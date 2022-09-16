Read full article on original website
University of Chicago Professor Robert Pape says 13 million Americans approve of violently putting Trump back in powerD.J. EatonChicago, IL
Over 600 migrants were bused to Chicago from Texas this month: Here's how to helpJennifer GeerChicago, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Unique Asian Care Bear Themed Ice cream shop in Schaumburg is must tryChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Will County Career Fair on 9/20Adrian HolmanWill County, IL
vfpress.news
Hines To Host Job And Healthcare Fair Sept. 24
HINES, Ill. – Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital will host an employment hiring fair and healthcare enrollment event on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held in the main lobby of Hines VA Hospital, 5000 S. 5th Ave. in Hines. Federal employment...
Museum of Science and Industry to Decommission Popular 50-Year-Old Exhibit
It's the end of an era for a long-running, popular exhibit at Chicago's Museum of Science and Industry that has charmed countless children and families. But the good news is, you may be able to take a piece of the big top home. According to a press release, archives from...
kanecountyconnects.com
Long-Abandoned, Dilapidated Hospital Reopens as New Home for Individuals with Disabilities
The City of Aurora has cut the ribbon on a new independent apartment community for individuals with intellectual, cognitive, and developmental disabilities. The new facility is located on Aurora’s eastside on the site of the former Copley Hospital campus. According to the city, Weston Bridges is a 53-unit, single-bedroom residential community for high-functioning, post-transition adults looking to live independently. The housing model helps each resident achieve their potential through an enriched and independent lifestyle.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Unemployment rates, number of residents working down in Northwest Indiana
Unemployment rates are down in Northwest Indiana, but so is the number of people working. Lake County's rate dropped from 5.5 percent in July to 5.2 percent in August, according to the latest report from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. Porter County's rate went from 3.7 to 3.2 percent.
Sonic Drive-In Franchisee Plans Dyer Site Following Crown Point Opening
The owner plans to open his second location in early 2023
Indiana steelworker dies after industrial accident at steel mill in Chicago
A steelworker who was injured last week in an industrial accident at a northwest Indiana steel mill has died at a Chicago hospital, officials said. Michael Osika, 44, of Schererville died Saturday after being injured Thursday at the Cleveland-Cliffs Indiana Harbor steel mill in East Chicago, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
Program Helps Chicago Ex-Con Turn Life Around, Begin Career in Construction
A passion for carpentry and woodworking led Rudy Morales to an unexpected career in construction, a path he never could have imagined taking due to a troubled past, and now he's proud to be working on one of the city's most noteworthy projects. "I always dreamed to work in a...
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Minute: Will County natural gas plant wins court order
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. A natural gas plant in Will County has won a court order that will allow it to keep operating despite a new law limiting emissions from fossil fuel plants. J-Power USA’s Elwood Energy is one of Illinois’ largest natural gas power plants. The order bars the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency from enforcing emissions restrictions in the state’s clean-energy law, which was enacted a year ago.
1st Time Homebuyer in Chicago - Any Thoughts on the Canaryville Area?
1st-time homebuyer. I'm from Chicago but more familiar with the Northside. I rent in Logan Square. Toured some houses this weekend and am looking closely at a home in Canaryville. My initial impression is a nice neighborhood but varies block by block. It looks like a holdout of mostly Irish senior citizens. I spent the morning driving and walking around and stopped at a nice local coffee shop called the Stockyard Coffee House just to get a feel for the locals. It was quiet and residential overall but somewhat cruddy nearer to 47th & Halsted.
wfyi.org
This special education school’s classrooms are so understaffed parents say it’s unsafe
Carmen Gober never planned to homeschool. But in the final days of this summer break, she worried that her son AJ’s school had a dire staff shortage — so bad, it might not be able to function. Five-year-old AJ has cerebral palsy and he doesn’t speak. His northwestern...
wjol.com
Possibility of a Bus Driver Strike with First Student Buses Could Begin Tuesday
School bus (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) Local school districts are warning parents they may have to transport their kids to school if bus drivers walk off the job tomorrow. First Student bus drivers authorized a strike and a work stoppage could occur Tuesday, September 20th unless an agreement is reached. Plainfield School District 202 is off today, but alerting parents this could affect busing for students for regular education bus riders, special education riders would not be impacted. School buses from First Student will run today.
