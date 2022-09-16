One New York man on Craigslist tried to find a crafty solution to ensure his wife could go to weekend events safely without him in attendance. In a Craigslist ad, shared by popular nightlife producer Terence Edgerson on Instagram, a husband was seeking someone to chaperone his wife on weekend excursions so he would be able to “get some rest.” Edgerson — known as NY Social Bee online — shared a screenshot of the listing titled “Looking for Gay man to take wife out to party (Chelsea),” which appears to have since been removed from the website.

