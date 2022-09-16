Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
Husband posts hilarious wanted ad ‘looking for gay man' to party with wife
One New York man on Craigslist tried to find a crafty solution to ensure his wife could go to weekend events safely without him in attendance. In a Craigslist ad, shared by popular nightlife producer Terence Edgerson on Instagram, a husband was seeking someone to chaperone his wife on weekend excursions so he would be able to “get some rest.” Edgerson — known as NY Social Bee online — shared a screenshot of the listing titled “Looking for Gay man to take wife out to party (Chelsea),” which appears to have since been removed from the website.
TODAY.com
See little sister Charlotte tell George to bow during queen's funeral
Prince George and Princess Charlotte remained composed during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, though the young princess apparently reminded her older brother to bow during part of the procession. NBC’s Wilfred Frost reports for the 3rd Hour of TODAY.Sept. 19, 2022.
TODAY.com
Lady Gaga shares tearful message apologizing to fans for canceling concert mid-show
Lady Gaga issued an apology to fans on social media after she was canceled the final date of her Chromatica Ball tour on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami in the middle of her performance. On Twitter, the venue announced at 12:28 a.m. early Sunday morning that...
TODAY.com
Kate Winslet hospitalized after falling on set of movie in Croatia
Kate Winslet had to go to the hospital after an accident while filming a movie in Croatia, a spokesperson for the Oscar-winning actor told NBC News. “Kate slipped and was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure required by the production. She is fine and will be filming, as planned, this week,” the spokesperson said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TODAY.com
Playing the queen: Helen Mirren, Claire Foy reflect on royal roles
Actors Helen Mirren and Claire Foy both portrayed Queen Elizabeth on-screen, depicting the monarch during different stages of her life. In this week’s Sunday Spotlight, Willie Geist looks back on 2018 conversations with Mirren and Foy where they reflected on playing the queen.Sept. 18, 2022.
TODAY.com
Camilla pays tribute to queen: ‘I will always remember her smile’
The world and Queen Elizabeth’s family are getting ready to say their final goodbyes to the monarch in preparation for Monday’s state funeral. NBC’s Keir Simmons reports for Sunday TODAY.Sept. 18, 2022.
TODAY.com
Taylor Swift shares candid look behind the scenes of new album
Taylor Swift is giving us an inside look into the making of "Midnights." The 32-year-old artist shared a behind-the-scenes video to Instagram of a compilation of clips of her creating her newest album, including footage singing with glasses of wine, walking through the snow and resting with her cat. Swift...
TODAY.com
This little girl having a meltdown is everyone dreading football season
When Rylee Grace was pregnant, her husband, Alex, a football fanatic, dreamed of watching games with their daughter, Mara. Alex even purchased baby jerseys. But Mara, who is now 2, doesn’t get what all the fuss is about. In a now-viral TikTok video, Alex is seen standing in front...
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TODAY.com
Beyoncé sends ‘original Dreamgirl’ Sheryl Lee Ralph sweet gift to celebrate Emmy win
Sheryl Lee Ralph got a special delivery celebrating her Emmy win from none other than Beyoncé!. Ralph, 65, who made history as the second Black woman to win an Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for her role on ABC's "Abbott Elementary," posted a video on Instagram of the moment she received flowers from Queen Bey herself.
TODAY.com
Royal beekeeper informs Queen Elizabeth’s bees of her death
Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist runs through the Highs and Lows of the week, including the royal beekeeper tasked with informing Queen Elizabeth II’s bees of her death, King Charles losing his battle with a fountain pen, the sweet reactions to the new “Little Mermaid,” and a man determined to fight through strong winds to put balloons in his car.Sept. 18, 2022.
TODAY.com
Choir sings ‘God Save the King’ at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
NBC’s Wilfred Frost reports for TODAY on the significance of the choir singing “God Save the King” at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. “We as a nation will never have a more poignant moment to sing it,” Frost says.Sept. 19, 2022.
TODAY.com
Mourners line up for 24-hour wait to view Queen’s coffin in London
Queen Elizabeth II’s eight grandchildren are expected to stand in the silent vigil at Westminster as the public line up for an almost 24-hour wait to say goodbye to the beloved monarch. NBC’s Keir Simmons reports for Saturday TODAY.Sept. 17, 2022.
U.K.・
TODAY.com
Royal expert on the significance of Queen Elizabeth’s coffin design
NBC royal commentator Daisy McAndrew discusses the details within Queen Elizabeth’s coffin design and funeral procession. “She wanted her coffin to be seen by as many people as possible,” McAndrew says.Sept. 19, 2022.
TODAY.com
15 sentimental gift ideas for the mother of the bride
Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. She’s been there for you since day one — and especially during the wedding planning process — so why not do something special for her as a way to show some extra gratitude for her unwavering love and support?
TODAY.com
Kelly Clarkson got Walk of Fame star with the original ‘American Idol’ judges by her side
The first "American Idol" is getting a Hollywood star. Twenty years after Kelly Clarkson won the inaugural season of the singing competition show, she was recognized with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She received the honor Sept. 19 in a ceremony in front of her new star, the 2,733rd on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles.
TODAY.com
Ana De Armas talks transforming into Marilyn Monroe for ‘Blonde’
Get a preview of this week’s Sunday Sitdown where Ana De Armas joins Willie Geist to talk about what it took for her to transform into Marilyn Monroe for her new movie “Blonde.”Sept. 17, 2022.
TODAY.com
Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean has dramatic transformation into drag queen Poppy Love
Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean is showing us the meaning of being fabulous. The final four celebrities who are still competing in Season Two of "RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race" have been revealed, and McLean is part of the pack. Similar to "The Masked Singer," celebrities compete in drag...
TODAY.com
Ana de Armas recalls seeing herself as Marilyn Monroe for the first time: ‘It felt like she was back’
For months, Ana de Armas has made headlines for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in the historical drama “Blonde.”. First, it was for her incredible visual transformation to resemble the late Hollywood icon. Later, for criticism surrounding her accent in the film, which was defended by Monroe’s estate and de Armas herself.
TODAY.com
Peter Alexander talks about balancing career and kids as a working dad: 'This is what matters'
Peter Alexander understands all too well the balancing act that comes with being a working parent. Over his decades-long career, his priorities have naturally shifted after welcoming his two daughters, who he shares with his wife of 10 years, Alison Starling: Ava, 9, and Emma 7. The Saturday TODAY co-anchor...
TODAY.com
Post Malone takes scary fall during St. Louis show, heroically returns to finish set
Post Malone took a major tumble onstage in St. Louis this weekend. The "Better Now" singer was seen touching the crowd's hands at Enterprise Center on Saturday, Sept. 17 when he suddenly tripped through a hole and dropped to the ground. Malone appeared to be screaming in pain when medics rushed over to help.
Comments / 0