Augusta Free Press
Robert C. Koehler: Nikes on a wire, grief and shoelaces hovering above the city
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. There they were again. The dangling irony of memorial Nikes . . . I was walking home from my neighbor’s house. They’d just had a piano recital and I was still full of music when I saw the pair of tennis shoes flung over the telephone wire that crosses my street – instantly redefining, at least for me, this moment, this piece of earth and sky. Oh my God. I don’t believe it.
depauliaonline.com
“We have to do everything:” DePaul President addresses recent assaults, campus future
Robert L. Manuel has reached 50 days as DePaul University’s president. Those 50 days were filled with shaking hands, making speeches, and acclimating to the DePaul community. Now, the real work has begun. Manuel will release a strategy at the end of fall quarter with his vision for the...
The Lorali, A Former Uptown Single-Room Occupancy Hotel, Will Become 80 Market-Rate Apartments
UPTOWN — A historical low-income hotel in Uptown is getting renovated into 80 apartments, the latest in a trend of single-room occupancy buildings being redeveloped in the neighborhood. Work is underway to turn the Lorali building at 1039 W. Lawrence Ave. into Lawrence Lofts, a market-rate apartment complex with...
WGNtv.com
Illinois locations among Amazon fulfillment centers closing, canceled, delayed nationwide
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP/WGN) – The dozens of fulfillment centers Amazon is closing, canceling or delaying affect some locations in Illinois. CNBC reported that there would be 44 canceled or closed facilities and 25 delayed sites, based on a post by logistics consultant MVPVL International. That report said that delivery stations are the most common type of facility being closed.”
There’s A New $6 Billion Mega-Development In Chicago Called Lincoln Yards
Have you heard about Lincoln Yards? It’s almost impossible to miss those billboards, but if you’re still unsure what it is, keep reading for all the info. Covering 53-acres, Lincoln Yards is a brand new development, and mixed-use community by Sterling Bay Development. It aims to “Connect Chicagoans to over 50 acres of riverfront sitting between some of the city’s most iconic neighborhoods…” Located on a vast piece of undeveloped land, the new neighborhood has been in development since 2019 with plans for future apartment complexes to be completed by 2024. Sitting between Bucktown, Wicker Park, and Lincoln Park, locals can expect towering buildings, retail shops, restaurants, and more in the not-so-distant future. Known as a former industrial site in Chicago’s North Branch Corridor, Lincoln Yards wipes away the currently blank space and replaces it with a vibrant community that can and will bring new connections, or so we hope!
Severe T-Storm Warning for portions of DuPage and Cook CO has expired…
..THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN DUPAGE AND NORTH CENTRAL COOK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1130 PM CDT... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However, more thunderstorms may track across this area through early overnight. ___________________________________________________________________
Man Working On IL Criminal Resume Receives 17 Charges In 1 Arrest
In just one arrest in Illinois, this suspect had some impressive additions to his crime resume with seventeen charges. Go Big Or Go Home Isn't A Smart Philosophy When Getting Arrested In Illinois. I would like to start out by saying getting arrested is a terrible idea. I suggest doing...
Unique Asian Care Bear Themed Ice cream shop in Schaumburg is must try
I really love going to unique restaurants or eateries of any kind. I was scrolling through my Instagram when a page popped up showing the super unique ice cream. yam ice creamPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing.
CHICAGO READER
Resources available for formerly incarcerated people
This article was originally published by City Bureau, a nonprofit civic media organization based on the South Side. For formerly incarcerated residents, accessing resources is vital to surviving when reintegrating back into society. Most face challenges when applying for jobs due to the stigmatizing effects of their criminal record. We’ve compiled a list that includes employment programs and legal aid resources to help those making a transition from incarceration to community.
