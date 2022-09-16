Read full article on original website
Dak Prescott assisting Dallas Cowboys starting QB Cooper Rush in Week 2, return likely in ‘4-6’ weeks
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott won’t be on the field for a pivotal Week 2 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals,
2022 NFL starting quarterback Passer Rating leaders
QB reports as of Sunday's Week 2 NFL action (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports) We're two Monday games away from the end of Week 2 in the NFL, with the opening act and the follow-up to the 2022 season providing plenty of solid quarterback play across the league. Which starting QBs have the highest passer rating so far? Here are the top 10, listed in descending order... (Note: We're excluding non-QBs and mop-up duty statistics in the this ranking.)10. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports) Stats: 13-of-21, 154 yards passing, 1 TD/0 INTs. Passer Rating: 100.19. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (USA TODAY Network) Stats: 41-of-71,...
NFL・
'Fire Reich' trends after Colts shut out by Jaguars
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich managed to survive an ugly finish to the 2021 season, but his seat appears to be scalding after an 0-1-1 start in 2022.
Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance means for Dak Prescott, Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reveals what Cooper Rush’s performance in their Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals means for Dak Prescott’s return. The Dallas Cowboys‘ season appeared to be over in their very first game. Quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his right thumb in the team’s 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which required surgery that will sideline him for multiple weeks. After the injury, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones declared that it will be Cooper Rush who will fill in in Prescott’s absence.
Gisele Bündchen 'Isn't Back With' Tom Brady Despite Return to Florida
Gisele Bündchen is back in Florida, but that doesn't mean she's back with Tom Brady. According to Page Six, Bündchen returned to Florida after spending time in Costa Rica. However, the outlet says that she is not with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback as she is currently in Miami.
NFL History: All Super Bowl MVPs
There have been a total of 57 Super Bowl MVPs handed out in the history of the NFL, yet only
LSU looks for more consistency in battle with New Mexico
Brian Kelly got a victory in his first Southeastern Conference game as LSU head coach. The Tigers (2-1) will try
RB Chauncey Bowens Commits to the Gators
Florida picks up its second commitment in the class of 2024.
