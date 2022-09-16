IUP students, faculty and staff are reminded that masks are now being recommended, but not required, when they return in the buildings today. According to a letter sent to the IUP community over the weekend, Indiana and Armstrong counties have moved up in status of Covid-19 to substantial category, the University is asking everyone to follow CDC guidelines and wear a mask when inside any university facility to help stop the spread of Covid-19 to other area. These are the only two campuses in the IUP system that have to follow this rule, and will not affect the campuses in Allegheny and Jefferson County.

INDIANA, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO