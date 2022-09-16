Read full article on original website
19-Year-Old Dies In Creek County Crash
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fatal rollover crash along Highway 33, west of Sapulpa. Troopers say 19-year-old Carson Boyle, of Cushing, Oklahoma, was killed after a single-car crash on Monday morning. According to Troopers Boyle rolled his vehicle three times after driving off the road along...
Mayor says new dam, lake at Gathering Place on track to open next summer
In a post on his Facebook page, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum says construction is on track to complete construction by the summer of 2023 on a new low-water dam and new lake on the Arkansas River at the Gathering Place park. The mayor also provided a computer-generated ‘fly-by’ animation of...
News On 6
Police Investigate Overnight Robbery At Tulsa Apartment Complex
Tulsa Police are investigating an overnight armed robbery near 51st and Memorial. The robbery happened at the Wimbledon Place Apartments, near East 51st Street South and South Memorial Drive, around 12:17 a.m. on Monday, According to Tulsa Police. Police say the victims told officers that a man "came out of...
Tulsa Police Looking For Teenagers Who Wrecked Car, Hit Another
Tulsa Police are searching for teenagers that they say hit a car, wrecked and ran away. Police said the crash happened around 7 p.m. near East 36th Street North and North Peoria. Police have not released a description of the suspects or any other information.
18-year-old man killed in Sapulpa car accident
SAPULPA, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said an 18-year-old man was killed in a car accident in Sapulpa Monday morning. OHP said the white truck he was driving went of the roadway, rolled several times and came to a rest on the south side of State Highway 33 in between State Highway 48 and Interstate 44.
news9.com
Firefighters Battle House Fire In Tulsa
Firefighters are on the scene of a blaze that broke out at a home in Tulsa on Monday morning. Crews are currently on scene near South 120th East Avenue and East 13th Street. Currently, it is unclear how the fire broke out or if anyone was injured. This is a...
Final report released for plane crash that killed Tulsa orthodontist and family
TULSA, Okla. — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released the final report on a plane crash that claimed the life of four, including a Tulsa orthodontist, his wife and his son. On April 23, 2021, at about 5:00pm, a Piper PA-46-310P was destroyed in an accident near...
Three Oklahoma high school students killed in vehicle crash
Three northeastern Oklahoma high school students were killed when the vehicle they were in crashed into a tree Thursday, police said.
Sand Springs woman creates t-shirt to benefit families of teens killed, injured in car crash
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Fundraisers have started to help the families of the Sand Springs teenagers who were killed and injured in a car crash last week. A Sand Springs woman is partnering with a local boutique to make t-shirts that will benefit the families of the teens. Last...
South Tulsa neighborhood manhunt ends with one in custody
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man was arrested after police say they walked in him strangling a woman before he jumped out the window and tried to run. Tulsa Police told FOX23 they were responding to calls from neighbors at The Crossings At Silver Oaks apartment complex near 71st and Darlington when they heard a woman scream at the apartment in question.
Sand Springs police identify students involved in deadly car accident
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Sand Springs police have announced the names of the Charles Page students who died in a car accident Thursday afternoon. 17-year-old Ethan Gibson, 16-year-old Cyra Saner, and 16-year-old Kylee Weaver were pronounced dead at the scene. All three were sitting in the backseat of the car.
KTUL
One killed after being ejected in single-car accident in Sapulpa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed that one person has died in a single-car accident on Highway 33 in Sapulpa. A trooper responded to the accident at 6:15 a.m. Monday morning and discovered the driver had been ejected 80 feet from the car. OHP says 19-year-old...
Man arrested in connection to shooting that hospitalized woman
TULSA, Okla. — A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that sent one woman to the hospital on Saturday night. Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said Eften Pichardo was arrested for Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Pointing a Deadly Weapon with Intent, Aggravated Assault and Battery and Threatening a Violent Act.
Tulsa’s Newest Fire Station Holds Opening Ceremony
Tulsa's newest fire station held an opening ceremony Saturday. Station 33 is located near East 41st Street and South 129th East Avenue. Mayor G.T. Bynum, Chief Michael Baker, and a few city councilors were all there to help with a special hose uncoupling ceremony. Construction on the station started back...
Tulsa jewelry store owner arrested for stealing from customers
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested Tulsa jewelry store owner, Paul Williams, after several people came forward in the past few months reporting stolen or missing jewelry. All victims pointed back to the same place; Jewelry Liquidation near 61st and Sheridan. In each case, the victims dropped off their...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Tulsa fire investigators search for person of interest following dumpster fire
TULSA, Okla. — Investigators need your help tracking down a person of interest after a fire was sparked in Tulsa. It happened around 9:30 p.m. at a building near E. 13th Street and S. 71st. Surveillance cameras captured a man standing near a dumpster as flames spread outward. Investigators...
Tulsa Police say serial burglar’s love of SpongeBob gave him away
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Burglary Detectives served a search warrant Sept. 16, arresting Edward Price for several burglaries. The warrant was served at the Waterside Apartments Complex near 17th and West Jackson. Detectives say they had received reports of five burglaries at the complex starting in July all...
Suspect in custody after midtown shooting
TULSA, Okla. — On Saturday night, Tulsa Police responded to a shooting near 41st and Harvard in midtown Tulsa. Police said a female victim was shot and is now in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. They also said that a suspect is in custody after surrendering himself to...
Tulsa jewelry store owner accused of pawning off customers' jewelry
The Tulsa Police Department revealed new details Monday in the arrest of a jewelry store owner accused of stealing from his customers.
Homicide of Tulsa woman highlights domestic violence in Tulsa County
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are looking for Juan Blanco, who was charged with a second degree murder in the death of his girlfriend Jackie Littrell. Littrell’s death was ruled a homicide in July. An affidavit said Littrell went to the hospital June 3, saying that her boyfriend punched her in the stomach. At the time, the affidavit did not name her boyfriend.
