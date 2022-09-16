ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Baz Luhrmann
Person
Rebecca Ferguson
Person
Josh Brolin
Person
Austin Butler
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Vanessa Hudgens
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Lea Seydoux
Person
Denis Villeneuve
Person
Dylan Sprouse
Person
Zac Efron
Person
Zendaya
Person
Jim Jarmusch
Person
Elvis
Person
Quentin Tarantino
Person
Christopher Walken
Person
Timothee Chalamet
Daily Mail

Bruce Willis, 67, steps out with wife Emma, 44, amid his battle with brain condition aphasia after she was called a 'drama queen' for saying her 'grief' over his illness 'can be paralyzing'

Bruce Willis, 67, surfaced with a couple of pals in Los Angeles this week amid his battle with the brain condition aphasia. The Hollywood icon withdrew from acting earlier this year as he faces down the illness, which causes language abilities to deteriorate. He cut a dapper figure when he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Sweetheart Turned Into!

Before this cutie pie turned into a home cleaning expert and an accomplished actress, she was just a little girl with big dreams and high hopes of being a famous performer while growing up in Missouri and Southern California. This kiddo made her acting debut in the 1995 film "Boys...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Disney Channel#Disney World#Cannes Film Festival#Film Star#The House Of Mouse#Ze
epicstream.com

George Clooney Infuriates Wife Amal After Telling Her That His Kissing Scene With Julia Roberts For Ticket To Paradise Took 80 Takes? The Descendants Star Admits He's Always Drawn To Pretty Woman Star

George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunited for a joint interview for their upcoming big-screen partnership in the romantic-comedy Ticket to Paradise. Clooney shared how he talked about their kissing scene in the film with his wife, Amal, and shared the latter's reaction. George Clooney Says Wife Amal Exclaims 'What The...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cinemablend

How Amal Responded After Finding Out George Clooney And Julia Roberts Had Done A Kissing Scene 80 Times For New Rom-Com

Amal Clooney had an understandable reaction to learning her husband's kissing scene with Julia Roberts took an insane number of takes. Anybody who is married to an actor like George Clooney is likely prepared for the fact that, at some point, their job is going to require them to kiss other people. It’s a strange job actors have. While I’m sure spouses and significant others don’t love their partners kissing others, it’s a thing they have to do for work. But I feel like George Clooney’s wife Amal is perhaps a bit justified in her reaction when she found out her husband had done a kissing scene with Julia Roberts 80 times in a new movie.
CELEBRITIES
People

Sarah Michelle Gellar Makes Rare Appearance with Daughter Charlotte at Do Revenge Screening

The Netflix film stars Sarah Michelle Gellar as the headmaster at a school, a role the Cruel Intentions alum said was "delicious" A special screening for Netflix's new teen drama, Do Revenge, ended up being something of a mother-daughter date on Wednesday for Sarah Michelle Gellar and Charlotte Grace. The actress brought her 12-year-old daughter along with her for the event, which celebrated her new film starring both Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes. At the Hollywood Roosevelt event, Gellar, 44, rocked a shiny bronze dress and heels as he daughter,...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy