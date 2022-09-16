ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO

Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
ComicBook

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Celebrate New Pregnancy With Deadpool Costume

Earlier this month, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds announced they are expecting their fourth child together, with Lively taking to her Instagram account Saturday to share pictures of the pregnancy to date. Buried in the post—one that asks members of the paparazzi to stop camping out in front of their house—is a picture of Lively and Reynolds posing together. In that photo, Reynolds can be seen sporting a Deadpool suit.
BET

‘Boy Meets World’ Actress Trina McGee Reveals Why She Was Excluded From Show Finale

Trina McGee revealed why her character, Angela Moore on the ‘90s sitcom Boy Meets World, didn’t appear on the series finale. “I was told, in kind of a weird, off-handed way by a very important person, that you guys all went to [showrunner] Michael Jacobs, and you said, ‘We don’t want her in the last episode. She’s somehow taking our light.’ [That] was the gist of it,” McGee said on the podcast Pod Meets World with her former cast members.
TODAY.com

See little sister Charlotte tell George to bow during queen's funeral

Prince George and Princess Charlotte remained composed during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, though the young princess apparently reminded her older brother to bow during part of the procession. NBC’s Wilfred Frost reports for the 3rd Hour of TODAY.Sept. 19, 2022.
People

Love Is Blind's Iyanna McNeely Is Ready to Move On, Says Her 'Final Chapter' of the Show is Over

Three episodes of Love is Blind: After the Altar were released on Friday and showed how life after the show was treating some couples from season 2 Iyanna McNeely is giving thanks to the people in her life — and those following her journey online. The Love is Blind star recently announced her separation from husband Jarrette Jones, who she met and married on the show.  "While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that's okay," the joint statement read. "Coming to...
TODAY.com

This little girl having a meltdown is everyone dreading football season

When Rylee Grace was pregnant, her husband, Alex, a football fanatic, dreamed of watching games with their daughter, Mara. Alex even purchased baby jerseys. But Mara, who is now 2, doesn’t get what all the fuss is about. In a now-viral TikTok video, Alex is seen standing in front...
People

Anne Heche's Final Performance in Girl in Room 13 Was 'a Tour de Force,' Says Elisabeth Röhm

"She was just a total pleasure, a hero for the film," Girl in Room 13 director Elisabeth Röhm tells PEOPLE of working with Anne Heche on one of her final films before her death at age 53 last month Anne Heche takes one of her final bows this weekend in Lifetime's Girl in Room 13. After the late actress died at age 53 last month, director Elisabeth Röhm tells PEOPLE she and Heche "were really proud of what we did," shedding light on human trafficking with the film,...
E! News

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Says She Wants to “Make More Babies” With John Legend

Watch: Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Having a Life-Saving Abortion. Keep those babies comin'. On Sept. 15, Chrissy Teigen took to social media to wish John Legend, father of their daughter Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, a happy anniversary, calling her husband to her "absolute best friend and lover and partner in life" and hinting that she doesn't want their baby on the way to be their last.
