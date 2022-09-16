ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

When they last met: Washington and Detroit

By Ivan Lambert
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QuOPI_0hy3p4P800

“When they last met” is an ongoing series during the NFL season, recalling the preceding game between Washington and the next opponent on the Commanders’ schedule.

Detroit 30, Washington 27 – Week 10, November 15, 2020

Matt Prater’s 59-yard field goal on the game’s final play provided the Lions their 30-27 victory over the Washington Football Team at Ford Field in Detroit.

When Lions quarterback Matt Stafford connected with running back D’Andre Swift for a 15-yard touchdown, the Lions led comfortably 24-3 with 7:58 remaining in the third quarter.

Washington suddenly responded, scoring 21 consecutive points. J.D. McKissic’s 2-yard run with 2:30 remaining in the third gave Washington hope. Then Antonio Gibson scored from the 2 with 11:21 remaining to bring Washington to within 24-17. Another Washington drive resulted in Gibson scoring from the 5-yard line, tying the game with 6:09 showing on the game clock.

The Lions responded with Prater’s 37-yard field goal. But with 2:37 remaining in the game, it was time for Alex Smith to drive Washington to tie the game with 16 seconds remaining on Dustin Hopkins’ 41-yard field goal.

Astonishingly, the Washington defense could not keep the Lions from driving, setting up Prater’s 59-yard kick. From the 25, the defense surrendered a 10-yard pass. The next play was a Stafford incompletion leaving Detroit with only 6 seconds from their own 35.

However, rookie Chase Young had taken a cheap-shot shove into the back of Stafford, clearly late after Stafford’s incompletion, moving the ball 15 yards to the midfield stripe.

Washington defenders stood 10 yards off of Detroit receivers, so Stafford quickly connected with Marvin Jones for 9 yards to the Washington 41, in time for Prater to nail the game-winning field goal.

The Lions have won the last four games played in Detroit (2020, 2016, 2010, 2009).

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Controversial Herschel Walker News

Former college football and NFL star Herschel Walker continues to face criticism on the campaign trail. Walker, who's running for a U.S. Senate seat out of Georgia, is making a push for a big seat in the government, thanks to some help and promotion from former president Donald Trump. However,...
NFL
The Associated Press

49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right ankle Sunday. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance’s leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. Coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that Lance would need to undergo season-ending surgery, raising immediate questions about using Lance as a runner between the tackles so often early this season. “Any time a guy gets hurt, I wish I didn’t call that,” Shanahan said. “But no, that’s something we were going to do and something we would continue to do. It’s a football play we believe in and something that gives him a real chance to be successful.”
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Washington, DC
Sports
City
Washington Township, MI
Washington, DC
Football
State
Washington State
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Washington, DC
Detroit, MI
Sports
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Pregame Photo

The Dallas Cowboys will look to get back in the win column on Sunday afternoon. Dallas, which lost its season opener to the Buccaneers in brutal fashion, failing to score a touchdown and losing Dak Prescott to a hand injury, will host Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon. Can the Cowboys bounce...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman Unhappy News

Former UCLA Bruins quarterback Troy Aikman is not happy with his alma mater. Aikman, who went No. 1 overall to the Dallas Cowboys out of UCLA, ripped his school's fan base on social media, following their poor attendance showing. "This is an embarrassment but we couldn’t fill the Rose Bowl...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Smith
The Spun

Deion Sanders Being Suggested For One SEC Program

Deion Sanders continues to build down at Jackson State, quickly turning the Tigers into one of top FCS programs in the country in two short years. Power-5 programs (and even the NFL for that matter) have to have taken notice. CBS Sports' Barrett Sallee thinks the SEC may come calling.
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Vulgar Crowd Chant

No. 25 Oregon's resounding win over 12th-ranked BYU on Saturday was marred by an ugly incident involving the home crowd. Videos of a group of Ducks fans chanting "F--k t he Mormons" began going viral after the game, a 41-20 Oregon victory. It did not appear to be a large portion of Autzen Stadium doing the offensive chant, but it was still pretty ugly.
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Job Rumors

If Deion Sanders were to leave Jackson State for another job, where would he go?. The former NFL star turned college football head coach has admitted that he's had interviews with some big-time Power 5 programs over the years. However, Sanders has stayed put at the HBCU program. For now,...
JACKSON, MS
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson’s immediate reaction to Ravens’ gut-wrenching loss to Dolphins

Lamar Jackson couldn’t hide his disappointment after witnessing the Baltimore Ravens collapse against the Miami Dolphins in their Week 2 showdown. The Ravens were up by 21 points at halftime and appeared to be on their way to an easy victory. However, an awful defensive display and coverage in the fourth quarter doomed them and allowed Tua Tagovailoa and his Dolphins to pull off one of the biggest comebacks of the season so far.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#American Football#Ford Field
The Spun

ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Week 3

Believe it or not, we're almost done with the first month of the 2022 college football season. Week 3 is in the books, and while it wasn't as crazy as Week 2, there were a couple of upsets mixed in with favored teams blowing out overmatched competition. ESPN's Football Power...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Penn State’s jaw dropping victory at Auburn

Penn State went down south for a rare trip by a Big Ten into an SEC stadium, but they handled it like it was just another business trip. Penn State blew away Auburn and sent the fans home early starting late in the third quarter. Jordan-Hare Stadium was the scene of Penn State’s 41-12 victory to complete a sweep in a home-and-home scheduling agreement with Auburn, and there was little doubt who the superior team was in this year’s matchup. Naturally, the result of the game was viewed through contrasting lenses, but Penn State fans and former players were certainly enjoying the action and sharing their thoughts on social media. Here are some of the best tweets following Penn State’s monster win on the road at Auburn. History made on The Plainshttps://twitter.com/BryanDFischer/status/1571271825300271104David Pollack was impressed!https://twitter.com/davidpollack47/status/1571261869129666563Just warming up for that Big Ten CBS contracthttps://twitter.com/JamesFrankwin/status/1571261867351310338Nick Singleton quickly catching onhttps://twitter.com/TomFornelli/status/1571267092145471488Saquon Barkley approves of Nick Singletonhttps://twitter.com/saquon/status/1571268622789627906Maybe Auburn isn't that good?https://twitter.com/RossDellenger/status/1571259813346033665So sorry about your Orange Out, Auburnhttps://twitter.com/KevinOnCFB/status/1571265623245692931Jaquan Brisker chimes inhttps://twitter.com/JaquanBrisker/status/1571256642955616257 https://twitter.com/JaquanBrisker/status/1571268111952642050Daryll Clark was proud too!https://twitter.com/CaptainClark17/status/1571270253392416777Micah Parsons probably wanted in on the celebration too!https://twitter.com/MicahhParsons11/status/1571274854824820738 https://twitter.com/MicahhParsons11/status/1571308742490062849It was a rough afternoon for Auburn fanshttps://twitter.com/PSUBarstool/status/1571253758159470593Penn State would have covered either wayhttps://twitter.com/BarrettSallee/status/157125986499468493011
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean Clifford earns respect from Auburn defender who leveled him

On the first series of Saturday’s road game for Penn State at Auburn, quarterback Sean Clifford took a clean and devastating hit from Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe. The hit knocked the football loose but was recovered by Penn State for a fourth down situation. The hit could have set the tone for a hard-hitting game down south but Clifford responded by leading Penn State to a touchdown on their next possession, and Clifford and the Nittany Lions never looked back in a 41-12 demolishing of the Tigers in Jordan-Hare Stadium. After the game, Pappoe was asked about his hit on Clifford,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

152K+
Followers
201K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy