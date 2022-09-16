Read full article on original website
Dodgers: Top LA Prospect Selected as Minor League Player of the Year
On Wednesday, Baseball America had selected Miguel Vargas as Minor League Player for the Year for the second year in a row.
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Says it's Time to Put Some Respect on This Player's Name
Doc knows it's time to give some love to the big four of the Dodgers.
Dodgers: Moving on From Cody Bellinger; Outman Taking Over? Could LA Sign Aaron Judge?
Another season of struggle for Cody Bellinger has Dodgers fans rethinking the starting centerfielder situation for 2023.
Dodgers News: All-Star Pitcher Goes on Paternity Leave
A new bundle of joy is on the way for the Dodgers' hurler.
Bleacher Report
MLB Playoff Picture 2022: Updated Standings, Wild Card Seedings and Bracket Outlook
The race for the 2022 MLB playoffs is winding down, with just over two weeks remaining in the regular season. This weekend's slate of games provided a bit more clarity, with some teams earning much-needed breathing room from the squads nipping at their heels. Here's a look at the postseason...
Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Started Sensing Something Special Early This Season
Dodgers president Andrew Friedman saw early this season that the team he had put together had potential to be the best team in franchise history.
Bleacher Report
2022 MLB Playoffs: Seeding Predictions and Round-by-Round Picks
Congratulations are in order for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros, who between them have 195 wins and two of Major League Baseball's 12 playoff spots already in hand. With 10 spots still up for grabs, it's time for fresh predictions on what the American League and National League...
Bleacher Report
Yankees' Frankie Montas to Get MRI on Shoulder Injury; 'Optimistic' It's Not Serious
New York Yankees pitcher Frankie Montas will have an MRI on his shoulder after experiencing discomfort following Friday's start against the Milwaukee Brewers. Per Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Montas said he's "optimistic" the injury isn't anything serious. Montas was pulled from the start after allowing four hits,...
Bleacher Report
MLB Rumors: Giants' Scott Harris Hired as Tigers President of Baseball Operations
The Detroit Tigers will reportedly hire Scott Harris as the team's newest president of baseball operations, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. Harris has spent the past three seasons as the general manager of the San Francisco Giants. Al Avila had been the Tigers' executive vice president of baseball operations and general...
NBC Sports
Giants' latest loss to Dodgers shows just how big the gap is
SAN FRANCISCO -- When it comes down to their final positioning in the National League West, the reigning division champs are thinking about this like a twisted version of a famous "Fast and the Furious" line. It doesn't matter if the Giants lose by an inch or a mile, losing is losing.
White Sox Enter Critical Series, 4 GB of Guardians in AL Central
The Chicago White Sox will open a three-game home series against the Cleveland Guardians Tuesday. The White Sox will need to sweep the Guardians in order to have a realistic shot at winning the American League Central.
Dodgers: Doc Shares About the Emotional Trade For LA Outfielder
Dave Roberts shared how saddening it was to hear about Joey Gallo's struggles in New York.
NBC Sports
What we learned as Giants' offense goes quiet in loss to LA
SAN FRANCISCO -- Before the bottom of the sixth inning Friday at Oracle Park, a man in a Brandon Crawford Giants jersey proposed to a woman in a Los Angeles Dodgers hat. That was about the only good thing that happened for someone in orange and black. The Giants managed...
Bleacher Report
Mets' Starling Marte: 'Good' Chance for Return from Finger Injury Before Playoffs
New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte told reporters Saturday's that there's a "good possibility" he'll return from a finger injury before the postseason begins. Marte was placed on the 10-day injured list with a partial non-displaced fracture in his right middle finger last weekend. Marte suffered the injury in a...
Bleacher Report
Ryan Arcidiacono Signs Knicks Contract Ahead of Training Camp; Terms Not Disclosed
The New York Knicks announced Saturday they re-signed point guard Ryan Arcidiacono. The team didn't disclose the terms of the contract. Arcidiacono made 10 appearances for the Knicks in 2021-22, averaging 1.6 points and 0.4 assists. He's entering his sixth season in the NBA. The 28-year-old's alma mater might have...
Angels To Select Livan Soto
The Angels are going to select the contract of infield prospect Livan Soto, reports Daniel Álvarez-Montes of El Extra Base. He will take the active roster spot of fellow infielder David Fletcher, who was already reported to be headed to the injured list. A corresponding move will be required to get Soto onto the 40-man roster, though it will likely be Andrew Velazquez getting transferred to the 60-day IL. Velazquez recently underwent knee surgery that is going to keep him out of action well beyond the end of the schedule.
Dodgers News: Giants Slammed Online for Selling LA Merch at Oracle Park in SF
The Dodgers swept the Giants over the weekend, finishing the season series 15-4 against their arch-rivals and making it more likely that San Francisco, which broke the L.A.’s streak of eight straight division titles last year with a remarkable 107-win season, will finish 2022 below .500. But losing three...
