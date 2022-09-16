The history of music in Dallas is longer and more involved than we can get to here. We don’t even have room for all the fun facts and trivia-question answers that pop up when you start researching our city’s place in the broader American music scene. (A few off the top of my head: did you know that half of legendary bluesman Robert Johnson’s entire recorded output came from a session in Dallas in 1937? That Sam the Sham & The Pharaohs, the group behind the early rock-and-roll classic “Wooly Bully,” formed here? That Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Steve Miller began his career while a student at St. Mark’s?)

DALLAS, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO