DFW Is Home to the Fourth Fastest Growing Private Healthcare Company in the Country
Five of the top 10 companies in the 2022 Inc. 5,000 list in North Texas are healthcare organizations. The top growing companies include eTrueNorth, StaffDNA, TimelyMD, Curis Functional Health, and SmartLight Analytics. Inc. has ranked the top 5,000 independent private companies based on three years of revenue growth since 1982....
Scenes from the Big D Reads Launch Party for The Accommodation
On Thursday, September 1, more than 330 people gathered for a standing-room only event at the J. Erik Jonsson Central Library for the launch of Big D Reads ‘22: The Accommodation. Dallas’ first-ever poet laureate, Joaquín Zihuatanejo, recited an original poem “For a Place Called Dallas,” which he wrote...
The Sounds of Dallas
The history of music in Dallas is longer and more involved than we can get to here. We don’t even have room for all the fun facts and trivia-question answers that pop up when you start researching our city’s place in the broader American music scene. (A few off the top of my head: did you know that half of legendary bluesman Robert Johnson’s entire recorded output came from a session in Dallas in 1937? That Sam the Sham & The Pharaohs, the group behind the early rock-and-roll classic “Wooly Bully,” formed here? That Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Steve Miller began his career while a student at St. Mark’s?)
Designer Emory McKim’s Home Is a Cult of Color
Moxie” is kind of an old-fashioned term for a Millennial, but Emory McKim has it in spades. Growing up in Dripping Springs, she insisted on redecorating her bedroom each and every year and developed her very own signature style along the way. (“Mistakes were made,” she allows. “I once applied hot-pink boas to the wall trim—and my computer—with a hot glue gun. It was not good.”)
