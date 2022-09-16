Read full article on original website
SINGAPORE, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday, after rising in the previous session, on concerns that interest rate hikes in the United States to tame inflation will curb economic growth and fuel demand in the world's biggest crude consumer.
Autoblog
Porsche valuation of $70-75 billion could raise up to $9.4 billion for VW
Volkswagen AG is looking to raise as much as 9.4 billion euros ($9.4 billion) from the initial public offering of its iconic sports-car maker Porsche AG in what could be Europe’s largest listing in more than a decade. The German carmaker said late Sunday it is seeking a valuation...
