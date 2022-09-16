Read full article on original website
'House of the Dragon': House Velaryon Explained
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-4 of House of the Dragon. With House of the Dragon expanding into the history of Westeros, new names have found their way into the story. Not just new characters, but houses not previously explored. First on the list is Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) and his house. Despite not appearing in the original Game of Thrones series, the Velaryons are a major house in the time of the prequel series. In Episode 4, Viserys (Paddy Considine) refers to them as one of "the most powerful houses in the realm." Corlys sits on the small council, and the Velaryons, along with Daemon (Matt Smith), led the fight in the Stepstones without support from the King. The Velaryon family is slated to continue playing an important role in the show as Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) is set to marry Corlys' son Laenor (Theo Nate). But who are the Velaryons, and what happened to make them inconsequential by the time of Game of Thrones?
Did Viserys Make the Right Choice by Firing Otto Hightower in 'House of the Dragon'?
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-4 of House of the Dragon.The Hand of the King is one of the most important positions in Westeros. In Game of Thrones, we see wise men pay the price for the loyalty of their service. After investigating Robert Baratheon’s (Mark Addy) affairs, Ned Stark is executed by his son, Joffrey (Jack Gleeson). Joffrey’s grandfather, Tywin Lannister (Charles Dance), is later forced to guide his ignorant grandson into making decisions that will benefit the realm. Even though Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) seemingly gets everything that he ever wanted when Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) makes him Hand of the Queen, he is forced to watch the woman he believed in slip into madness.
What Is a Palantir from 'The Rings of Power'?
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-4 in The Rings of Power.Prime Video’s long-awaited series Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power, the latest project to borrow from J.R.R Tolkien’s well-loved Middle-earth, has taken the audience by storm. With well-executed references to canonical events, along with quite a number of backstories for events Tolkien’s ardent fans may be well-versed in, the series almost stands as an unofficial prequel of sorts.
'The Rings of Power': What is Mithril?
Since his introduction in The Rings of Power, Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur) has been hiding something, and Episode 4, "The Great Wave," finally revealed the truth. Prince Durin has been secretly mining mithril from the depths of Khazad-dûm. The idea of mining a mineral isn't groundbreaking, but mithril has a significant history in Middle-earth. A history that is just beginning in The Rings of Power series and will have a heavy impact on the future of Middle-earth.
How 'The Rings of Power' Episode 4 Explores Parent-Children Relationships
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 4 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. It doesn't matter what universe you come from, navigating the relationship with your parents is never an easy thing. In Middle-Earth, especially, fathers and sons are frequently found at odds with one another, and this week's episode of The Rings of Power further explored this Lord of the Rings trope in a drastic and emotional way. Episode 4, "The Great Wave," put parents and their children on opposite sides of their plot lines, forcing a generational clash that is sure to move the general narrative of the Prime Video show in interesting directions.
'The Secret Twins': Letitia Wright & Tamara Lawrance on Finding Their Chemistry as Sisters
The Secret Twins, from director Agnieszka Smoczyńska and screenwriter Andrea Seigel, and based on the book by Marjorie Wallace, tells the true story of twin sisters June and Jennifer Gibbons (played by Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrance, respectively), who retreated into their own imaginations and isolated themselves by only speaking to each other. In a constant battle between being inseparable while also wanting to be independent, the inability of others to understand them eventually led to their institutionalization, as they fought to hold onto their creativity and each other.
Netflix's 25th: 10 Best Original Netflix Documentaries, Ranked by IMDb
Twenty-five years ago in August, Rather than viewers logging into their streaming account on their TV, smartphones, or tablets, they would open an envelope to find their physical copy of their movie from Netflix. Yet, who would want to wait to watch only one movie, when you can binge-watch several movies or TV show episodes?
Why Did Sam Raimi Make 'Evil Dead' Twice?
Whether it's your first watch or your hundredth, the first two films of the Evil Dead franchise can be a little strange when viewed in a sequence. The first seven minutes of the sequel seem near identical to the original concept. This has had many fans confused over the years and opened a slew of debates since its release in 1987. Is Evil Dead 2 truly a sequel? Or is the film a remake? The answer is both, really.
'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Episode 5 Easter Eggs You May Have Missed
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of She-Hulk. A new week means a new episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and if the episode title is any indication, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) is feeling “Mean, Green, and Straight Poured into These Jeans” as she fights a legal battle over her own pseudonym. Meanwhile, Nikki (Ginger Gonzaga) and Augustus ‘Pug’ Pugliese (Josh Segarra) track down a discreet and exclusive costume designer with the hopes of getting Jen some new She-Hulk-sized clothing to expand her limited wardrobe. Jen continues to explore her identity as She-Hulk and how it defines her, stumbling across several key Easter eggs and references along the way.
'Euphoria', 'Ozark' and 'The White Lotus': How the 2022 Emmys Reaffirm That We Love Drugs
Last Monday, television's best and brightest gathered together to honor the most formidable performances of the year for the Primetime Emmy Awards. Namely, Zendaya made history as the first Black woman to win the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series twice for her role as Rue Bennett in Euphoria and the youngest actor to win two Emmys for acting, period. For anyone who has not watched Euphoria, her performance is just that: outstanding.
