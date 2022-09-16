ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sequoyah County, OK

5NEWS

Man arrested after fleeing the scene of a deadly crash in Greenwood

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — On Friday, Sept. 16, Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) reported a rollover vehicle crash in Greenwood at 6:05 a.m. According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety's fatality report, Ruth Greene of Booneville died as a result of the crash. Reports show that Booneville resident...
GREENWOOD, AR
swark.today

Arkansas State Police to investigate death of woman found in Mena house fire

Mena police and fire officials have requested the Arkansas State Police to investigate the death of a woman whose body was found inside a residence yesterday. The Mena Fire Department responded to the report of a residential fire at 407 1st Street about 1 PM. While attempting to gain control of the fire, authorities discovered the body.
MENA, AR
ktoy1047.com

Body found in Mena prompts State Police investigation

The Mena Fire Department responded to the report of a residential fire at 407 1st Street about 1 PM. While attempting to gain control of the fire, authorities discovered the body. The house was initially believed to be unoccupied and without utility connections. Special agents of the state police Criminal...
MENA, AR
KTUL

22-year-old Talihina woman dead after being T-boned by Mack truck

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 22-year-old woman is dead after being struck by a Mack truck near Kinta, Okla. Wednesday, OHP says. Amanda Mayo-Conrad was driving her Volkswagen Jetta westbound on OK-31 around 4 p.m. when she attempted to turn southbound on OK-82, troopers said. A Mack truck struck...
TALIHINA, OK
KHBS

Arkansas wreck leaves one person dead

GREENWOOD, Ark. — One person was killed and one person was arrested after a collision near Greenwood Friday morning. Police say Brandon Stone, 26, was driving his Ford Explorer on Highway 10 east of Greenwood near the Red Brown Place intersection just after 6 a.m. when it crossed the center line.
GREENWOOD, AR
KTUL

Oklahoma Highway Patrol to conduct saturation patrols in Mayes County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol will be conducting saturation patrols in Mayes County during the Born and Raised Festival this weekend. From Friday Sept. 16 through Sunday Sept. 18, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with the Pryor Police Department and Mayes County Sheriff's Office to conduct saturation patrols.
TULSA, OK
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Sallisaw woman arrested after she reports Vian assault

A Sallisaw woman is facing a felony charge of assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after she reportedly accused a man of stealing her marijuana and then allegedly assaulted him with a knife. Cailynne Bohannon, 19, was charged Sept. 6 in Sequoyah County District Court and received an $11,000 bond. She is now scheduled to appear before Associate District Judge Kyle…
stiglernews.com

UPDATED: OHP reports on Sept. 14 fatality in county

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that one person died in a two-vehicle collision in Haskell County on Wednesday, Sept. 14. The collision occurred about 4 p.m. on state Highway 31 at the intersection of state Highway 82, 6.8 miles east of Kinta, the report states. According to OHP, the collision...
HASKELL COUNTY, OK
drivinvibin.com

Why Do People Visit Spiro Mounds in Oklahoma?

You can find ancient indigenous sites all over the United States. However, Oklahoma’s Spiro Mounds is one of the most unique and significant locations. If you enjoy learning about indigenous culture in America, Spiro Mounds might be worth adding to your travel plans. So why do people visit Spiro Mounds? Let’s find out!
OKLAHOMA STATE

