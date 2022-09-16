Read full article on original website
Some States Have Already Run Out Of Moderna’s Bivalent Covid Shots
The company has not given any reasons for manufacturing or shipment delays, Becker's Hospital Review reported. Two weeks after the CDC and FDA authorized Moderna's bivalent omicron booster for emergency use, doses are running out in a few U.S. states. Some pharmacies and hospitals in Hawaii, California and Washington, D.C., have reported they're out of Moderna's omicron-targeted vaccine. Despite these hiccups in supply, Moderna has not cited any reasons for manufacturing or shipment delays. (Twenter, 9/16)
Judge Finds Some Michigan Baby Blood Sample Tests Unconstitutional
The newborn blood-testing program has been in the spotlight for privacy and consent concerns, and now a judge ruled some of the program is unconstitutional. Separate news reports cover a new burial option in California, Medicaid expansion in North Carolina, and more. A judge has found key parts of Michigan’s...
Oil prices steady as prospect of Fed hikes may curb fuel demand
SINGAPORE, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday, after rising in the previous session, on concerns that interest rate hikes in the United States to tame inflation will curb economic growth and fuel demand in the world's biggest crude consumer.
