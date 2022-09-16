It’s no secret that Kanye West has been having some issues when it comes to his partnership with Gap. Previously, it just seemed like the problem was with how his clothing was being presented to customers in stores (with all Yeezy clothing being piled into giant bags that patrons had to dig through). But it’s possible that that was a sign of bigger troubles between the rapper and the company, as he’s now ended their partnership. And, Gap isn’t messing around with removing as many traces of the “Donda” artist as possible, just one day after he made the announcement.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO