Elle Del Valle
3d ago
Completely understandable as Prince William has new duties & obligations. Harry should cancel the release of his "tell-all" book out of respect to his grandmother - seems tacky for Harry to trash his family in writing when he is playing the dutiful grandson now.
Reply(8)
58
Kim J. Soileau
3d ago
Agree he has new duties and grieving with his family will help make a healthier future King. He's where he needs to be.
Reply(1)
46
Rhonda Bitler
3d ago
I don't blame him. It's the only possible choice to make. I certainly wouldn't want to attend in the painful state he must be in.
Reply
16
Comments / 61