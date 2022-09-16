Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
Argentina wheat farmers abandon some lots due to drought, exchange says
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Argentine wheat farmers are starting to abandon some lots of wheat due to prolonged drought, the major Buenos Aires grains exchange warned on Thursday, a worry for the grains producing South American nation as growers grapple with a lack of rain. The exchange, which...
modernfarmer.com
Rice Growers Continue to Battle Weedy Enemy
Agriculture technology is a double-edged sword. In some ways, it has made food production more efficient, boosting yields, reducing the time farmers and farmworkers spend in fields and allowing inputs to be more precise. But, as is the case in rice production, a farming innovation can sometimes backfire. One of...
Agriculture Online
New grain pollination aid to hit the market by 2026
PowerPollen announces its first pollination solution available for corn production, the in-season control, a pollination technology platform that will be commercially available to farmers in 2026. Grain farmers traditionally plan their hybrid seed and crop input purchases before the next growing season. After planting and inputs are deployed, a field's...
Slate
Gene-Edited Crops Are Getting a Surprising Push in Europe
This story was originally published by Wired and has been republished here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Europe’s summer of drought has been impossible to ignore. Rivers dried up, exposing the skeletons of warships and ancient buildings. Images captured by satellite show swathes of the continent’s normally verdant fields turned to parched dust bowls.
Agriculture Online
Argentina corn planting stalled as 'great drought' fears rise
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Argentina's main farming zones are facing the driest conditions in around 30 years, agricultural and weather experts said, raising fears about a new "great drought" and stalling planting of corn in the world's No. 3 exporter of the grain. The vast Pampas plains of...
Faster Avocado Growing Method Perfected by Israeli Researchers
The global avocado market, worth approximately $13 billion a year, could be set for a boost courtesy of an Israeli innovation that would speed up growth and simplify exports. The MIGAL Galilee Research Institute reports that a recent breakthrough would enable the rapid production of avocado seedlings. "According to game-changing...
Phys.org
Racing to the roots: Soil moisture impacts the speed of nematodes
Did you know one of the oldest life forms on Earth can be found in your backyard? Soil nematodes have been thriving in habitats around the world for at least 400 million years. Even though they are only 1/500th of an inch wide and 1/20th of an inch long, these worm-like animals are an important part in almost every ecosystem.
Bring on the parasitic wasps and hoverflies: Riverford embraces regenerative farming
Guy Singh-Watson, founder of the organic veg-box firm, continues to experiment with new ways of producing food and promoting wildlife, 36 years after his first harvest. In a field full of polytunnels containing row after row of tomatoes and cucumbers, laminated sheets covered in images that look like police mugshots are prominently displayed. Pictured are a list of “friends and foes”.
Agriculture Online
Drought pares U.S. corn and soy harvest, say traders
With the fall harvest getting under way, traders expect the USDA to trim its estimate of the U.S. corn crop by more than a quarter-billion bushels on Monday but to stick to its forecast of the largest soybean crop ever, at roughly 4.5 billion bushels. Dry weather in the western Corn Belt, including powerhouses Iowa and Nebraska, will lower corn production to just below 14.1 billion bushels, or 1 billion bushels less than last year, according to the average estimate from traders surveyed by wire services.
Agriculture Online
High input prices imperil 2023 crops in Ukraine
Ukrainian farmers may reduce plantings of wheat and other crops for harvest in 2023 because warfare has cut their income at the same time they face high fuel and fertilizer costs, said two IFPRI analysts during a briefing on Tuesday. A small crop in Ukraine, usually a leading wheat and sunflower oil exporter, could prolong tight global supplies that have driven up grain prices worldwide.
Oil prices steady as prospect of Fed hikes may curb fuel demand
SINGAPORE, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday, after rising in the previous session, on concerns that interest rate hikes in the United States to tame inflation will curb economic growth and fuel demand in the world's biggest crude consumer.
Agriculture Online
Uncertain future remains for Ukrainian farmers
The war in Ukraine has been raging for more than 200 days. In six days, we will mark the seventh month of its start, but the situation is still far from certain, despite the successful counterattacks of the Ukrainian army in recent weeks. Nearly two months has passed since the...
AdWeek
Meet the Brand Accelerating Off-Grid Solutions for Food Preservation in Africa
In his six years of farming, Saheed Adams has witnessed a lot of food waste as his fruits and vegetables move from farm to market. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Samuel Ajala. Samuel Ajala is a data and development journalist covering climate change, energy transition and...
FOXBusiness
Drought forces farmers to scale back and others to fold as economists warn of price hikes
Recent extreme temperatures in California and years of prolonged drought has created a bone-dry landscape in states across the country, ravaging crops and causing them to die off. Some farmers and economists are now warning that consumers are going to soon see price hikes for certain items and less food on store shelves.
