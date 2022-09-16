Carson Wentz moves up in this week's NFL QB Index

One week ago, multiple outlets ranked all NFL quarterbacks ahead of Week 1. Some of the rankings were laughable, while others were respectable. Marc Sessler’s “QB Index on NFL.com was one of the reasonable rankings.

Sessler ranked Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz No. 20 in his initial QB rankings. Following Wentz’s Week 1 performance in which he passed for 313 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions sandwiched in-between, Sessler moved Wentz up to No. 18.

2022 stats: 1 game 65.9 pct 313 pass yds 7.6 ypa 4 pass TD 2 INT 12 rush yds 0 rush TD 0 fumbles Washington fans got a full taste of Wentz in Sunday’s win over the Jaguars. Touchdown passes on his first two drives to build a 14-3 lead. Back-to-back picks to open the fourth quarter and sink the Commanders in a 22-14 hole. Then a pair of scoring strikes, including the winning touchdown pass to rookie Jahan Dotson. He misses throws. Stares down a target or two. Then fires off a gorgeous bullet. This kid can play. And then he can’t. And then he can!

Sessler summed up Wentz’s Week 1 performance perfectly. As we discussed this week, rankings are subjective, regardless of how far-fetched some may seem. But some of the opinions shared on Wentz seemed a bit unfair. And while no one is saying Wentz should be ranked inside the top 10, he’s certainly not the 34th-best quarterback in the NFL.

With the Commanders, there is cautious optimism surrounding Wentz. He has a good offensive line with some of the best sets of weapons in the NFL. Don’t be surprised if Wentz has more games like Week 1 — good and bad.