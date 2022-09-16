Ten scores in 10 possessions. Touchdown drives for all four quarterbacks. The first double-300 in six years. An attendance figure north of 50,000. An elusive win! West Virginia had what head coach Neal Brown called a "fun day" in an easy 65-7 win against Towson Saturday. The offense kept on rolling. The defense bounced back. The special teams ... were a factor. The Mountaineers had work to do, but they went to work on a list of tasks and played a pretty clean game against an FCS opponent. Of course, that was the expectation, and the jury is still out until the next test on the road Thursday against Virginia Tech. "It’s going to be as big of a game as we’ve had," Brown said. All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)

