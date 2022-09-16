Read full article on original website
pryorinfopub.com
Tigers Suffer Huge Loss Against Coweta
PRYOR, Oklahoma - The Pryor Tigers suffered their largest defeat of the season, the loss of their quarterback, Brunk Gray. On Pryor's second offensive possession, on a 3rd and 9 play, Brunk rolled to the left and hit Kendrick Propst for 18 yards while being swarmed by defenders. A targeting penalty was thrown on Coweta, as the Tiger quarterback stayed down on the field.
cherokeephoenix.org
American Quarter Horses begin fall racing at Will Rogers Downs
CLAREMORE – The American Quarter Horse Association has once again filled the stables as fall racing returned to Cherokee Casino Will Rogers Downs on Sept. 19. The 2022 Will Rogers Downs racing schedule features 27 AQHA, Appaloosa and Paint stakes races through Nov. 15, worth a total of $660,000.
Cross Country Chase brings vintage motorcycles to Green Country
CLAREMORE, Okla. — Vintage motorcycles are heading through Green Country as part of a special cross country chase. The Route 66 Cross Country Chase is a celebration of Route 66 designed for motorcycles made between 1930 and 1960. As they passed through Claremore, FOX23 spoke with some of the...
Oklahoma’s ‘Heavener Runestone’ Remains an Unexplained Sooner State Mystery to This Day!
It's one of Oklahoma's oldest unexplained mysteries, and to this day it remains a hotly debated topic. Have you ever heard of the Heavener Runestone? Some say it's proof that the Vikings actually made it as far inland as Oklahoma, others say it's a modern rune that was carved in the late 1800s by early Scandinavian settlers.
addictedtovacation.com
13 Great RV Parks Near Grove Oklahoma
Are you planning an RV trip near Oklahoma? Have a look at some of the most popular RV parks near Grove, Oklahoma. Grove, Oklahoma, is a beautiful city located in the northeast corner of the state. It is situated on Grand Lake, one of the largest man-made lakes in the country. The lake offers many amenities for visitors, including boating, fishing, and swimming. There are also several RV parks in the area for those who want to stay for an extended period.
drivinvibin.com
Why Do People Visit Spiro Mounds in Oklahoma?
You can find ancient indigenous sites all over the United States. However, Oklahoma’s Spiro Mounds is one of the most unique and significant locations. If you enjoy learning about indigenous culture in America, Spiro Mounds might be worth adding to your travel plans. So why do people visit Spiro Mounds? Let’s find out!
pdjnews.com
PHS graduate to be inducted into
A native of Morris, OK, who attended Perry High School will be among 12 veterans inducted into the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame on Oct. 29. Induction will be held during ceremonies at the Embassy Suites Conference Hotel, 2501 Conference Drive, Norman, OK. Corporal Thomas Dawayne Miller, USMC, deceased, was born February 17, 1933, in Morris, OK. He attended Perry High School and was active in…
94-year-old man dead after Ottawa County crash
MIAMI, Okla. — A 94-year-old man died Saturday night due to injuries from a car crash in Ottawa County, according to the Oklahoma High Patrol (OHP). OHP said crash took place Saturday afternoon on Country Road South 580 and Country Road East 640, about 1 mile east of Miami.
Newly discovered grave reveals there’s more to learn in Fayetteville cemetery
Unearthing the grave is just part of the discoveries that could be found in the cemetery. The Archeological Survey and the NWA Black Heritage will continue to learn more about what lies beneath.
Crash in Gravette, Ark. results in car fire
GRAVETTE, Ark. — The Gravette, Arkansas Fire Dept were dispatched to reports of a vehicle crash along Hwy 72 in Benton County on Saturday. The collision resulted in a car fire. As Gravette Fire arrived one vehicle was still in the roadway and fully engulfed in fire. “Station 23...
News On 6
Oklahoma's Largest Pet Adoption Event Held At Jenks Riverwalk
Hundreds of dog owners and their pups had an awesome time Saturday at Woofstock 2022. This is Oklahoma's largest pet adoption event, taking place for four hours at the Riverwalk in Jenks. Woofstock had 40 pet-related vendors and almost 30 animal rescue groups and animal shelters. Griffin Media is one...
fourstateshomepage.com
Fairland shooter identified
MIAMI, Okla. – Fairland Police Chief Gordon Williams, Jr. confirmed the identity of the woman taken into custody on Wednesday for allegedly shooting at another person. Micaela Renee Venis, 47, of Fairland, is being held on complaints of aggravated reckless discharge of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.
Tulsa jewelry store owner arrested for stealing from customers
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested Tulsa jewelry store owner, Paul Williams, after several people came forward in the past few months reporting stolen or missing jewelry. All victims pointed back to the same place; Jewelry Liquidation near 61st and Sheridan. In each case, the victims dropped off their...
Homicide of Tulsa woman highlights domestic violence in Tulsa County
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are looking for Juan Blanco, who was charged with a second degree murder in the death of his girlfriend Jackie Littrell. Littrell’s death was ruled a homicide in July. An affidavit said Littrell went to the hospital June 3, saying that her boyfriend punched her in the stomach. At the time, the affidavit did not name her boyfriend.
Coweta man finds Purple Heart in garbage bin, reunites medal with family members
COWETA, Okla. — A trip to the garbage bin turned into the discovery of a hidden treasure. Michael Smith and his wife live in an apartment complex in Coweta with their dog, Steve. Michael was taking the garbage out when he spotted a milk carton in the bin. He...
Man arrested after fleeing the scene of a deadly crash in Greenwood
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — On Friday, Sept. 16, Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) reported a rollover vehicle crash in Greenwood at 6:05 a.m. According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety's fatality report, Ruth Greene of Booneville died as a result of the crash. Reports show that Booneville resident...
KTUL
Tulsa County District 2 Commissioner oversees Oakhurst Cleanup
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa County Commissioner for District 2, Karen Keith, is overseeing the Oakhurst Community Cleanup from Friday, September 16 through Saturday, September 17. Keith and new new Chief Deputy, James Rea, along with Tulsa County employees, Health Department staff, Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, BNSF staff, Creek...
Final report released for plane crash that killed Tulsa orthodontist and family
TULSA, Okla. — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released the final report on a plane crash that claimed the life of four, including a Tulsa orthodontist, his wife and his son. On April 23, 2021, at about 5:00pm, a Piper PA-46-310P was destroyed in an accident near...
news9.com
Early-Morning Chase Leads To Fentanyl Bust
Tulsa Police say an early morning chase led to a fentanyl bust on Thursday. According to police, officers tried to pull over Vincent Poyhonen and Karalyn Vankalsbeek for running a red light near East Admiral Place and South Sheridan Road, but they refused to stop. Police say they stopped the...
Tulsa Pop-Up Market Allows People To Give Away Unwanted Items
Over 150 local businesses across Green Country are seeing a boost in support from the community this weekend through the TulsaGo Small Business Crawl. “When you support a local business, and you buy something that is made here the money stays in the community,” Managing partner with TulsaGo, Erik-Michael Collins said.
