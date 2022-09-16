The plan wasn’t for any additions to Postcards today. The walking itenary from the station on this Monday was to stroll around the Holland Energy Park, but our friends from Florida – CSX Railroad – had other ideas. In an earlier time, a jog across the track at the sound of the coming train would have been in order to avoid a delay, but this is not an earlier time, so a few photos of the train were in order. Trains in its iteself is nothing special, really, but trains are as much a part of Holland as tulips, DeZwaan and Lake Mac.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO