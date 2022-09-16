Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Fifteen arrested in Leicester disorder operation
Fifteen people have been arrested in an operation to "deter further disorder" in Leicester. There was large-scale unrest on Saturday amid tensions involving mainly young men from sections of the Muslim and Hindu communities. Police said it had been sparked by an "unplanned protest". Another protest involving about 100 people...
BBC
Man charged over Queen coffin incident
A 28-year-old man has been charged with a public order offence after allegedly leaving the queue of mourners to approach the Queen's coffin on Friday. Muhammad Khan, from Tower Hamlets in east London, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday. The Metropolitan Police said he was charged under the...
BBC
Prince Harry go stand vigil at Queen coffin in military uniform
Di Queen grandchildren, wey include di Prince of Wales and di Duke of Sussex, go stand vigil around her coffin dis evening as she lie in state for Westminster Hall. Based on King Charles request, Prince Harry go wear military uniform, for di first time since 2020. Prince Harry bin...
BBC
Sheffield: Dog 'punched in the head' by man during attack
A dog was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched the animal, according to the RSPCA. The incident near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road in Sheffield was caught on CCTV. The dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Queen's funeral: Former Welsh farm horse Apollo in procession
A farm that reared a shire horse in the Queen's funeral procession has described it as an "incredible honour". Ed was the second horse bought by the Household Cavalry from Dyfed Shire Horse Farm in Crymych, Pembrokeshire. Renamed Apollo, the drum horse is travelling in the Queen's funeral procession to...
The piper who woke the Queen up every morning plays her to rest
London (CNN) — Over the seven decades of the Queen's reign, the British public came to know many of her quirks: her corgis, her hats, her wave. But, as the nation gathered for her funeral on Monday, they witnessed a lesser-known fixture of the Queen's life: her piper. For...
BBC
The Queen's funeral in pictures
Crowds have lined the streets in London to watch a procession of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin following her historic funeral service. The procession, including senior royals, has made its way from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch, at London's Hyde Park Corner. The coffin will then be transferred to the State Hearse for its final journey to Windsor Castle.
BBC
Queen's funeral: People advised not to set off for lying-in-state
People who wish to view Queen Elizabeth II's lying-in-state have been told it is too late to set off now to see it. With the event being closed at 06:30 BST on Monday, ahead of the funeral, organisers say they will have to close the queue at some point, so do not want people to travel and be disappointed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man Arrested After Rushing Queen Elizabeth's Coffin At Westminster Hall, Touching It
It was only the second day that mourning Brits were allowed to pay their respects to the late royal.
BBC
Police probe after body found on Aberdeen roundabout
Detectives in Aberdeen are investigating after a body was discovered on a roundabout in Dyce. Emergency services were called to the roundabout near the Marriot Hotel, at Stoneywood Road and Victoria Street, at about 03:30 on Saturday. Locals reported road closures and the presence of a police forensic tent. Officers...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: 'She's been a constant in all our lives'
People have gathered across the country to watch the funeral of Britain's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. BBC News spoke to those attending screenings of the service in Nottinghamshire. Julian Brandy, 31, Michelle Breslin, 58, and Lulu Brandy, 39, all from Arnold, came out together to watch the service at...
Sinister secret is left under piles of green waste during arrest of alleged Rebels bikie leader
Police have arrested six alleged bikie gang associates and their alleged leader after discovering 13kg of dangerous drugs and firearms hidden in piles of green waste. Officers laid more than 50 drug, weapon and burglary charges after the raid of a south Brisbane property on Holloway Road in Chambers Flat on Friday.
BBC
Leeds: Toddler killed after being hit by car on driveway
A toddler has died after being hit by a car on a driveway. Emergency services were called to Coupland Road in Beeston, Leeds, at about 20:10 BST on Friday, police said. A one-year-old girl was seriously injured and was taken to hospital but died shortly afterwards. A West Yorkshire Police...
BBC
Death of 'deeply loved' mother in Dyce treated as murder
Police in Aberdeen have launched a murder investigation following the death of a woman in Dyce. A body was discovered outside an address on Stoneywood Road, close to the Marriot Hotel, at about 03:30 on Saturday. Police Scotland have confirmed the woman was 47-year-old Jill Barclay who lived in the...
BBC
Antenna suspended from helicopter causes power cut near Balmedie
A helicopter carrying out a survey in a search for minerals in Aberdeenshire caused a power cut to over 1,000 homes after it struck an electricity pylon. The electromagnetic monitoring loop, suspended below the helicopter, struck a pylon near Balmedie on Saturday morning. SSEN engineers carried out repairs and power...
BBC
King Charles and Prince William meet people in lying-in-state queue
King Charles and the Prince of Wales have made a surprise appearance to meet people queuing to see the Queen lying in state. They thanked those who had been waiting through the night, with Prince William telling a child: "You're over halfway." He also said how much it meant to...
BBC
Telford taxi driver who murdered family in fire refused parole again
A taxi driver who murdered two teenagers and their mother has for a second time been denied parole. Azhar Ali Mehmood, then 26, killed 16-year-old Lucy Lowe, the mother of his child, as well as her 17-year-old sister and mother Eileen Linda Lowe, 49. He was jailed for life in...
BBC
Man admits offence in Queen lying-in-state queue
A man who was escorted away by police from the queue to see the Queen lying in state has admitted a public order offence in court. Mark Hague, 52, of no fixed address, was escorted from the line after making a comment in the queue just outside of Westminster Hall on Saturday.
BBC
People flock to Cotswold church for Queen's funeral
People flocked to a church in Gloucestershire close Princess Anne's home to watch the Queen's funeral service on a big screen. Holy Trinity Church in Minchinhampton was among the many churches across the country to screen the state funeral earlier. The church is located close to The Princess Royal's home...
BBC
Man dies in County Clare aircraft crash
A man has died following an aircraft crash in County Clare, in the Republic of Ireland. The crash happened in the Miltown Malbay area on Sunday afternoon and involved a motor-propelled glider aircraft, Irish national broadcaster RTÉ reports. Emergency services remain at the scene which has been preserved for...
Comments / 0