Morgantown, WV

Kyle Roberts
2d ago

The Writing is on the Wall. Neal Brown and Shane Lyons both needs to go period

West Virginia vs. Virginia Tech: Preview and Prediction

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming matchup between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Virginia Tech Hokies in the battle for the Black Diamond Trophy. Thursday, September 22, 2022; 6:30 p.m. CT; Lane Stadium; Blacksburg, Virginia. TV: ESPN (Matt Barrie, Louis Riddick, Harry Lyles Jr.) Radio:...
How to watch Virginia Tech vs West Virginia, television details

Virginia Tech will welcome out-of-conference rival West Virginia back to Lane Stadium on Thursday night to play for possession of the Black Diamond Trophy. Both programs enter Thursday night off of a win with Virginia Tech defeating Wofford in Blacksburg and West Virginia knocking off Towson in Morgantown. Virginia Tech enters Thursday night with a 2-1 record after a season-opening loss on the road at Old Dominion while West Virginia sits at 1-2 after back-to-back losses against Pittsburgh and Kansas.
Noel Devine to GBN on Stedman Bailey, CJ Donaldson, and more

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Mountaineer great Noel Devine was back at Milan Puskar Stadium on Saturday, as he was on-hand for West Virginia’s dominant victory over Towson. Devine was in Morgantown not only to watch his former team, but also to support and celebrate one of his former teammates.
Pitt’s Head Coach Takes Subtle Jab at West Virginia Fans

Morgantown, West Virginia – Following Pitt’s 34-13 win at Western Michigan, Panthers’ head coach Pat Narduzzi said in his postgame press conference that he was pleased with everything about his team’s performance but was unhappy with how his team was escorted into the stadium prior to the game.
Today Changed Nothing for Neal Brown and West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia won perhaps its only game this season, beating a severely over-matched Towson team. Despite its lop-sided score, it changed absolutely nothing for Neal Brown and the West Virginia Mountaineers. It didn’t get rid of the poor taste of losing to Pitt and it...
Neal Brown’s Bizarre Treatment of Garrett Greene

Morgantown, West Virginia – Following today’s 65-7 beatdown of the Towson Tigers, West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown was full of compliments for his quarterbacks. “I said that when we named JT the starter, I feel really good about those guys,” Brown said in his post game...
LISTEN: Rapid reactions to the Towson game

Ten scores in 10 possessions. Touchdown drives for all four quarterbacks. The first double-300 in six years. An attendance figure north of 50,000. An elusive win! West Virginia had what head coach Neal Brown called a "fun day" in an easy 65-7 win against Towson Saturday. The offense kept on rolling. The defense bounced back. The special teams ... were a factor. The Mountaineers had work to do, but they went to work on a list of tasks and played a pretty clean game against an FCS opponent. Of course, that was the expectation, and the jury is still out until the next test on the road Thursday against Virginia Tech. "It’s going to be as big of a game as we’ve had," Brown said. All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
WATCH: The first career TD pass for Nicco Marchiol

West Virginia quarterback Nicco Marchiol was the fourth man under center for the Mountaineers on Saturday afternoon, but the star freshman showed why he was one of the top recruits in the entire nation. He came in and completed 2-of-4 attempts (one of the incompletes was a drop), including a dime of a touchdown pass to wide receiver Preston Fox. Check it out in the video above.
West Virginia school district removes pride flags

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia school district’s directive to remove pride flags from classrooms is drawing complaints from students and community organizations. County Board of Education President Ron Lytle told The Gazette-Mail that the flags were removed because they went against the existing “Participation in Political Activities” policy. “I think it was just a blanket […]
Big Daddy Guns is still coming to West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After months of controversy Big Daddy Guns would not be opening a location at The Deck in Morgantown. However, this won’t be the end of the company’s West Virginia journey. Co-founder of Big Daddy, Sherrie McKnight and Public Relations Coordinator Nicholas Lahera flew up...
