to thank those whom she didn’t have time to because of Kimmel.
The Boy Meets World Cast Finally Addressed The ‘Messed Up’ Reason Why Angela Was Kept Out Of The Series Finale
Years after the series finale, the Boy Meets World cast finally addressed the messed-up reason why Anglea wasn't in it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Blake Lively Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 4 With Ryan Reynolds
Watch: Blake Lively's Most MEMORABLE Fashion Moments. One secret Gossip Girl is ready to tell? Blake Lively is pregnant! The 35-year-old is expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds. Blake—who is already mom to daughters James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 3—debuted her baby bump on Sept. 15 during...
ComicBook
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Celebrate New Pregnancy With Deadpool Costume
Earlier this month, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds announced they are expecting their fourth child together, with Lively taking to her Instagram account Saturday to share pictures of the pregnancy to date. Buried in the post—one that asks members of the paparazzi to stop camping out in front of their house—is a picture of Lively and Reynolds posing together. In that photo, Reynolds can be seen sporting a Deadpool suit.
BET
‘Boy Meets World’ Actress Trina McGee Reveals Why She Was Excluded From Show Finale
Trina McGee revealed why her character, Angela Moore on the ‘90s sitcom Boy Meets World, didn’t appear on the series finale. “I was told, in kind of a weird, off-handed way by a very important person, that you guys all went to [showrunner] Michael Jacobs, and you said, ‘We don’t want her in the last episode. She’s somehow taking our light.’ [That] was the gist of it,” McGee said on the podcast Pod Meets World with her former cast members.
John Travolta Celebrates Daughter Ella's NYFW Debut in Karl Lagerfeld Show: 'So Proud'
John Travolta is raising a multi-hyphenate. The Golden Globe winner, 68, praised his daughter Ella Bleu Travolta on Friday after she made her New York Fashion Week debut, walking in the Karl Lagerfeld runway show for their Cara Loves Karl capsule collection. "So proud of Ella's debut at fashion week...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trisha Paytas announces the birth of her daughter, Malibu Barbie
Trisha Paytas, a YouTube star who has courted controversy for more than a decade as a vlogger, announced the birth of her daughter on Thursday. "She has arrived," Paytas wrote in an Instagram post, adding a heart emoji in the caption. "Meet our daughter, Malibu Barbie Paytas-Hacmon." The post features...
TODAY.com
See little sister Charlotte tell George to bow during queen's funeral
Prince George and Princess Charlotte remained composed during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, though the young princess apparently reminded her older brother to bow during part of the procession. NBC’s Wilfred Frost reports for the 3rd Hour of TODAY.Sept. 19, 2022.
Love Is Blind's Iyanna McNeely Is Ready to Move On, Says Her 'Final Chapter' of the Show is Over
Three episodes of Love is Blind: After the Altar were released on Friday and showed how life after the show was treating some couples from season 2 Iyanna McNeely is giving thanks to the people in her life — and those following her journey online. The Love is Blind star recently announced her separation from husband Jarrette Jones, who she met and married on the show. "While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that's okay," the joint statement read. "Coming to...
Jason Momoa reveals shaved head, now adorned with a traditional Hawaiian tattoo
Jason Momoa didn't shave his whole head to make a statement on plastics, but he did lose enough to rock a new scalp tattoo. See his new look.
After Bonding With Fake Daughters On Last Man Standing, Tim Allens Talks Working With Real Daughter For The Santa Clauses
Tim Allen has weighed in on working with his real-life daughter on Disney+'s upcoming series The Santa Clauses.
TODAY.com
This little girl having a meltdown is everyone dreading football season
When Rylee Grace was pregnant, her husband, Alex, a football fanatic, dreamed of watching games with their daughter, Mara. Alex even purchased baby jerseys. But Mara, who is now 2, doesn’t get what all the fuss is about. In a now-viral TikTok video, Alex is seen standing in front...
NFL・
Anne Heche's Final Performance in Girl in Room 13 Was 'a Tour de Force,' Says Elisabeth Röhm
"She was just a total pleasure, a hero for the film," Girl in Room 13 director Elisabeth Röhm tells PEOPLE of working with Anne Heche on one of her final films before her death at age 53 last month Anne Heche takes one of her final bows this weekend in Lifetime's Girl in Room 13. After the late actress died at age 53 last month, director Elisabeth Röhm tells PEOPLE she and Heche "were really proud of what we did," shedding light on human trafficking with the film,...
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Says She Wants to “Make More Babies” With John Legend
Watch: Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Having a Life-Saving Abortion. Keep those babies comin'. On Sept. 15, Chrissy Teigen took to social media to wish John Legend, father of their daughter Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, a happy anniversary, calling her husband to her "absolute best friend and lover and partner in life" and hinting that she doesn't want their baby on the way to be their last.
Comments / 0