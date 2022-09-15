ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Fulton, TN

Maggie Lindemann New Music 2022: 'Suckerpunch' Has Singer Singing About Pushing People Away

Maggie Lindemann rose to prominence with her breakout bubblegum pop single "Pretty Girl," the song that took over social media in 2016. It's been a long time since the 24-year-old singer released "Pretty Girl," and that much is evident in her music, as she pivots and switches up the direction of her music with her newly released debut studio album "Suckerpunch."
