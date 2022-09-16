Read full article on original website
ROCK FORMATIONS TO BE MAPPED BENEATH INDIANA, OTHER COUNTIES
The U.S. Geological Survey has begun a program to map underground rocks that could potentially have rare earth minerals or water. Low-flying aircraft carrying a magnetic sensor that resembles a torpedo will fly over 21 Pennsylvania counties, western Maryland, northwestern Virginia, and eastern West Virginia. In southwestern PA, they will fly over Indiana, Westmoreland, Fayette, and Somerset counties. The flights could go on for the rest of 2022, measuring and cataloguing radiation from underground rock formations, water sources, and areas that could be used for carbon storage.
PATRICK DANIEL DOLAN, JR., 58
Patrick Daniel Dolan, Jr., 58, of Export, PA passed away after a short battle with leukemia, surrounded by family on Saturday September 17, 2022 at UPMC Shadyside. The son of Joy Lee (Matthews) Dolan of Blairsville and the late Patrick D. Dolan, Sr., he was born October 2, 1963 in Indiana, PA. Patrick graduated from Derry Area High School and from California University of PA with a degree in criminology where he also played football.
ELAINE (PIERCE) REIGLE, 83
Elaine (Pierce) Reigle, 83, of Blairsville, PA passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022 at Indiana Square Personal Care Home, Indiana, PA. The daughter of Albert S. and Florence L. (Dunmire) Pierce, she was born October 5, 1938 in Blairsville, PA. Mrs. Reigle was a homemaker and a member of...
ARTHUR L. WHITFIELD, III, 59
Arthur L. “Punkin” Whitfield, III, 59, of Albion, PA passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. The son of Arthur L. Whitfield, Jr. and Margaret A. (Hill) Whitfield, he was born October 2, 1962 in Johnstown, PA. Surviving are his children, Margaret Annette Hunt (Tyler) of Owego, NY;...
POLICE REPORT COLLISION FRIDAY IN INDIANA
Indiana Borough Police report a two-vehicle collision Friday afternoon in the 100 block of North 4th Street. Police say it happened at 3:11 PM when a car driven by 52-year-old Lester Kimmel of Indiana was struck by a Jeep operated by 29-year-old Kaitlyn Winning of Colver, Cambria County. Police do...
REMINDER: MASKING FOR IUP STUDENTS, STAFF RECOMMENDED, NOT REQUIRED
IUP students, faculty and staff are reminded that masks are now being recommended, but not required, when they return in the buildings today. According to a letter sent to the IUP community over the weekend, Indiana and Armstrong counties have moved up in status of Covid-19 to substantial category, the University is asking everyone to follow CDC guidelines and wear a mask when inside any university facility to help stop the spread of Covid-19 to other area. These are the only two campuses in the IUP system that have to follow this rule, and will not affect the campuses in Allegheny and Jefferson County.
INJURIES REPORTED IN SINGLE-CAR ACCIDENT
One person suffered injuries following a motor vehicle accident in Indiana Borough last week. Indiana Borough Police say they were dispatched to the 1300 block of School Street around 4 p.m. on Thursday for the accident. They say two passengers – both unnamed — attempted to get into a vehicle, but it started moving forward when one of the passengers was still trying to get into the rear seat.
IUP ASKING PEOPLE TO MASK UP AS COVID COMMUNITY RATE GOES UP
As the CDC has changed Indiana County’s Covid-19 Community Level, IUP has made a request of its students, faculty and staff concerning masks. Because of the change from a medium to high community level, IUP is highly recommending people on campus wear masks when indoors at any of the buildings on the Indiana or Northpointe campuses. Masking is not mandatory, but it is suggested as a precaution to limit the spread of Covid-19, even though the number of IUP students testing positive for Covid-19 is going down.
FIRST RESPONDERS CALLED OUT FOR LINES DOWN, ACCIDENTS, VEHICLE FIRES
First responders have been busy over the last 24 hours. Two vehicle fires were reported within a four hour stretch. The first was on Lovejoy Road in Green Township. The Clymer and Commodore fire departments were dispatched at 10:18 AM. The second was on Church Street in Indiana Borough at 1:04 PM. That call brought out the Indiana Fire Association and Borough Police.
