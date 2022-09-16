ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson’s immediate reaction to Ravens’ gut-wrenching loss to Dolphins

Lamar Jackson couldn’t hide his disappointment after witnessing the Baltimore Ravens collapse against the Miami Dolphins in their Week 2 showdown. The Ravens were up by 21 points at halftime and appeared to be on their way to an easy victory. However, an awful defensive display and coverage in the fourth quarter doomed them and allowed Tua Tagovailoa and his Dolphins to pull off one of the biggest comebacks of the season so far.
ESPN

Ravens' Lamar Jackson bursts for 79-yard touchdown run

BALTIMORE - On a day of big plays for the Baltimore Ravens, quarterback Lamar Jackson delivered the biggest one of all. Jackson burst through the middle of the line to score on a 79-yard touchdown run to put the Ravens ahead of the Dolphins, 35-14, in the third quarter. This...
FOX Sports

How shocking was Baltimore Ravens' loss to Miami?

Tua Tagovailoa threw a career-high six TD passes in Miami's 42-38 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, including four in the fourth quarter. But it was the performance by the Ravens defense that wowed "Undisputed" hosts Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe — and not in a good way.
