ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, OH

BCI agent’s questioning shifts from ballistic evidence to blood patterns Pike County massacre

By Jennifer Edwards Baker, Mike Schell
Fox 19
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 19

WATCH LIVE: Testimony continues in Pike County massacre trial

WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - Testimony continues in Pike County today in George Wagner IV’s murder trial. Wagner IV, 30, has pleaded not guilty to killing the eight members of the Rhoden family on April 21-22, 2016 in three trailers and a camper. The victims were all shot execution-style, most...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Chief deputy coroner, BCI agent testify in Pike County massacre trial

WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - BCI Agent Todd Fortner and Dr. Karen Looman, the chief deputy coroner at the Hamilton County Coroner’s office who performed autopsies on all eight of the Pike County massacre victims, both testified Tuesday in George Wagner IV’s murder trial. The 30-year-old man has pleaded...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waverly, OH
Pike County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Pike County, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
Fox 19

Toddler found locked inside bug-filled cage, parents arrested: Sheriff’s Office

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A search warrant at a home in South Central Ohio led detectives to find a 3-year-old locked inside a cage and a 2-year-old with a meth pipe. The parents of the children, Franklin “TJ” Varney, 38, and 25-year-old Megan Smith, are part of a sexual assault investigation, which prompted the search warrant, the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office said.
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Caged puppies found in woods, recovering at Ohio shelter

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -Three puppies were rescued by the Highland County Humane Society on Saturday after being left in a cage in the woods without food or water. According to their Facebook post, the woman who found them heard the puppies crying, so she called the shelter to take care of them. The shelter says that they came in underweight and with overgrown nails. The two male chihuahuas are hairless. The female Yorkie lost half of her hair and is matted.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy