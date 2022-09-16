Read full article on original website
Related
The 35 Best Moments In The Original "Lord Of The Rings" Trilogy, According To Fans
"Everyone who doesn't say, 'When a filthy, hot Aragon shoves open the giant doors in The Two Towers ' is wrong."
26 Tweets About Camila Mendes, Maya Hawke, And Every Single Iconic Thing "Do Revenge" Did
I feel like no one was expecting Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke's chemistry to be THAT incredible, but...oh my god.
WGN TV
Chicago, IL
34K+
Followers
29K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0