LOMBARD, Ill. (CBS) -- Monday marked the first day of freedom in two and a half years for Mark Frerichs, a suburban man held hostage by the Taliban in Afghanistan.Frerichs was released Monday in a prisoner swap.The Navy veteran had spent more than a decade in Afghanistan as a civilian contractor when he was abducted in Kabul in January 2020. He was believed to have been held since then by the Taliban-linked Haqqani network.Negotiations for his release had centered on a deal that would also involve the release of Bashir Noorzai, a notorious drug lord and member of the Taliban who...

