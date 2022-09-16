ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Ellyn, IL

vfpress.news

Hines To Host Job And Healthcare Fair Sept. 24

HINES, Ill. – Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital will host an employment hiring fair and healthcare enrollment event on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held in the main lobby of Hines VA Hospital, 5000 S. 5th Ave. in Hines. Federal employment...
HINES, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Long-Abandoned, Dilapidated Hospital Reopens as New Home for Individuals with Disabilities

The City of Aurora has cut the ribbon on a new independent apartment community for individuals with intellectual, cognitive, and developmental disabilities. The new facility is located on Aurora’s eastside on the site of the former Copley Hospital campus. According to the city, Weston Bridges is a 53-unit, single-bedroom residential community for high-functioning, post-transition adults looking to live independently. The housing model helps each resident achieve their potential through an enriched and independent lifestyle.
AURORA, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Unemployment rates, number of residents working down in Northwest Indiana

Unemployment rates are down in Northwest Indiana, but so is the number of people working. Lake County's rate dropped from 5.5 percent in July to 5.2 percent in August, according to the latest report from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. Porter County's rate went from 3.7 to 3.2 percent.
INDIANA STATE
wgnradio.com

Wintrust Business Minute: Will County natural gas plant wins court order

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. A natural gas plant in Will County has won a court order that will allow it to keep operating despite a new law limiting emissions from fossil fuel plants. J-Power USA’s Elwood Energy is one of Illinois’ largest natural gas power plants. The order bars the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency from enforcing emissions restrictions in the state’s clean-energy law, which was enacted a year ago.
WILL COUNTY, IL
All About Chicago

1st Time Homebuyer in Chicago - Any Thoughts on the Canaryville Area?

1st-time homebuyer. I'm from Chicago but more familiar with the Northside. I rent in Logan Square. Toured some houses this weekend and am looking closely at a home in Canaryville. My initial impression is a nice neighborhood but varies block by block. It looks like a holdout of mostly Irish senior citizens. I spent the morning driving and walking around and stopped at a nice local coffee shop called the Stockyard Coffee House just to get a feel for the locals. It was quiet and residential overall but somewhat cruddy nearer to 47th & Halsted.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Possibility of a Bus Driver Strike with First Student Buses Could Begin Tuesday

School bus (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Local school districts are warning parents they may have to transport their kids to school if bus drivers walk off the job tomorrow. First Student bus drivers authorized a strike and a work stoppage could occur Tuesday, September 20th unless an agreement is reached. Plainfield School District 202 is off today, but alerting parents this could affect busing for students for regular education bus riders, special education riders would not be impacted. School buses from First Student will run today.
JOLIET, IL
Augusta Free Press

Robert C. Koehler: Nikes on a wire, grief and shoelaces hovering above the city

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. There they were again. The dangling irony of memorial Nikes . . . I was walking home from my neighbor’s house. They’d just had a piano recital and I was still full of music when I saw the pair of tennis shoes flung over the telephone wire that crosses my street – instantly redefining, at least for me, this moment, this piece of earth and sky. Oh my God. I don’t believe it.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Illinois locations among Amazon fulfillment centers closing, canceled, delayed nationwide

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP/WGN) – The dozens of fulfillment centers Amazon is closing, canceling or delaying affect some locations in Illinois. CNBC reported that there would be 44 canceled or closed facilities and 25 delayed sites, based on a post by logistics consultant MVPVL International. That report said that delivery stations are the most common type of facility being closed.”
HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL
Secret Chicago

There’s A New $6 Billion Mega-Development In Chicago Called Lincoln Yards

Have you heard about Lincoln Yards? It’s almost impossible to miss those billboards, but if you’re still unsure what it is, keep reading for all the info.  Covering 53-acres, Lincoln Yards is a brand new development, and mixed-use community by Sterling Bay Development. It aims to “Connect Chicagoans to over 50 acres of riverfront sitting between some of the city’s most iconic neighborhoods…”  Located on a vast piece of undeveloped land, the new neighborhood has been in development since 2019 with plans for future apartment complexes to be completed by 2024. Sitting between Bucktown, Wicker Park, and Lincoln Park, locals can expect towering buildings, retail shops, restaurants, and more in the not-so-distant future.  Known as a former industrial site in Chicago’s North Branch Corridor, Lincoln Yards wipes away the currently blank space and replaces it with a vibrant community that can and will bring new connections, or so we hope! 
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Severe T-Storm Warning for portions of DuPage and Cook CO has expired…

..THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN DUPAGE AND NORTH CENTRAL COOK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1130 PM CDT... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However, more thunderstorms may track across this area through early overnight. ___________________________________________________________________
COOK COUNTY, IL
CHICAGO READER

Resources available for formerly incarcerated people

This article was originally published by City Bureau, a nonprofit civic media organization based on the South Side. For formerly incarcerated residents, accessing resources is vital to surviving when reintegrating back into society. Most face challenges when applying for jobs due to the stigmatizing effects of their criminal record. We’ve compiled a list that includes employment programs and legal aid resources to help those making a transition from incarceration to community.
COOK COUNTY, IL

