Two-vehicle accident delaying traffic in Fort Smith
Fort Smith Police have responded to a two-vehicle accident at N. 11th and B Streets.
Crash in Gravette, Ark. results in car fire
GRAVETTE, Ark. — The Gravette, Arkansas Fire Dept were dispatched to reports of a vehicle crash along Hwy 72 in Benton County on Saturday. The collision resulted in a car fire. As Gravette Fire arrived one vehicle was still in the roadway and fully engulfed in fire. “Station 23...
Man arrested after fleeing the scene of a deadly crash in Greenwood
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — On Friday, Sept. 16, Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) reported a rollover vehicle crash in Greenwood at 6:05 a.m. According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety's fatality report, Ruth Greene of Booneville died as a result of the crash. Reports show that Booneville resident...
Arkansas State Police investigating apparent murder-suicide after Sonic Drive-In shooting
PARIS, Ark. — Arkansas State Police are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide that began with a shooting at a Sonic Drive-In in Paris, Arkansas that left 22-year-old George Poole, an employee at the restaurant, dead. The shooting happened around noon on Sept. 19 and Poole was pronounced...
Troopers: Crews responding to fire find woman’s body inside Mena home
State troopers are investigating after local officials responding to a house fire in Mena Saturday discovered a woman’s body inside a home.
5newsonline.com
Arkansas police investigate after woman's body found inside fire scene
MENA, Ark. — Mena police and fire officials have asked for help from the Arkansas State Police in investigating the death of a woman whose body was found inside of a home on Saturday. At around 1:00 p.m. the Mena Fire Department responded to a fire at 407 1st...
swark.today
Arkansas State Police to investigate death of woman found in Mena house fire
Mena police and fire officials have requested the Arkansas State Police to investigate the death of a woman whose body was found inside a residence yesterday. The Mena Fire Department responded to the report of a residential fire at 407 1st Street about 1 PM. While attempting to gain control of the fire, authorities discovered the body.
ktoy1047.com
Body found in Mena prompts State Police investigation
The Mena Fire Department responded to the report of a residential fire at 407 1st Street about 1 PM. While attempting to gain control of the fire, authorities discovered the body. The house was initially believed to be unoccupied and without utility connections. Special agents of the state police Criminal...
KTUL
22-year-old Talihina woman dead after being T-boned by Mack truck
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 22-year-old woman is dead after being struck by a Mack truck near Kinta, Okla. Wednesday, OHP says. Amanda Mayo-Conrad was driving her Volkswagen Jetta westbound on OK-31 around 4 p.m. when she attempted to turn southbound on OK-82, troopers said. A Mack truck struck...
Trial delayed for woman accused of killing Pea Ridge Police Officer
A Pine Bluff woman facing multiple charges after the death of a Pea Ridge Police Officer has had her 2023 trial start date pushed back even later.
UPDATE: Hwy. 10 now open after morning accident
At approximately 7:12 a.m., the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office reported that a significant traffic accident has shut down a section of Highway 10 east.
KHBS
Arkansas wreck leaves one person dead
GREENWOOD, Ark. — One person was killed and one person was arrested after a collision near Greenwood Friday morning. Police say Brandon Stone, 26, was driving his Ford Explorer on Highway 10 east of Greenwood near the Red Brown Place intersection just after 6 a.m. when it crossed the center line.
KTUL
Oklahoma Highway Patrol to conduct saturation patrols in Mayes County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol will be conducting saturation patrols in Mayes County during the Born and Raised Festival this weekend. From Friday Sept. 16 through Sunday Sept. 18, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with the Pryor Police Department and Mayes County Sheriff's Office to conduct saturation patrols.
Oklahoma’s ‘Heavener Runestone’ Remains an Unexplained Sooner State Mystery to This Day!
It's one of Oklahoma's oldest unexplained mysteries, and to this day it remains a hotly debated topic. Have you ever heard of the Heavener Runestone? Some say it's proof that the Vikings actually made it as far inland as Oklahoma, others say it's a modern rune that was carved in the late 1800s by early Scandinavian settlers.
OHP’s dive team finds iPhone in Lake Tenkiller, near Burnt Cabin
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — Are you missing an iPhone?. Members of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s dive team found an iPhone in Lake Tenkiller Tuesday afternoon while performing exercises. It was stuck in about 40 feet of water near Burnt Cabin. The case features two young girls. If you...
sequoyahcountytimes.com
Sallisaw woman arrested after she reports Vian assault
A Sallisaw woman is facing a felony charge of assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after she reportedly accused a man of stealing her marijuana and then allegedly assaulted him with a knife. Cailynne Bohannon, 19, was charged Sept. 6 in Sequoyah County District Court and received an $11,000 bond. She is now scheduled to appear before Associate District Judge Kyle…
stiglernews.com
UPDATED: OHP reports on Sept. 14 fatality in county
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that one person died in a two-vehicle collision in Haskell County on Wednesday, Sept. 14. The collision occurred about 4 p.m. on state Highway 31 at the intersection of state Highway 82, 6.8 miles east of Kinta, the report states. According to OHP, the collision...
Benton County Animal Control deputy caught on video abandoning dog
A Siloam Springs man's outdoor camera captured the moment a Benton County Animal Services deputy dropped off a dog and drove away.
Coweta man finds Purple Heart in garbage bin, reunites medal with family members
COWETA, Okla. — A trip to the garbage bin turned into the discovery of a hidden treasure. Michael Smith and his wife live in an apartment complex in Coweta with their dog, Steve. Michael was taking the garbage out when he spotted a milk carton in the bin. He...
drivinvibin.com
Why Do People Visit Spiro Mounds in Oklahoma?
You can find ancient indigenous sites all over the United States. However, Oklahoma’s Spiro Mounds is one of the most unique and significant locations. If you enjoy learning about indigenous culture in America, Spiro Mounds might be worth adding to your travel plans. So why do people visit Spiro Mounds? Let’s find out!