POLICE REPORTS: DUI, PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS
Indiana borough police are reporting details on an incident on September 4th in the borough that resulted in charges being filed against an Indiana man. Police say at 1:44 AM on the 4th, officers pulled over a vehicle in the 100 block of Philadelphia Street for numerous vehicle code violations. Officers identified the driver as 21-year-old Michael Ressler, who was found driving on a DUI suspended license. He was under the influence of alcohol at the time, and resisted police as they tried to take him into custody. He later refused a legal blood draw at IRMC, so police had to obtain a search warrant for his blood. All the charges were filed with District Judge Guy Haberl’s Office.
POLICE REPORTS: STOP SIGN AND POLE THEFT, CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Indiana Borough Police reported two incidents from over the weekend. One of them was the theft of a stop sign and pole. Both were in the 600 block of Locust Street, near the intersection of 6th and Locust and were stolen between 11 PM and 7 AM. And a case...
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: PITT, PENN STATE, IUP NEWS
Coming off a lackluster win against Western Michigan on Saturday, the Pitt Panthers dropped a notch to number 24 in the AP poll released yesterday, while Penn State leaped eight spots to number 14 after thrashing Auburn. In the ACFA Coaches Poll, Pitt dropped out of the Top 25, while...
MARION CENTER SCHOOL BOARD HAS TWO HIRINGS UP FOR APPROVAL TONIGHT
The Marion Center School Board has two items up for approval at tonight’s board planning meeting. Tonight, the board will vote on hiring Jamie Patterson as a new Administrative Assistant at McCreary Elementary. No word yet on her salary, but they will be guided by the AFSCME labor contract about salary and benefit contacts.
TWO CANDIDATES TO MAKE VISITS IN INDIANA THIS WEEK
Two Democratic candidates will visit Indiana County this week as their campaigns for U.S. Senate and PA Governor continue. A rally has been announced for tomorrow at the KCAC Lobby for U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman. Fetterman’s campaign appearances have been few since he suffered a stroke just before the primary election. Since then, the former mayor of Braddock has been staying out of many campaign appearances, but he is scheduled to be a part of the visit to Indiana. The rally is scheduled from 5:30 to 7:30 PM on Tuesday.
PAUL F. KOMLOSKY, 76
Paul F. Komlosky, 76, of Waterman, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022 at the Indiana Regional Medical Center. Born June 22, 1946 in Waterman, he was a son of the late Paul and Agnes (Hydock) Komlosky. He was widowed from Roseann (Henry) Komlosky. He was a retired coal miner, a...
CURVE SEASON CLOSES WITH LOSS TO READING
CURVE, Pa. – Henry Davis stole third base in eighth inning to set Altoona’s single-season team stolen base record as Altoona fell in the season finale to Reading, 9-8, on Sunday at PNG Field. Davis’s stolen base was the 160th of the season for the Curve, passing the...
IUP FOOTBALL PICKS UP CRUCIAL WIN OVER SHIPPENSBURG
Wide receivers Duane Brown and Hilton Ridley combined for 286 receiving yards to help the IUP Crimson Hawks beat Shippensburg, 44-21, on Saturday. “The Voice of the Crimson Hawks” Jack Benedict has the recap from U92.5 FM and U92radio.com. IUP clashes with Mercyhurst next in the Hall of Fame...
IUP BATTLES SHIPPENSBURG TODAY
There’s college football throughout the day on your hometown radio stations. IUP returns to action today at Shippensburg to take on the Raiders. IUP is coming off a 38-35 victory last Saturday against East Stroudsburg, while the Ship is 1-1 and coming off its first win of the season, a 36-17 victory over Seton Hill last week.
PIRATES COMEBACK FALLS SHORT IN LOSS TO METS
It’s the second loss in as many games for the Pirates in a close one against the Mets. Joe Block reports. The Pirates and the Mets play again tonight. We will not carry the game because of our commitment to Pitt Football.
