Lady Gaga Chromatica Ball Miami CANCELED Mid-Show: Pop Star in Tears! [WATCH]
The final show of Lady Gaga's summer stadium tour "Chromatica Ball" has finally come to an end and many fans did not expect the finale to be a real-life disaster as the singer and her team were forced to cancel the event during the show due to a valid reason.
Noah Cyrus Finds Purpose, Hope With New Album 'The Hardest Part:' ' I Was Choosing Drugs Over My Family, My Friendships, Myself'
After six long years, it is finally here. Noah Cyrus' album "The Hardest Part" was released on Sept 16 via Columbia Records and Records LLC, and it is essentially the singer-songwriter's diary of sorts. Fans were left wondering why Cyrus has taken so long with releasing her album when she...
Grimes 'Did Something Crazy', Teases Fans With Post-Surgery Pic: Does She Finally Have Elf Ears?
About a month ago, Grimes shared her interest in going under the knife for a pair of elf ears, and it seems like she finally got what she's been asking for. Over the weekend, the Canadian singer posted a picture of herself post-operation, her head wrapped in bandages, which caused quite a ruckus on the Internet.
Enrique Iglesias Kisses A Fan During Meet & Greet-'What About His Wife?' Fans Ask
A fan who went to Enrique Iglesia's meet-and-greet event and concert got more than she bargained for, as she was seen and videoed kissing the singer passionately in one of his Las Vegas concerts. The 47-year-old singer shared the encounter on Instagram, captioning it, "Friday night in #LASVEGAS @resortsworldlv see...
What Happened to Lady Gaga's Chromatica Ball in Miami? Cancellation, Thunderstorms, More!
Little Monsters are in chaos after Lady Gaga's Chromatic Ball in Miami was recently canceled-mid performance due to unfavorable weather conditions in the area. Gaga broke down in tears in a subsequent video posted on her Instagram account, explaining their decision to finish the show more than halfway through the entire set.
Machine Gun Kelly Makes Hip Hop Comeback on EST Gee Collab Song, Draws Mixed Reactions
Before dominating the charts with his pop-punk songs and grungy aesthetic, Machine Gun Kelly used to be a rapper in the hip-hop industry and even ignited a feud with Eminem years ago. Today, the rapper-turned-rocker made his rap comeback in an EST Gee collaboration track; did fans like it?. According...
Maggie Lindemann New Music 2022: 'Suckerpunch' Has Singer Singing About Pushing People Away
Maggie Lindemann rose to prominence with her breakout bubblegum pop single "Pretty Girl," the song that took over social media in 2016. It's been a long time since the 24-year-old singer released "Pretty Girl," and that much is evident in her music, as she pivots and switches up the direction of her music with her newly released debut studio album "Suckerpunch."
Lil Nas X New Song 2022: Release Date Amid Successful 'Montero' Tour Revealed
Lil Nas X has taken over the world of music over the past two years because of the success of his debut album "MONTERO" and it seems like he's not stopping anytime soon as he's set to release a new song while being on tour. Taking to his social media...
Post Malone Suffers Fall Onstage During Performance; Reveals Details About Mishap
Post Malone gave an update following his stage fall during a recent show in St. Louis. Fans of Post Malone gathered on Saturday night in St. Louis at the Enterprise Center where the rapper held his latest concert. However, halfway through the show, he suffered a nasty fall that left him with an injury.
Ludacris' Manager Chaka Zulu 'Forced To Defend Himself' During Atlanta Shooting, Faces Murder Charges
Ludacris' manager Chaka Zulu, born Ahmed Obafemi, was arrested for his involvement in a shooting incident in a parking lot in Atlanta back in June. According to reports, Zulu was seen leaving an event, accompanied by his assistant and a friend when a man walked up to him, bumping his chest.
Jeff Watson Health Status: Ex-Night Rangers Guitarist Shares Update After Recent ICU Stay
Jeff Watson gave a positive update about his health after undergoing major surgery. Watson, the former guitarist of Night Ranger, sparked a major concern when he revealed that he had to undergo brain surgery that led him to be admitted to the ICU. In an update on Facebook, the musician...
Robbie Williams Beats Elvis Presley Record After Announcing Netflix Documentary on Addiction Battle
Robbie Williams has surpassed a previous chart record held by Elvis Presley. The 48-year-old pop icon released his greatest hits album 'XXV' on Friday (09.09.22), and when it debuted at number one a week later, he surpassed the late King of Rock 'n' Roll Elvis as the artist with the most number one solo albums, with a total of 14.
