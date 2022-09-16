ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Husband posts hilarious wanted ad ‘looking for gay man' to party with wife

One New York man on Craigslist tried to find a crafty solution to ensure his wife could go to weekend events safely without him in attendance. In a Craigslist ad, shared by popular nightlife producer Terence Edgerson on Instagram, a husband was seeking someone to chaperone his wife on weekend excursions so he would be able to “get some rest.” Edgerson — known as NY Social Bee online — shared a screenshot of the listing titled “Looking for Gay man to take wife out to party (Chelsea),” which appears to have since been removed from the website.
BROOKLYN, NY
TODAY.com

See little sister Charlotte tell George to bow during queen's funeral

Prince George and Princess Charlotte remained composed during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, though the young princess apparently reminded her older brother to bow during part of the procession. NBC’s Wilfred Frost reports for the 3rd Hour of TODAY.Sept. 19, 2022.
WORLD
TODAY.com

Kate Winslet hospitalized after falling on set of movie in Croatia

Kate Winslet had to go to the hospital after an accident while filming a movie in Croatia, a spokesperson for the Oscar-winning actor told NBC News. “Kate slipped and was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure required by the production. She is fine and will be filming, as planned, this week,” the spokesperson said.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Wedding#Love Is Blind#Friendship#Engagements
TODAY.com

Playing the queen: Helen Mirren, Claire Foy reflect on royal roles

Actors Helen Mirren and Claire Foy both portrayed Queen Elizabeth on-screen, depicting the monarch during different stages of her life. In this week’s Sunday Spotlight, Willie Geist looks back on 2018 conversations with Mirren and Foy where they reflected on playing the queen.Sept. 18, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Taylor Swift shares candid look behind the scenes of new album

Taylor Swift is giving us an inside look into the making of "Midnights." The 32-year-old artist shared a behind-the-scenes video to Instagram of a compilation of clips of her creating her newest album, including footage singing with glasses of wine, walking through the snow and resting with her cat. Swift...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

This little girl having a meltdown is everyone dreading football season

When Rylee Grace was pregnant, her husband, Alex, a football fanatic, dreamed of watching games with their daughter, Mara. Alex even purchased baby jerseys. But Mara, who is now 2, doesn’t get what all the fuss is about. In a now-viral TikTok video, Alex is seen standing in front...
NFL
TODAY.com

Beyoncé sends ‘original Dreamgirl’ Sheryl Lee Ralph sweet gift to celebrate Emmy win

Sheryl Lee Ralph got a special delivery celebrating her Emmy win from none other than Beyoncé!. Ralph, 65, who made history as the second Black woman to win an Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for her role on ABC's "Abbott Elementary," posted a video on Instagram of the moment she received flowers from Queen Bey herself.
MUSIC
TODAY.com

Royal beekeeper informs Queen Elizabeth’s bees of her death

Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist runs through the Highs and Lows of the week, including the royal beekeeper tasked with informing Queen Elizabeth II’s bees of her death, King Charles losing his battle with a fountain pen, the sweet reactions to the new “Little Mermaid,” and a man determined to fight through strong winds to put balloons in his car.Sept. 18, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

15 sentimental gift ideas for the mother of the bride

Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. She’s been there for you since day one — and especially during the wedding planning process — so why not do something special for her as a way to show some extra gratitude for her unwavering love and support?
RELATIONSHIPS