New ‘House of the Dragon’ Trailer Welcomes Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke to Westeros
With HBO’s House of the Dragon, we know that we are soon headed for a dance like no other, the dance of dragons as it would be known. However, before getting there, we were treated to a royal wedding that went down in typical George R. R. Martin style, leading to a rather rushed conclusion. In episode 5 titled We Light The Way, King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) sails to High Tide, the new seat of House Velaryon to broker a marriage between the two old Valyrian houses. Despite his trip taking a toll on his health, the marriage is agreed upon by Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steven Toussaint) to have their two children, Princes Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) and Ser Laenor (Theo Nate), wed. The introduction event at the Red Keep was no small affair, with various subplots simmering beneath the surface. It would, however, explode with the most unlikely of characters when Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) lunges for Ser Joffrey (Solly McLeod), Laenor’s lover, and beats him to death before all the guests.
Gina Prince-Bythewood Talks ‘The Woman King’ and How ‘Black Panther’s Success Changed Everything
With The Woman King now playing in theaters, I recently got to speak with director Gina Prince-Bythewood’s (The Old Guard, Love & Basketball) about making the movie inspired by true events. During the interview, Bythewood talked about how the success of Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther opened the door for The Woman King to be made, what she learned making The Old Guard that helped her on this film, the challenge of filming the action scenes, and the editing process.
How to Watch 'Big Sky' Season 3
Mystery fans rejoice, Season 3 of Big Sky is almost here. Subtitled “Deadly Trails”, the third season of the popular crime drama will once again see Jenny Hoyt and Cassie Dewell solving crime and finding happiness in Lewis and Clark County Montana. This season, those crimes will revolve around a campground and hiking trail, hence the subtitle.
'Dynasty' Season 5 Ending Explained: Do We Get Closure on the Carringtons?
It has been a wild five seasons for the Carrington clan on The CW’s Dynasty, led by Elizabeth Gillies and Grant Show as Fallon and Blake Carrington, respectively. Marriages, pregnancies, kidnappings, long-lost children, and repeated felonies are just a few of the interesting activities we’ve seen from this bunch of characters. But, unfortunately, the end of the fifth season also marks the inevitable end of the show — yet another casualty of The CW’s mass cancellation earlier this year. Thankfully, though, there was enough time to turn this into a makeshift series finale and wrap up a lot of loose ends, so this incarnation of the Carrington family (and those that surround them) are able to end things with relative closure.
Harley Quinn' Season 3 Ending Explained: Can Love Conquer All?
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for the season finale of Harley Quinn Season 3.Season 3 of Harley Quinn reached its ending, and while Harlivy is still an item, their relationship will be put to the test in Season 4. That's because, during her journey to finding purpose, Ivy (voiced by Lake Bell) embraced her supervillain desires and became the leader of the new Legion of Doom. As for Harley (voiced by Kaley Cuoco), she realized the evil path only held meaning to her due to her need for approval from her super villain partners. So, now Harley Quinn is part of the Bat Family.
'Cobra Kai' Season 5: Why Robyn Lively's Cameo Is the Best 'Karate Kid' Tie-in Yet
When it comes to Cobra Kai as a legacy sequel series, it has featured a ton of references and cameos from the overall Karate Kid universe. While all these tie-ins have been satisfying in their own right, none of them were as unexpected or as well done as the Jessica Andrews (Robyn Lively) cameo during Season 5, Episode 5 "Extreme Measures." Many fans will remember her as Daniel LaRusso's (Ralph Macchio) potential love interest turned friend in The Karate Kid Part III. She saw first-hand the madness that Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) and Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan) were causing, in addition to the struggle they put Daniel through.
8 Characters from ‘Rogue One’ That We Hope Show Up in Andor
The Star Wars universe is about to get bigger. Andor is almost here! Hitting Disney+ Sept. 21st with three new episodes, fans will finally get to see the beginning days of the rebellion against the tyrannical Galactic Empire. The series follows the titular rebel hero, Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), and his never-ending fight for freedom.
Sheryl Lee Ralph Reveals Which Character She Wanted to Play on 'Abbott Elementary'
When it comes to Abbott Elementary, we know all our favorite characters and the quirks that make them perfect. Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph plays Barbara Howard on the show, and she's a teacher who has been there a long time and loves her students very much but also doesn't seem to love that Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson) loves her. But Ralph is now sharing who she really wanted to play in the show. In a new interview with Variety post her win at the Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Ralph shared that she originally wanted to play Ava Coleman (who is played by Janelle James in the series).
'What We Do In The Shadows' Season 4 Missed an Opportunity With Marwa
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 4 of What We Do in the Shadows.Nandor’s (Kayvan Novak) quest for true love in Season 3 and 4 of What We Do In The Shadows has caused plenty of collateral damage. From the destruction of wannabe-human vampires running a self-help cult to the dozens of ex-wives and husbands Nandor revived only to send back into the ether, it’s clear by now that Nandor’s quest for “love” is an unfulfilled, selfish endeavor. We come to see this most clearly in Season 4 in Marwa (Parisa Fakhri), the only one of Nandor’s dozens of spouses he keeps around after reviving. Unlike many of his other wishes, Marwa actually sticks around for more than one episode — but we never get the chance to really know her. Even though Nandor claims she’s the wife he loved the most, he doesn’t seem to care much about her as a person. Over the course of the season, we come to see how selfish Nandor’s actions are, but Marwa herself doesn’t get a resolution.
'The Wizard of Oz': 10 Biggest Differences Between the Movie and the Book
The Wizard of Oz (1939) is one of the greatest movies of all time, and is considered by cinephiles and critics alike to be a classic and essential movie. The movie is based on a children's novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum, who went on to write multiple other Oz books.
