Lansing, MI

WZZM 13

Bioluminescent mushrooms are popping up around West Michigan

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — Pumpkin Spice Lattes and Candy Corn often mark the transition from summer to fall, but what about glow-in-the-dark mushrooms?. Jeff Baurs and assistant Devin Desgranges, viewers from Barry County, stumbled upon this natural phenomenon. Often occurring in the late summer to early fall months, these...
BARRY COUNTY, MI
UPMATTERS

What to do if your kid accidentally swallows a battery

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — New research from the journal Pediatrics reveals that emergency room visits involving children who have swallowed button batteries have doubled in the past decade. Button batteries are commonly found in products such as remote controls, watches, and toys. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics,...
LANSING, MI
Lansing, MI
Michigan Lifestyle
Lansing, MI
Lansing, MI
1470 WFNT

Bed Bath & Beyond Will Close 5 Stores in Michigan This Year

Bed Bath & Beyond is planning to close more than 50 stores around the country this year including five right here in Michigan. Earlier this month the company announced it was planning to lay off 20% of its workforce. After announcing their turnaround plans, Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Arnal died...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

West Michigan house explosion leaves woman in critical condition

Caledonia — Officials are investigating a west Michigan house explosion that left a 77-year-old woman in critical condition early Monday. Police received reports after midnight about a house fire and explosion in Caledonia, which is about 20 miles southeast of Grand Rapids, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said.
CALEDONIA, MI
WLNS

Seniors warn about shady mid-Michigan handyman

Winnie Gailey and Carol Hargrove said they needed work done in their homes and after they came across an ad on the Nextdoor app by Joshua Day. They say they thought he'd be a trustworthy hire but now they say he was the total opposite.
LANSING, MI
northernexpress.com

General Stores of the North

Nostalgia, tradition, and everything you need for...well, everything. While many NoMi residents would delight if a Trader Joe’s came north of Grand Rapids, we also know we’re pretty darn lucky to have some amazing general stores in our backyard. These shops stock everything from baseball caps to fresh cherries to decadent cappuccinos, all with a hefty dose of history. (The youngest shop on this list is 88 years old!) Here’s a quick look at what a few of these venerable venues have to offer.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Staffing shortages in MSU dining halls results in use of disposables, student frustration

Since the start of the new academic year, students have been disappointed by MSU's dining halls, many of which have been offering exclusively disposable plates, bowls, cutlery and cups."I wish they would use real plates and things like that more, there's just a lot of plastic and waste everyday," chemical engineering sophomore Leni Leipertz said. "There are thousands of kids that eat at the dining halls, and I think it's just too much."MSU has been transitioning some dining halls to reusable plates and silverware, most notably the Brody Commons. But, MSU Culinary Services could not tell The State News exactly...
Fox17

19 Michigan educators chosen for 'Clear the List' campaign

Out of 1,100 educators in our state, 19 were chosen for Michigan Virtual's Clear the List campaign— a funding initiative giving teachers and schools everything on their Amazon wish lists needed to make bring classroom big projects to life. Everything purchased will benefit students across our state, including in...
MICHIGAN STATE
wkzo.com

Several hundred lose power due to early morning thunderstorm

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – An early morning thunderstorm has knocked out power for some. 255 Consumers Energy customers in Kalamazoo County lost power from the storm that developed around 3:00 a.m. 147 customers in Calhoun County lost power, with another 27 in St. Joseph County and 33 in...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI

