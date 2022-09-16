BCI agent’s questioning shifts from ballistic evidence to blood patterns Pike County massacre

Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Pike County Massacre Trial: What to expect Thursday, what happened Wednesday
WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - Testimony will resume in the Pike County massacre trial at 9 a.m. Thursday. We are expecting more details of the victims’ autopsies from the forensic pathologist who handled all eight victims, Chief Deputy Coroner for Hamilton County Dr. Karen Looman. Different special agents with the...
Fox 19
Defense requests mistrial in Pike County trial, judge gives ruling as court resumes
WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - The defense team for George Wagner IV returned from a one-hour break Wednesday and immediately requested a mistrial. The defense argued the “grisly” images shown in the trial would evoke anger from the jurors. Wagner IV’s attorney said that anger would in turn be used against his client.
Fox 19
WATCH LIVE: Testimony continues in Pike County massacre trial
WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - Testimony continues in Pike County today in George Wagner IV’s murder trial. Wagner IV, 30, has pleaded not guilty to killing the eight members of the Rhoden family on April 21-22, 2016 in three trailers and a camper. The victims were all shot execution-style, most...
Fox 19
Chief deputy coroner, BCI agent testify in Pike County massacre trial
WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - BCI Agent Todd Fortner and Dr. Karen Looman, the chief deputy coroner at the Hamilton County Coroner’s office who performed autopsies on all eight of the Pike County massacre victims, both testified Tuesday in George Wagner IV’s murder trial. The 30-year-old man has pleaded...
Fox 19
Apprehension ahead of Wilmington’s homecoming after shooting, school threat
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Some parents in the Wilmington school district are wary of their children returning to the classroom for Homecoming week after a threat prompted the district to cancel classes Tuesday. The full scope of the investigation into the threat remains unclear. Wilmington police previously said they...
Fox 19
Toddler found locked inside bug-filled cage, parents arrested: Sheriff’s Office
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A search warrant at a home in South Central Ohio led detectives to find a 3-year-old locked inside a cage and a 2-year-old with a meth pipe. The parents of the children, Franklin “TJ” Varney, 38, and 25-year-old Megan Smith, are part of a sexual assault investigation, which prompted the search warrant, the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office said.
Fox 19
Caged puppies found in woods, recovering at Ohio shelter
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -Three puppies were rescued by the Highland County Humane Society on Saturday after being left in a cage in the woods without food or water. According to their Facebook post, the woman who found them heard the puppies crying, so she called the shelter to take care of them. The shelter says that they came in underweight and with overgrown nails. The two male chihuahuas are hairless. The female Yorkie lost half of her hair and is matted.
