Paul Walker’s Brother Cody Honors Late Star’s Legacy in New Renovation Show
Paul Walker’s brother, Cody, is continuing the Fast and the Furious star’s legacy with a new tv show for the Weather Channel. The late actor’s brother and his wife Felicia opened up about their new show, Fast: Home Rescue. They believe the program continues the mission that Paul left behind with his nonprofit, Reach Out World Wide (ROWW).
‘Sister Wives’ Season 17 Bonus Clip: Robyn Admits to Kicking Kody Out of the House During Fights
'Sister Wives' star, Robyn Brown, admits to sometimes kicking out her husband, Kody Brown, after blaming her sister wives for taking the easy way out.
Major update in Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s murder after reality star’s uncle hired ‘hitman to kill him for life insurance’
THE Sweetie Pie’s Restaurant murder-for-hire plot went to trial on Tuesday, September 6, over six years after reality TV star, Andre Montgomery was fatally shot. James Timothy Norman, Andre’s uncle, was arrested in 2020 for allegedly conspiring with an exotic dancer to murder his nephew. James was charged...
Kyle and Mauricio Put Their Aspen House on the Market After 'RHOBH' Season 12 Filmed
Group trips have become a staple on any Real Housewives franchise, as they bring the cast members (and, occasionally, their spouses and kids) together in an environment that is different from their usual city. On Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the rumored-to-be-very-dramatic Aspen trip is now...
‘Real Housewives’ Star’s Estranged Husband Gave Mistress $300K in Firm Funds, Report Says
Tom Girardi, the embattled lawyer and estranged husband of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills personality Erika Jayne, gave $300,000 to a Los Angeles judge with whom he was having an affair so the woman could purchase ocean-front property in 2015, according to court records obtained by the Los Angeles Times. Girardi, 83, allegedly drew the money not from his personal account, but from a trust account holding funds won by his law firm for cancer victims and the residents of a polluted California community. Many of the victims still allege they “never got a dime” of the money they were owed, according to one person who spoke to the Times. An attorney for Girardi’s former paramour, Tricia Bigelow, who retired last year, told the Times that the wire “was NOT marked as coming from a [Girardi Keese] trust account.” Jayne reacted with shock to the news on Wednesday. “Wow. I knew about jewelry, shopping sprees, and plastic surgery but this really threw me for a loop,” she wrote in an Instagram caption accompanying a screenshot of the Times’ story.
'Alaskan Bush People' Stars Reportedly No Longer Live in Rumored $2.7 Million Mansion?
Alaskan Bush People fans might be surprised to learn that the Brown family allegedly don't always rough it in the woods as the show claims. The lifestyle portrayed in Alaska and featured on the Discovery staple stands in contrast to what many consider the reality, especially as the family attempts to return for another season. These rumors are only amplified with the headlines the family grabs due to horrifying accidents, police interactions and romantic entanglement. And now with a war of words between the stars and the locals in Alaska, new light is shined on their homestead situation.
‘The Family Chantel’ Star Pedro Jimeno Cuts Off Estranged Wife Chantel Everett’s Phone Amid Nasty Divorce
The Family Chantel star Pedro Jimeno cut off his estranged wife Chantel Jimeno’s (née Everett) phone from their joint plan amid their nasty divorce. “The fact that he just turned off my phone pretty much solidifies that he wants nothing to do with me,” Chantel, 31, said in a clip from the Monday, September 5, episode, shared by Us Weekly.
‘RHOBH’: Kyle Richards Dreads Seeing Sister Kathy Hilton at Upcoming Reunion
Kyle Richards dreads facing a few 'RHOBH' cast members, but seeing sister Kathy Hilton may be at the top of her list. Why?
Take a Tour of ‘Little People, Big World’ Alums Jeremy and Audrey Roloff’s Stunning Former Home
Can you say #HouseGoals? It seems like everything in Audrey and Jeremy Roloff's lives is picture-perfect, and the same definitely goes for their former home. The beautiful house is located in Rock Creek,...
