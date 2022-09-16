Read full article on original website
Related
As massive storm batters Alaska coastal towns, residents are evacuated, widespread flooding reported
A massive, potentially record-breaking storm brought major flooding and damage to coastal towns in Alaska Saturday, and some residents were evacuated. Gov. Mike Dunleavy said he "verbally declared" a disaster for communities impacted by the storm. The center of the storm was making its way up the Bering Strait Saturday...
CBS News
Chicago Weather Alert: Potential strong to severe thunderstorms by evening
After a few showers during the day, thunderstorms arrive after 5 p.m. These storms have the potential to be strong or severe.
Comments / 0