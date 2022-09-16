ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Judge Finds Some Michigan Baby Blood Sample Tests Unconstitutional

The newborn blood-testing program has been in the spotlight for privacy and consent concerns, and now a judge ruled some of the program is unconstitutional. Separate news reports cover a new burial option in California, Medicaid expansion in North Carolina, and more. A judge has found key parts of Michigan’s...
Study Links Medical Debt To Threats To Health And Housing

Medical debt is hitting more Americans, driving bad health outcomes regardless of insurance or income, a study finds. NBC News reports that 1 in 5 U.S. households suffers medical debt, including those with private insurance. Other news covers rising health costs, staffing issues, and private equity. Soaring medical debt is...
Through The Pandemic, More Adults Sought Mental Health Care

Fresh data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that the percentage of U.S. adults getting mental health care rose from 19.2% in 2019 to 21.6% in 2021. In other news, mounting evidence shows tea drinking is linked to lower diabetes risks, a beef product recall, and more.
CBS Sacramento

Criminal investigation opened into Gov. DeSantis' migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard

MIAMI - A criminal investigation is being launched into how a group of migrants was sent from Texas to Massachusetts with Florida taxpayer money on orders from Governor Ron DeSantis.The Bexar County Sheriff's office confirmed that to CBS4 News. Sheriff Javier Salazar says these migrants were "Lured, hoodwinked and exploited" for political purposes and that's why he's opening an investigation.Salazar said investigators had so far only spoken to attorneys representing some of the migrants and did not name any potential suspects who might face charges.He did not mention DeSantis in a news conference that appeared to mark the first time...
