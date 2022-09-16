Read full article on original website
The US Navy is looking at scrapping the 'Big E,' the first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, at a private shipyard
In a newly released report, the Navy said dismantling and disposing of the "Big E" at a commercial shipyard will cut costs and save time.
Cold Water Poured On Navy’s Unmanned Surface Vessel Ambitions By Veteran Lawmaker
USNThe Iran's capture of two U.S. Navy unmanned surface vessels has spurred questions about the service's unmanned future.
Navy Electronic Warfare Container Could Go On Ships, Aircraft, Trucks
A US Marine Corps Logistics Vehicle System Replacement truck carrying a standard shipping container with a Navy logistics vessel in the background. The Navy is now working on a project to develop a containerized electronic warfare and electronic intelligence system that will work on various naval, air, and ground platforms. USMC / Lance Cpl. Shawn ValosinA new Navy program envisions a electronic warfare and intelligence suite that will work with any platform big enough to carry it.
Defense One
CNO: Navy Is Equipping Ships with a Software Arsenal, Taking Lead on New Destroyer Design
This year’s State of the Navy event found Adm. Mike Gilday just back from a West Coast swing, taken primarily to look at naval aviation. But the Chief of Naval Operations has a lot more on his mind as he enters his fourth year on the job, from trying to get the fleet on track to match up with China’s burgeoning force to persuading Congress to pay for it. Deputy Editor Bradley Peniston spoke with Adm. Gilday on Sept. 14; full video of the interview is available (registration required), here.
Business Insider
Why the US Air Force decided to buy new versions of a 50-year-old fighter jet
In July 2020, the US Air Force contracted with Boeing for a new F-15 fighter jet, the F-15EX. The jet is meant to replace the Air Force's aging F-15s and supplement its fleet of stealth fighters. Unfortunately, this simple and straightforward project has predictably run into roadblocks. In July 2020,...
USAF Eyeing MQ-28 Ghost Bat For Next Gen Air Dominance Program
BoeingThe U.S. Air Force secretary has confirmed that the service could buy the Australian drone as part of the NGAD tactical air combat program.
Germany, Italy, and Japan had big plans for aircraft carriers to turn the tide of WWII, but they never made it into battle
At the start of World War II, many navies envisioned flattops in a supporting role for battleships. By 1945, those roles had reversed.
The not-quite-aircraft-carriers that the US Navy and other militaries use to carry jets, tanks, and troops into battle
Amphibious assault ships and helicopter carriers allow smaller navies to flex muscles that usually only larger naval powers have.
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Here’s the US military’s secret new ‘Dream Chaser’ space plane
As soon as 2023, the United States military could have a new spacecraft to transport troops to space and low Earth orbit locations anywhere in the world within three hours. Colorado-based aerospace company Sierra Space announced Sept. 8, 2022 that it signed a research and development contract with the U.S. Transportation Command to develop options to transport military crews and cargo around the world using the “Dream Chaser” space plane.
B-24 Liberator pilot killed in WWII accounted for
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced recently that U.S. Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. David M. Lewis, 20, of Dallas, killed during World War II in Operation Tidal Wave, was accounted for.
2 USS Oklahoma sailors accounted for from Pearl Harbor
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced recently two U.S. Navy sailors killed while serving aboard the USS Oklahoma in the attack on Pearl Harbor in World War II have been accounted for.
Famed World War II fighter pilot Dean 'Diz' Laird has died at 101, family says
Dean "Diz" Laird, the only known Navy ace to shoot down both German and Japanese planes during World War II, has died, his daughter told CNN on Monday. He was 101.
B-24 Liberator tail gunner Sgt. Duchene accounted for
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Donald R. Duchene, 19, of St. Paul, Minnesota, killed during World War II in Operation Tidal Wave, was accounted for.
Marine Recon Units Get Short-Barrel Versions Of The H&K M27 Rifle
USMC / Cpl. Henry RodriguezA set of conversion parts, known as the Reconnaissance Weapons Kit, turns full size M27 rifles in smaller handier guns.
Ghost Bat drones could fly alongside the next generation of Air Force fighter jets
The aircraft on its first flight in Australia in 2021. Before it was called the Ghost Bat, it was known as the "Loyal Wingman". BoeingHow an uncrewed aircraft made in Australia could figure into the US Air Force's plans.
MilitaryTimes
Navy’s top enlisted sailor retired honorably after misconduct probe
Russell Smith, the 15th master chief petty officer of the Navy, “retired honorably with no pending adverse or reportable matters” last week, a service spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday. Navy Times broke the news in February that the Naval Inspector General was investigating Smith over allegations of...
Killed in Korean War, Army Pvt. Yanez has been accounted for
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced recently U.S. Army Pvt. Felix M. Yanez, 19, of Douglas, Arizona, who was killed during the Korean War, was accounted for.
MilitaryTimes
National Defense Service Medal won’t be awarded after December
Following the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the formal end of combat operations in Iraq, the Defense Department is preparing to truly transition the military out of a wartime posture. Which is to say, the National Defense Service Medal is going back into retirement on Dec. 31. The award ―...
The Untold Story of the Japanese Americans Who Fought in World War II
During World War II, thousands of Japanese Americans fought for the U.S. against Japan, now their story is finally being told
Army Pfc. Reiter accounted for from Korean War
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced recently U.S. Army Pfc. Edward J. Reiter, 17, of Northampton, Pennsylvania, who was killed during the Korean War has been accounted for.
