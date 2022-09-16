ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

The Drive

Navy Electronic Warfare Container Could Go On Ships, Aircraft, Trucks

A US Marine Corps Logistics Vehicle System Replacement truck carrying a standard shipping container with a Navy logistics vessel in the background. The Navy is now working on a project to develop a containerized electronic warfare and electronic intelligence system that will work on various naval, air, and ground platforms. USMC / Lance Cpl. Shawn ValosinA new Navy program envisions a electronic warfare and intelligence suite that will work with any platform big enough to carry it.
Defense One

CNO: Navy Is Equipping Ships with a Software Arsenal, Taking Lead on New Destroyer Design

This year’s State of the Navy event found Adm. Mike Gilday just back from a West Coast swing, taken primarily to look at naval aviation. But the Chief of Naval Operations has a lot more on his mind as he enters his fourth year on the job, from trying to get the fleet on track to match up with China’s burgeoning force to persuading Congress to pay for it. Deputy Editor Bradley Peniston spoke with Adm. Gilday on Sept. 14; full video of the interview is available (registration required), here.
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Here’s the US military’s secret new ‘Dream Chaser’ space plane

As soon as 2023, the United States military could have a new spacecraft to transport troops to space and low Earth orbit locations anywhere in the world within three hours. Colorado-based aerospace company Sierra Space announced Sept. 8, 2022 that it signed a research and development contract with the U.S. Transportation Command to develop options to transport military crews and cargo around the world using the “Dream Chaser” space plane.
MilitaryTimes

Navy’s top enlisted sailor retired honorably after misconduct probe

Russell Smith, the 15th master chief petty officer of the Navy, “retired honorably with no pending adverse or reportable matters” last week, a service spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday. Navy Times broke the news in February that the Naval Inspector General was investigating Smith over allegations of...
MilitaryTimes

National Defense Service Medal won’t be awarded after December

Following the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the formal end of combat operations in Iraq, the Defense Department is preparing to truly transition the military out of a wartime posture. Which is to say, the National Defense Service Medal is going back into retirement on Dec. 31. The award ―...