‘Sister Wives’: Kody Says Robyn’s Kids Are Excluded From the Older Kids’ ‘Clique’
In 'Sister Wives' Season 17, Kody Brown says Christine and Janelle's older children have formed a 'club' that excludes Robyn's kids completely. Is that true?
Brittany Snow's Ex Tyler Stanaland Spotted with 'Selling the OC' Costar Alex Hall
Newly single Tyler Stanaland was spotted gettin' close and personal with his "Selling the OC" costar Alex Hall -- on the exact same day, his divorce from Brittany Snow was announced. An eyewitness tells TMZ ... Tyler and Alex hit up SOTA Wednesday night in Corona Del Mar for some...
Teen Mom fans divided over Chelsea Houska’s new HGTV bio which labels her an ‘actress’ and ‘global inspiration’
TEEN MOM fans have expressed being divided over Chelsea Houska's new HGTV bio which labels the ex-MTV star as an "actress" and "global inspiration." HGTV recently posted Chelsea's biography in preparation for the Teen Mom 2 alum's home renovation series Farmhouse Fabulous. Set to premiere in the spring of 2023,...
Tori and Zach Roloff Share Photos from Their First Family Bowling Night: 'Love These People'
The Roloff family enjoyed a fun-filled night of bonding and bowling that Tori documented on her Instagram Story Sunday Tori and Zach Roloff enjoyed a fun family outing with their three kids. On Sunday, the Little People Big World star shared photos from their family's first outing to a bowling alley together. The family of five posed for a sweet selfie with Tori writing, "I love these people." She also shared a video of husband Zach coaching son Jackson, 5, through his technique before the pair watched the ball bounce off...
Brittany Snow And Tyler Stanaland Announce Split After 2 Years Of Marriage
The "Pitch Perfect" actor and "Selling the OC" star announced on Instagram they were separating.
Former ‘Married at First Sight’ Expert Jessica Griffin Found Love With One of the Show’s Cast Members
Dr. Jessica Griffin's romance with season 6 cast member Jon Francetic ended up being one of the most controversial in 'Married at First Sight' history.
Kim Kardashian ‘Hopes’ Pete Davidson Wasn’t Shading Kanye West With Emmys Outfit
Following Pete Davidson’s appearance at the September 12 Primetime Emmy Awards, fans are wondering if his super low key look had anything to do with the ex husband of his former girlfriend Kim Kardashian, Kanye West. But according to a KarJenner source, the Kardashians beauty is just hoping that’s not the case. “Kim has no idea whether or not Pete was trying to send a subtle message to Kanye, but she’s assuming it’s his sarcastic way of responding to Kanye’s attacks,” the insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about Pete’s black monochromatic look, sneakers, and white reflective shades.
Boy Meets World stars Ben Savage, Rider Strong 'didn't get along' until creating Cory and Shawn's handshake
They might have played best friends across seven seasons of the beloved ABC sitcom, but Boy Meets World stars Ben Savage and Rider Strong reportedly weren't an immediate match on set — that is, until they spent a weekend together improvising one of their characters' most adorable exchanges. "Ben...
Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Claims Garrison and Gabriel Are ‘Frustrated’ by Kody, Robyn’s Marriage
Sharing their side. While tensions between Kody Brown and his sons Gabriel and Garrison Brown came to a boiling point over his strict rules amid the coronavirus pandemic, Sister Wives stars Janelle Brown and Christine Brown claim there is more to the story. “For my boys there’s so much more...
Why ‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Fans Think Roberta Is Just Like ‘Sister Wives’ Star Robyn
'Seeking Sister Wife' fans think that Roberta is acting a bit like 'Sister Wives' star, Robyn Brown. What do these two women have in common beside being polygamists on TV?
Chrisean Rock Shares Traumatic Details About Her Father's Abuse
Another day, another altercation between Chrisean Rock and Blueface. Usually, it's the "Thotiana"star's family making headlines along with the volitaile couple. On Friday, it was Chrisean's family at the center of the drama. After taking Blueface to meet her family, footage showed the California rapper getting into a scuffle with Chrisean's father. According to her, Blueface punched her dad and knocked him out.
