Bioluminescent mushrooms are popping up around West Michigan
BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — Pumpkin Spice Lattes and Candy Corn often mark the transition from summer to fall, but what about glow-in-the-dark mushrooms?. Jeff Baurs and assistant Devin Desgranges, viewers from Barry County, stumbled upon this natural phenomenon. Often occurring in the late summer to early fall months, these...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Rice pudding and Coneys are as popular as pizza at Andy’s Pizza
JACKSON, MI – Jackson has changed a lot over the years, but one thing that’s stayed the same is Andy’s Pizza and Coney Island. It all started in 1959 when Nick Todoroff owned Nippy Grill on the city’s southside. However, the building his business was in was destroyed during Jackson’s Belden Road Urban Renewal project in the early 1960s.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: This Middle Eastern family is living the dream at Shawarma and More
FENTON, MI - Born in the Middle Eastern country of Jordan, Belal Khirfan has had plenty of relatives own various businesses. Khirfan has been a Flint resident since 1986, but he was never quite happy working in other industries. Opening Shawarma and More, located at 1383 N Leroy St. in...
What to do if your kid accidentally swallows a battery
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — New research from the journal Pediatrics reveals that emergency room visits involving children who have swallowed button batteries have doubled in the past decade. Button batteries are commonly found in products such as remote controls, watches, and toys. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics,...
'A very warm welcome, followed by a very cold shoulder'; Restaurant in Downtown Grand Rapids closes three months after opening
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Downtown Grand Rapids restaurant is closed tonight, just three months after opening. A Taste of Cairo served authentic Egyptian food, with a vegan and vegetarian menu. The restaurant opened in June. This is the owners' second location, after several years in business at Egyptian...
CPSC warns consumers to 'immediately' stop using male-to-male cords sold on Amazon
FLINT, Mich. - The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to "immediately" stop using and dispose of certain extension cords sold on Amazon because they pose several safety hazards. The CPSC says the male-to-male extension cords, with a three-prong plug, can shock or electrocute users, and pose fire...
Say Goodbye To This West Michigan Bed Bath & Beyond That’s Closing Its Doors For Good
Every time I think of the housing goods chain Bed Bath & Beyond, I always think of the mid-2000's Family Guy Skit about Peter Griffin going to find what exactly is in the "Beyond" of Bed Bath & Beyond. While, you and I may have never found what is for...
Thousands of fans flock to Michigan family farm for country music star Luke Bryan's 2022 tour
Luke Bryan is making his second appearance at a sold-out show hosted by a Michigan family farm on the Livingston/Ingham County border Saturday evening,
News 8 crew goes ‘Over The Edge’ to support Easterseals Michigan
There will be a lot of eyes on Bridgewater Place in downtown Grand Rapids on Saturday as people rappel 18 stories down the building as part of Easterseals 'Over The Edge' event.
Bed Bath & Beyond Will Close 5 Stores in Michigan This Year
Bed Bath & Beyond is planning to close more than 50 stores around the country this year including five right here in Michigan. Earlier this month the company announced it was planning to lay off 20% of its workforce. After announcing their turnaround plans, Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Arnal died...
Na’Mylah Turner-Moore, slain 10-year-old ‘princess’ of Saginaw, given funeral fit for a queen
SAGINAW, MI — Regarded as a princess of Saginaw, 10-year-old Na’Mylah J. Turner-Moore received a funeral worthy of a queen. “We’re here to celebrate the homegoing of a young queen,” said the Rev. Larry D. Camel. “We are here to encourage the family that we are sharing with you this morning your grief.”
4 children who were abducted by Michigan father found in cab of semi truck
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. – Officials said they found four children who had been abducted by their noncustodial Michigan father in the cab of a semi truck. A missing endangered alert was issued out of Saginaw County in April when Joses Braxton kidnapped his child, according to authorities. Further investigation...
Sparrow reports 33% drop in drug deaths in 5 mid-Michigan counties
Sparrow defines drug deaths as deaths that resulted entirely or partially from "physiologic effects of acute toxicity."
West Michigan house explosion leaves woman in critical condition
Caledonia — Officials are investigating a west Michigan house explosion that left a 77-year-old woman in critical condition early Monday. Police received reports after midnight about a house fire and explosion in Caledonia, which is about 20 miles southeast of Grand Rapids, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said.
Seniors warn about shady mid-Michigan handyman
Winnie Gailey and Carol Hargrove said they needed work done in their homes and after they came across an ad on the Nextdoor app by Joshua Day. They say they thought he'd be a trustworthy hire but now they say he was the total opposite.
General Stores of the North
Nostalgia, tradition, and everything you need for...well, everything. While many NoMi residents would delight if a Trader Joe’s came north of Grand Rapids, we also know we’re pretty darn lucky to have some amazing general stores in our backyard. These shops stock everything from baseball caps to fresh cherries to decadent cappuccinos, all with a hefty dose of history. (The youngest shop on this list is 88 years old!) Here’s a quick look at what a few of these venerable venues have to offer.
Speeding in Michigan? Your Next Ticket May Come Via Traffic Cam, Not Trooper
We've all seen the signs in construction zones regarding fines for speeding, especially when workers are present, but for some those signs seem to be more of a "guideline" than an actual rule. However, you may want to pay serious attention the next time you're driving through a construction zone...
Staffing shortages in MSU dining halls results in use of disposables, student frustration
Since the start of the new academic year, students have been disappointed by MSU's dining halls, many of which have been offering exclusively disposable plates, bowls, cutlery and cups."I wish they would use real plates and things like that more, there's just a lot of plastic and waste everyday," chemical engineering sophomore Leni Leipertz said. "There are thousands of kids that eat at the dining halls, and I think it's just too much."MSU has been transitioning some dining halls to reusable plates and silverware, most notably the Brody Commons. But, MSU Culinary Services could not tell The State News exactly...
19 Michigan educators chosen for 'Clear the List' campaign
Out of 1,100 educators in our state, 19 were chosen for Michigan Virtual's Clear the List campaign— a funding initiative giving teachers and schools everything on their Amazon wish lists needed to make bring classroom big projects to life. Everything purchased will benefit students across our state, including in...
Several hundred lose power due to early morning thunderstorm
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – An early morning thunderstorm has knocked out power for some. 255 Consumers Energy customers in Kalamazoo County lost power from the storm that developed around 3:00 a.m. 147 customers in Calhoun County lost power, with another 27 in St. Joseph County and 33 in...
