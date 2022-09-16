ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Uber investigating possible network breach after hacker taunts

By Chloe Folmar, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05seUL_0hy3k07p00

( The Hill ) — Uber is investigating a possible breach of its network after a hacker gained access on Thursday to the company’s internal system.

The transport company shut off a number of its internal services, including messaging and engineering services, during the investigation, according to The New York Times .

The person claiming responsibility for the hack told the Times that he gained access to Uber’s internal systems by posing as a corporate information technology person and convincing a company employee to share a password with him.

The hacker accessed the internal messaging service Slack through one person’s account and sent employees a message saying, “I announce I am a hacker and Uber has suffered a data breach.”

The person also posted an explicit photo on a webpage used to communicate with employees, an Uber spokesperson told the Times.

European cab drivers protest practices, spread of Uber

The alleged hacker sent images of Uber’s internal systems, including email, cloud storage and code repositories, to the Times and shared information with cybersecurity researchers.

“They pretty much have full access to Uber,” said Yuga Labs Security Engineer Sam Curry to the Times after corresponding with the alleged hacker.

The hacker, who said he was 18 years old, claimed that he broke into Uber because of its weak security and used his access to its Slack messaging service to call for higher pay for Uber drivers.

“We don’t have an estimate right now as to when full access to tools will be restored, so thank you for bearing with us,” wrote Uber Chief Information Security Office Latha Maripuri in an internal email seen by the Times.

The Hill has reached out to Uber for comment on the network breach.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Curry
WSPA 7News

Anderson Co. man dies after being hit by falling tree

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Pendleton man died Friday after he was hit by a falling tree. The Anderson County Coroner’s Office responded to Olden Porter Road around 2:30 p.m. in reference to a person injured by a falling tree. Investigators learned a man was clearing out trees and brush with a tractor when […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uber Drivers#Hackers#The Hacker#Information Security#The New York Times#European#Yuga Labs Security
WSPA 7News

Family recalls woman killed by neighbor amid target practice

GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) — Nicholas Skylar Lucas’ gunfire typically hit the bullet-riddled rusty trash can or fallen satellite dish in his backyard, much to some residents’ discontent. But on Saturday, Aug. 27, bullets from the intoxicated 30-year-old man’s .45-caliber handgun fatally struck Kesha Luwan Lucille Tate, his 42-year-old neighbor and parent to nine children, according […]
GAFFNEY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Uber
WSPA 7News

Motorcyclist dies in single-vehicle crash in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died in a crash Saturday in Laurens County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 5:35 p.m. on Highway 72 near Crystal Bay Drive. Troopers said the motorcyclist was traveling east when they went off the roadway and hit a tree. The motorcyclist was pronounced […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Should I space out my flu and COVID booster shots?

Judging from how the flu has roared back in Australia and other countries south of the Equator, experts are predicting a particularly nasty season for the U.S. this winter. At the same time, many Americans are also making plans to strengthen their defenses against COVID-19 with the omicron-specific booster, but should they be taken simultaneously?
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy