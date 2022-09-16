Read full article on original website
This Massive Corn Maze in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit During Fall
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. With Fall quickly approaching, it's once again that time of year for things like haunted houses, corn mazes, and pumpkin patches.
Wisconsin DNR says hunters should review safety guidelines as hunting season approaches
WISCONSIN (WKBT) — Tomorrow is the first day of archery and crossbow season and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding deer hunters that safety is a part of the fun. Outdoor enthusiasts should remember firearm safety rules, like treating every bow as if it is loaded,...
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin lighthouse, shipwreck added to Register of Historic Places
(WFRV) – A lighthouse in Kewaunee and a shipwreck near Marinette have both been added to the National and State Register of Historic Places, respectively. The Kewaunee Pierhead Lighthouse and the Sidney O. Neff Shipwreck have been recognized by the Wisconsin Historical Society and were named to the Register of Historic Places on Thursday, September 15.
Wisconsin Town Wins Title of 'Best-Tasting Tap Water'
Here's which town has the most delicious tap water in all of Wisconsin.
willmarradio.com
Governor of Wisconsin wants to legalize recreational marijuana
(Madison, WI) -- Governor Tony Evers in neighboring Wisconsin says he’d push to legalize marijuana if re-elected. Evers tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel it’s time for Wisconsin to join the dozens of other states which are regulating -- and taxing -- medical and recreational marijuana. Evers says he’d use the millions of dollars raised in new tax revenue to pay for public education. Republicans call the governor’s proposal an election-year gimmick. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has said he supports legalizing recreational marijuana.
wanderwisdom.com
Video of Unbelievable Kayaking Spot in Wisconsin Has Us Seriously Intrigued
When people think about what Wisconsin is known for, they likely think of cheese, Milwaukee-brewed beers, and, of course- the Green Bay Packers. What it's not known for, at least in the public eye, is kayaking. However, Wisconsin is, after all, a Great Lakes state, and locals know some amazing spots for kayaking, canoeing, and other water activities.
UPMATTERS
2022’s Current Wisconsin Fall Color Report
Current Fall Color Report across the state of Wisconsin. As the weather begins to decrease, the green we see in the state of Wisconsin will begin to fade as well. So far as of 9/15/2022, the current Fall Color Report is all green!
nbc15.com
Wisconsin family brings big screen feeling back to a small town
The big screen experience made its return to small town Wisconsin after the Mann family re-opened the Montello Theater. Cultures from all over the world were celebrated at today's Sun Prairie Multicultural Festival. Sun Prairie community gets a glimpse at the future of agriculture. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Kids...
UPMATTERS
‘Wisconsin is underrated’: Japanese tourist brings worldwide attention to state
(WFRV) – From trying Culver’s to watching a demolition derby, one tourist from Japan captured why Wisconsin may be an underrated tourist destination. In a viral TikTok video, a visitor from Japan showed some of Wisconsin’s highlights. The video has nearly 600,000 views to go along with over 96,000 likes.
Unique Wisconsin Trail Features 2 Walk-In Caves And A Waterfall
Head to the southwest corner of Wisconsin on the Mississippi River, about 50 miles north of the Illinois border, you'll find Wyasulang State Park. Like many other, areas along the Mississippi River, the Midwestern flatlands, transform into, bluffs, cliffs, and other majestic geographical features along the banks of the river.
wearegreenbay.com
Farmers get creative to plant cover crops
(WFRV) – The practice of planting cover crops is still emerging, and farmers are testing new methods to get them in the ground. At one farm in Wisconsin, they are using a converted sprayer to spread the seeds into a growing crop. We get an update on some other...
dailydodge.com
State Patrol Announces Completion of Fallen Officer Memorial
(Wisconsin) A new memorial stands at the Wisconsin State Patrol Academy as a tribute to eight state troopers who lost their lives on duty. The memorial lists the names of eight troopers killed throughout the 83-year-history of the State Patrol. All died while carrying out their duty to serve the people of Wisconsin. This is the first memorial dedicated solely in their honor. Trooper Trevor Casper is one of the troopers listed on the Memorial. He was 21-years-old on March 24th, 2015, when he lost his life. He was following a vehicle driven by a suspect from a bank robbery and murder that occurred earlier in the day. Before the backup could arrive, the suspect opened fire on Trooper Casper. Though wounded, he was able to return fire and kill the suspect before succumbing to his fatal injuries. The gun battle occurred in Fond du Lac.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin team works to find MIA service members' remains
MILWAUKEE — As Friday marked National POW/MIA Recognition Day, a team from Wisconsin continues to work to find missing service members and bring their remains home. "It's a lengthy process. There's a long-term investigation regarding the cases we're investigating which then transitions to scouting missions," said Charles Konsitzke, team lead for the University of Wisconsin Missing in Action Recovery and Identification Project. "[It then] transitions into recovery missions, which sounds really short but it can take [up to] four years."
onfocus.news
Wisconsin Governor Candidate Tim Michels to Host Meet and Greet in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On Monday, September 19 at 3:30 PM, Tim Michels (Republican Gubernatorial candidate) will speak to the members of the Wood County Republican Party, the Clark County Republican Party, the Wood County Tea Party, and the Liberty Caucus of the Wisconsin Republican group, according to Wood County Republican Party Mike Derrie, Chairman of the Wood County Republican Party.
wearegreenbay.com
Northern half of Wisconsin experiencing higher COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,630,475 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,443 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,630,4751,629,322 (+1,153) Received one dose of vaccine3,776,204 (64.7%)3,775,810 (64.7%)
For the Record: UW nurses describe what happened inside the negotiating room to avoid a strike
FTR: UW nurses on what happened inside the room of last weekend’s union negotiations at the Governor’s Mansion. Last weekend, UW nurses, SEIU union representatives, and UW leadership met at the Governor’s Mansion for hours into the night on Friday and all day Sunday, hammering out an agreement that would ultimately stave off a 3-day strike planned to begin Tuesday.
Thunderstorms overnight followed by summer warmth Tuesday; fall weather right on schedule by Thursday – Gary
The latest forecast from News 3 Now.
Wisconsin receives financing for electric vehicle network
It will soon get a lot easier to charge an electric car in Wisconsin. This means buying electric vehicles will soon make a lot more sense.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
A Wisconsin tradition: Crockpots in bars
MILWAUKEE - Bloody Mary beer chasers, inconsistent bar dice rules…and crockpots? Molly Snyder from OnMilwaukee explains how the crockpot worked its way into Wisconsin's tavern culture and warmed our hearts.
This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to spend some time at a fall festival in Wisconsin this year, you might want to consider the following location.
