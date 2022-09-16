ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

How to get a cat to like you

When you approach a dog, it’s more than likely you’ll be received with a wagging tongue and easy excitement. Cats, on the other hand, remain largely a mystery. They’re notorious for being picky with their companions, and many have the scratches to prove it. But it’s actually not that hard to get on their good side—if you know what you’re doing.
PETS
Inverse

Does my cat like me? 4 scientific ways to tell

Even the most devoted cat owners wonder at some point, perhaps waking up in a cold sweat in the middle of the night, whether their cat really loves them. Dog people like to smugly point out dogs’ long history as humankind’s best friend. But research shows cats’ reputation...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Translator#Cat Owners#Cat Behavior Training#Pet Owner#Ai
lovemeow.com

Feral Cat Warms Up to Her Rescuer When She Realizes Her Kittens are in Good Hands

A feral cat warmed up to her rescuer when she realized her kittens were in good hands. Karly Saltarski, cofounder of Salty Animal Rescue, had been assisting the owners of a property to rescue feral barn cats in their area. When she was contacted about a young cat mother and her newborns, she didn't hesitate to take them in.
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

House Cat Hilariously Chases Black Bear Up A Tree… Twice

That’s a mismatch and an unexpected result if I’ve ever seen it. Cats are one funny animal. Their personality has just enough f*ck you and still with enough wild in them to create the most hilarious pet. They will proudly set a dead squirrel at your feet and minutes later want to curl on your lap as the purr.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Google
Outsider.com

WATCH: These Otters Having a Blast on a Water Slide Are Too Much for the Internet to Handle

Need to forget your worries in between football games this weekend? We suggest watching some otters enjoying a water slide. Remember when you were young, playing at a water park on a warm summer day? All that was on your mind was getting down the slide and pondering the flavor of your next snow cone. These otters playing on the slide likely only have one thing in mind — endless fun. You slide, then climb back up and slide some more.
ANIMALS
komando.com

Find the hidden foxes in these 3 optical illusions

Foxes are excellent at sniffing out food and hiding places. Those who love brain teasers could learn a thing or two from their impressive perception. In celebration of National Fox Day, see if you can find the hidden foxes in these clever optical illusions. Whether or not these brain teasers...
ANIMALS
komando.com

Test your eyes: Can you find the 9 hidden images in less than a minute?

Problem-solving is one of the most basic ways people demonstrate intelligence. Many people think that fixing problems faster than others makes them more intelligent — but rushing can lead to oversights. That’s why we’re encouraging you to take a deep breath and challenge yourself to try to find the hidden images in this viral optical illusion.
SCIENCE
goworldtravel.com

How To Travel With a Cat And Not Go Insane

Go World Travel is reader-supported and may earn a commission from purchases made through links in this piece. Most cats don’t get excited about traveling – they tend to be very territorial and feel. vulnerable when away from home. The prospect of staying with family or exploring new...
PETS
msn.com

3 Things You Think Are Cute, But Your Dog Wants You to Stop Doing￼

Puppies are cute. This is a fact. Most dogs remain cute well into adulthood. Heck, even the world’s ugliest dog has a tongue we can’t help but find adorable! Humans, on the other hand, are less cute, especially when we do things our dogs don’t like. We might think we’re super charming in certain moments, when we’re actually sabotaging our pets and their relationships with us. Here are three things you might think are cute, but your dog wants you to stop doing.
PETS
Franklin County Free Press

CVAS: Meet Scorpius and Turbo, pets of the week

Meet Scorpius and Turbo, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Scorpius and Turbo would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
PETS
Outsider.com

WATCH: Donkey Alerts Sleeping Owner to Goat Friend Trapped in Fence

There are so many reasons to love donkeys. One is that they have a distinct sense of self and are also capable of decision-making. However, they’re also likable because they are just sociable companions and make loyal furry friends. That’s why, when a donkey named Waffles alerted his owner about a trapped friend, the internet fell in love. Meet Waffles the goat rescuer in the clip below.
ANIMALS
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
85K+
Followers
60K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy