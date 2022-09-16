ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germans show out for SKC midweek, earn spot on Team of the Week

By Juan Cisneros
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Sporting Kansas City kept their playoff hopes alive with a midweek victory over D.C. United thanks to the play of the club’s German duo.

Defender Robert Voloder and midfielder Erik Thommy were named to the Week 31 Team of the Week, thanks to performances that helped lead the club to a 3-0 victory.

Along with anchoring the back line, 21-year-old Voloder opened his MLS account on a stunning left-footed half-volley .

Thommy’s corner kick bounced off the head of a D.C. United defender and fell in front of his fellow countryman who found a pocket of space to let the shot fly and bead goalkeeper David Ochoa.

Since his arrival, Thommy has brought life to SKC’s attack who struggled to the find the back of the net, but has scored 17 goals since his debut.

Team of the Week – Week 31

Goalkeeper: Djordje Petrovic (New England Revolution)
Defenders: Andrew Gutman (Atlanta United), Robert Voloder (Sporting Kansas City) , Keegan Rosenberry (Colorado Rapids)
Midfielders: Fafa Picault (Houston Dynamo), Thiago Almada (Atlanta United), Pedro Vite (Vancouver Whitecaps), Carlos Vela (LAFC)
Forwards: Gonzalo Higuain (Inter Miami), Moussa Djitte (Austin FC), Kei Kamara (CF Montreal)
Head Coach: Josh Wolff (Austin FC)
Bench: Brad Stuver (Austin FC), Brent Kallman (Minnesota United), Ismael Kone (CF Montreal), Erik Thommy (Sporting Kansas City) , Alejandro Pozuelo (Inter Miami), Xherdan Shaqiri (Chicago Fire), Corey Baird (Houston Dynamo)

