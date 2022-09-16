ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Bills' Rodger Saffold motivated by respect, not revenge, vs. Titans

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R2IfI_0hy40W4S00

The Tennessee Titans made wholesale changes to their offense this offseason, and one of the players they parted ways with was veteran guard Rodger Saffold, who is now a member of the Buffalo Bills.

Saffold will be on the field on Monday night when the Titans take on the Bills, which will be his first matchup against his old team since being released.

While Saffold’s end in Nashville wasn’t ideal, he doesn’t take it personally. He also noted that it’s respect that has him motivated for this game, not revenge.

“You never want to go down the road that I kind of had to go to,” Saffold said to One Bills Live. “There’s tough decisions for every team, so I never take any of that personally.”

“Because I have so much respect for their guys, because I know the identity of the team, because I know how these guys play – that’s all the motivation I need,” Saffold added.

The Titans aren’t being given much of a chance to win this game, which is somewhat understandable given how these two teams started the season.

The Bills put a whooping on the defending Super Bowl champs, 31-10, while the Titans lost to one of the worst teams in the NFL over the past five years, the New York Giants, 21-20.

However, as the Bills know from their last two meetings with Tennessee, the Titans normally rise to the occasion and surprise people when they are counted out most, something Saffold has seen first hand.

“I hate to say this: But when… [the Titans are] supposed to win, they usually have trouble,” Saffold explained. “But when they’re challenged with a really, really good team, they bring out their best ball.”

“I’m not expecting to see kind of the mishaps that happened last game,” he continued. “I expect to see the best shot that they have to offer, and we need to nullify that and nullify it early.”

One matchup to watch will be Saffold against Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, who noted the familiarity they have with one another.

“I think the advantage is we kind of both know each other,” Simmons said. “I know his play style, I’m sure he knows my play style. I watched him against the Rams; he’s going some things a little different, but it’s basically the same Rodger that I’ve [seen] since I’ve been here with Tennessee. I’m excited for the matchup.”

Saffold will have a tough task in stopping Simmons, who notched a pair of sacks and a forced fumble in Week 1. Keeping Big Jeff in check will be key for Buffalo on Monday night, and Saffold will play a big role in that.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 takeaways from Chiefs HC Andy Reid's Monday media availability

The Kansas City Chiefs are 2-0 after a Week 2 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Before the team shifts its focus to the Indianapolis Colts, Andy Reid addressed the media on Monday. He addressed a few things that popped up during the Week 2 game on “Thursday Night Football” and also looked ahead to provide some key updates before the team travels to Indianapolis in Week 3.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Nashville, TN
Football
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
Nashville, TN
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodger Saffold
People

Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football

"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Nebraska football reaches new low with Urban Meyer pandering (Video)

On FOX Sports Big Noon Kickoff show, Nebraska football fans made it very clear they want Urban Meyer as their next head coach. Nebraska football needs a new coach, that much is clear after they fired Scott Frost this week. Frost, formerly a Husker golden boy who was meant to return the program to its once-dominant state, failed to do so.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Rams#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#The New York Giants
The Spun

ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Week 3

Believe it or not, we're almost done with the first month of the 2022 college football season. Week 3 is in the books, and while it wasn't as crazy as Week 2, there were a couple of upsets mixed in with favored teams blowing out overmatched competition. ESPN's Football Power...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Penn State’s jaw dropping victory at Auburn

Penn State went down south for a rare trip by a Big Ten into an SEC stadium, but they handled it like it was just another business trip. Penn State blew away Auburn and sent the fans home early starting late in the third quarter. Jordan-Hare Stadium was the scene of Penn State’s 41-12 victory to complete a sweep in a home-and-home scheduling agreement with Auburn, and there was little doubt who the superior team was in this year’s matchup. Naturally, the result of the game was viewed through contrasting lenses, but Penn State fans and former players were certainly enjoying the action and sharing their thoughts on social media. Here are some of the best tweets following Penn State’s monster win on the road at Auburn. History made on The Plainshttps://twitter.com/BryanDFischer/status/1571271825300271104David Pollack was impressed!https://twitter.com/davidpollack47/status/1571261869129666563Just warming up for that Big Ten CBS contracthttps://twitter.com/JamesFrankwin/status/1571261867351310338Nick Singleton quickly catching onhttps://twitter.com/TomFornelli/status/1571267092145471488Saquon Barkley approves of Nick Singletonhttps://twitter.com/saquon/status/1571268622789627906Maybe Auburn isn't that good?https://twitter.com/RossDellenger/status/1571259813346033665So sorry about your Orange Out, Auburnhttps://twitter.com/KevinOnCFB/status/1571265623245692931Jaquan Brisker chimes inhttps://twitter.com/JaquanBrisker/status/1571256642955616257 https://twitter.com/JaquanBrisker/status/1571268111952642050Daryll Clark was proud too!https://twitter.com/CaptainClark17/status/1571270253392416777Micah Parsons probably wanted in on the celebration too!https://twitter.com/MicahhParsons11/status/1571274854824820738 https://twitter.com/MicahhParsons11/status/1571308742490062849It was a rough afternoon for Auburn fanshttps://twitter.com/PSUBarstool/status/1571253758159470593Penn State would have covered either wayhttps://twitter.com/BarrettSallee/status/157125986499468493011
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

152K+
Followers
201K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy