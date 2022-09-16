ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 MLB Playoffs: Seeding Predictions and Round-by-Round Picks

Congratulations are in order for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros, who between them have 195 wins and two of Major League Baseball's 12 playoff spots already in hand. With 10 spots still up for grabs, it's time for fresh predictions on what the American League and National League...
Giants' latest loss to Dodgers shows just how big the gap is

SAN FRANCISCO -- When it comes down to their final positioning in the National League West, the reigning division champs are thinking about this like a twisted version of a famous "Fast and the Furious" line. It doesn't matter if the Giants lose by an inch or a mile, losing is losing.
Angels To Select Livan Soto

The Angels are going to select the contract of infield prospect Livan Soto, reports Daniel Álvarez-Montes of El Extra Base. He will take the active roster spot of fellow infielder David Fletcher, who was already reported to be headed to the injured list. A corresponding move will be required to get Soto onto the 40-man roster, though it will likely be Andrew Velazquez getting transferred to the 60-day IL. Velazquez recently underwent knee surgery that is going to keep him out of action well beyond the end of the schedule.
