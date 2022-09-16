ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

19-Year-Old Dies In Creek County Crash

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fatal rollover crash along Highway 33, west of Sapulpa. Troopers say 19-year-old Carson Boyle, of Cushing, Oklahoma, was killed after a single-car crash on Monday morning. According to Troopers Boyle rolled his vehicle three times after driving off the road along...
CREEK COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Police Investigate Overnight Robbery At Tulsa Apartment Complex

Tulsa Police are investigating an overnight armed robbery near 51st and Memorial. The robbery happened at the Wimbledon Place Apartments, near East 51st Street South and South Memorial Drive, around 12:17 a.m. on Monday, According to Tulsa Police. Police say the victims told officers that a man "came out of...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Accidents
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

18-year-old man killed in Sapulpa car accident

SAPULPA, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said an 18-year-old man was killed in a car accident in Sapulpa Monday morning. OHP said the white truck he was driving went of the roadway, rolled several times and came to a rest on the south side of State Highway 33 in between State Highway 48 and Interstate 44.
SAPULPA, OK
news9.com

Firefighters Battle House Fire In Tulsa

Firefighters are on the scene of a blaze that broke out at a home in Tulsa on Monday morning. Crews are currently on scene near South 120th East Avenue and East 13th Street. Currently, it is unclear how the fire broke out or if anyone was injured. This is a...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illinois River#Drowning#Grand River Dam Authority#Accident#Grda Police
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

South Tulsa neighborhood manhunt ends with one in custody

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man was arrested after police say they walked in him strangling a woman before he jumped out the window and tried to run. Tulsa Police told FOX23 they were responding to calls from neighbors at The Crossings At Silver Oaks apartment complex near 71st and Darlington when they heard a woman scream at the apartment in question.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

One killed after being ejected in single-car accident in Sapulpa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed that one person has died in a single-car accident on Highway 33 in Sapulpa. A trooper responded to the accident at 6:15 a.m. Monday morning and discovered the driver had been ejected 80 feet from the car. OHP says 19-year-old...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa’s Newest Fire Station Holds Opening Ceremony

Tulsa's newest fire station held an opening ceremony Saturday. Station 33 is located near East 41st Street and South 129th East Avenue. Mayor G.T. Bynum, Chief Michael Baker, and a few city councilors were all there to help with a special hose uncoupling ceremony. Construction on the station started back...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Suspect in custody after midtown shooting

TULSA, Okla. — On Saturday night, Tulsa Police responded to a shooting near 41st and Harvard in midtown Tulsa. Police said a female victim was shot and is now in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. They also said that a suspect is in custody after surrendering himself to...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy