Read full article on original website
Related
Liz Cheney says Mike Pence was 'essentially the president' on January 6 as Trump refused to send reprieve
The Republican congresswoman on Monday delivered one of her first public speeches since losing her primary race last month.
Criminal investigation opened into Gov. DeSantis' migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard
MIAMI - A criminal investigation is being launched into how a group of migrants was sent from Texas to Massachusetts with Florida taxpayer money on orders from Governor Ron DeSantis.The Bexar County Sheriff's office confirmed that to CBS4 News. Sheriff Javier Salazar says these migrants were "Lured, hoodwinked and exploited" for political purposes and that's why he's opening an investigation.Salazar said investigators had so far only spoken to attorneys representing some of the migrants and did not name any potential suspects who might face charges.He did not mention DeSantis in a news conference that appeared to mark the first time...
A Massachusetts state lawmaker representing Martha's Vineyard is seeking a federal human trafficking probe after DeSantis relocated migrants to the island
State Rep. Dylan Fernandes, a Democrat representing Martha's Vineyard, called on the DOJ for a probe, saying the relocation was "morally criminal."
Comments / 0