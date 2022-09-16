Read full article on original website
Iranian Acid Attack Survivors Chosen to Model for Fashion Line
Fashion designer Amen Hadem is using her platform to bring attention to a horrific crime. Acid attacks are a painful and disfiguring form of violence against women and girls. Masumi Attaie was scarred after having a corrosive substance thrown on her by her father-in-law for divorcing his son. Another model, Leyla Karibpur, doesn’t know why she was attacked outside of her workplace four years ago. Masumi and Leyla were picked by Amen Hadem to model her latest clothing line.
‘Rat to Cash’ Program Pays People for Rodents in Philippines City of Marikina
A city in the Philippines has instituted a ‘Rat to Cash’ program, offering money in exchange for rodents. Rat to Cash hopes to curb the spread of disease during the rainy season in Marikina City, a suburb of Manila. Rats can carry a bacteria known as Leptospirosis. It causes a water-borne disease that can be spread through rat urine. According to the CDC, symptoms of Leptospirosis include fever, headache, and intestinal problems. It can lead to liver and kidney failure, as well as meningitis.
