Kyle Roberts
2d ago
The Writing is on the Wall. Neal Brown and Shane Lyons both needs to go period
West Virginia, Texas Kickoff and TV Announced
The West Virginia Mountaineers and the Texas Longhorns square off in Austin
heartlandcollegesports.com
West Virginia vs. Virginia Tech: Preview and Prediction
Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming matchup between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Virginia Tech Hokies in the battle for the Black Diamond Trophy. Thursday, September 22, 2022; 6:30 p.m. CT; Lane Stadium; Blacksburg, Virginia. TV: ESPN (Matt Barrie, Louis Riddick, Harry Lyles Jr.) Radio:...
How to watch Virginia Tech vs West Virginia, television details
Virginia Tech will welcome out-of-conference rival West Virginia back to Lane Stadium on Thursday night to play for possession of the Black Diamond Trophy. Both programs enter Thursday night off of a win with Virginia Tech defeating Wofford in Blacksburg and West Virginia knocking off Towson in Morgantown. Virginia Tech enters Thursday night with a 2-1 record after a season-opening loss on the road at Old Dominion while West Virginia sits at 1-2 after back-to-back losses against Pittsburgh and Kansas.
WOWK
Noel Devine to GBN on Stedman Bailey, CJ Donaldson, and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Mountaineer great Noel Devine was back at Milan Puskar Stadium on Saturday, as he was on-hand for West Virginia’s dominant victory over Towson. Devine was in Morgantown not only to watch his former team, but also to support and celebrate one of his former teammates.
What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Virginia Tech
The Mountaineers are expected to keep the Black Diamond Trophy.
voiceofmotown.com
Pitt’s Head Coach Takes Subtle Jab at West Virginia Fans
Morgantown, West Virginia – Following Pitt’s 34-13 win at Western Michigan, Panthers’ head coach Pat Narduzzi said in his postgame press conference that he was pleased with everything about his team’s performance but was unhappy with how his team was escorted into the stadium prior to the game.
voiceofmotown.com
Today Changed Nothing for Neal Brown and West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia won perhaps its only game this season, beating a severely over-matched Towson team. Despite its lop-sided score, it changed absolutely nothing for Neal Brown and the West Virginia Mountaineers. It didn’t get rid of the poor taste of losing to Pitt and it...
Week 4 Odds: West Virginia at Virginia Tech
The Mountaineers are a small road favorite this week.
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown’s Bizarre Treatment of Garrett Greene
Morgantown, West Virginia – Following today’s 65-7 beatdown of the Towson Tigers, West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown was full of compliments for his quarterbacks. “I said that when we named JT the starter, I feel really good about those guys,” Brown said in his post game...
LISTEN: Rapid reactions to the Towson game
Ten scores in 10 possessions. Touchdown drives for all four quarterbacks. The first double-300 in six years. An attendance figure north of 50,000. An elusive win! West Virginia had what head coach Neal Brown called a "fun day" in an easy 65-7 win against Towson Saturday. The offense kept on rolling. The defense bounced back. The special teams ... were a factor. The Mountaineers had work to do, but they went to work on a list of tasks and played a pretty clean game against an FCS opponent. Of course, that was the expectation, and the jury is still out until the next test on the road Thursday against Virginia Tech. "It’s going to be as big of a game as we’ve had," Brown said. All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU vs Towson
Getting you set for the Mountaineers' clash with the Tigers.
CBS Sports
West Virginia vs. Towson: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the Towson Tigers can expect to have a real challenge on their hands Saturday. They will take on the West Virginia Mountaineers on the road at 1 p.m. ET at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Towson beat the Morgan State Bears 29-21...
WATCH: The first career TD pass for Nicco Marchiol
West Virginia quarterback Nicco Marchiol was the fourth man under center for the Mountaineers on Saturday afternoon, but the star freshman showed why he was one of the top recruits in the entire nation. He came in and completed 2-of-4 attempts (one of the incompletes was a drop), including a dime of a touchdown pass to wide receiver Preston Fox. Check it out in the video above.
SportsZone Highlights: Pendleton County at Grafton
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – Pendleton County defeated Grafton (0-4) with a final score of 34-18. Grafton faces Liberty next week.
New Brews: These are the newest West Virginia beers you can try
If you enjoy beer and are looking for something fresh and new to try in your area, this is the place for you. There are at least 32 different breweries in the state of West Virginia. That's 32 breweries that are all constantly experimenting with new flavors, techniques and ingredients to implement into their beer.
West Virginia delegate says political signs stolen from his truck
A West Virginia delegate says he had political signs stolen from his truck. Charlie Reynolds, a representative from Marshall County, said he was targeted and someone took magnets and metal stakes from his truck. Reynolds said the person also tried to steal the campaign sign from his truck but could not get it out of […]
West Virginia school district removes pride flags
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia school district’s directive to remove pride flags from classrooms is drawing complaints from students and community organizations. County Board of Education President Ron Lytle told The Gazette-Mail that the flags were removed because they went against the existing “Participation in Political Activities” policy. “I think it was just a blanket […]
WDTV
Big Daddy Guns is still coming to West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After months of controversy Big Daddy Guns would not be opening a location at The Deck in Morgantown. However, this won’t be the end of the company’s West Virginia journey. Co-founder of Big Daddy, Sherrie McKnight and Public Relations Coordinator Nicholas Lahera flew up...
Metro News
Randolph CVB highlights niches this fall including popular railroad excursions
ELKINS, W.Va. — Railroad excursions are becoming so popular in Randolph County that spaces are already filling up for the fall season. The Durbin & Greenbrier Valley Railroad offers scenic train rides through the Monongahela National Forest. Samantha Peet, director of marketing with the Elkins-Randoph County Tourism, Convention and...
Longest calf sale in the country continues in West Virginia
The West Virginia 4H and FFA Livestock Round Up is being held at WVU Jackson's Mill's multipurpose building.
