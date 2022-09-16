ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Oil Companies Are Greenwashing, Congress Committee Says

A House congressional committee said that the public promises made by Big Oil companies to fight climate change amount to greenwashing. — A House congressional committee said internal documents from Exxon Mobil Corp., Chevron Corp., Shell Plc, and BP Plc reveal that their public promises to fight climate change amount to greenwashing.
KCA Deutag Secures Job Extensions to the Tune of $112MM

Drilling, engineering and technology provider KCA Deutag has been able to extend a number of contracts and secure additional options, but is also close to completing the acquisition of Saipem’s land rig business. The contract extensions, according to a company statement, are valued around $112 million, and are primarily...
Fitch Solutions Discusses Gas to Oil Switching

Fitch Solutions expects to see an increase in gas-to-oil switching for use in heating during the winter season in the northern hemisphere, the company’s associate director, Emma Richards, told Rigzone. “We’ve already seen a switch towards oil, with the increase in gas prices having far outstripped the increase in...
Russia Could Find New Markets for Half the Oil Shunned by the EU

Russia's oil industry, which accounts for roughly 10 percent of the global production and is a key source of revenue for the Kremlin, already faces significant sanctions after its invasion of Ukraine. — Russia could find new markets for about half of the crude exports that will be banned by the European Union from December, according to energy-data firm Kpler.
Serica Energy Runs Into Issues During North Eigg Drilling

Serica Energy has encountered issues during the drilling of the North Eigg exploration well offshore UK. — British independent upstream oil and gas exploration and production company Serica Energy has encountered issues during the drilling of the North Eigg exploration well offshore UK. Serica said that drilling operations on...
Germany Assuming Control of Rosneft Deutschland

The German Federal Government has announced that, on the basis of the Energy Security of Supply Act, it has placed Rosneft Deutschland GmbH (RDG) und RN Refining & Marketing GmbH (RNRM) under the fiduciary management of the Bundesnetzagentur (Federal Network Agency). This means that the FNA is assuming control of...
Oil Rose Slightly on Weakened Dollar and Rate Hike Uncertainties

Oil eked out a meager gain as the dollar weakened, with much of the market waiting to see what the Federal Reserve will decide regarding rate hikes when it meets later this week. West Texas Intermediate inched forward to settle above $85 a barrel, paring earlier losses as the dollar...
OMV To Supply Ryanair With Sustainable Aviation Fuel

OMV has signed an agreement to supply sustainable aviation fuel to Ryanair across Austria, Germany, and Romania. — International oil and gas company OMV has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to supply sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to low-cost airline Ryanair across Austria, Germany, and Romania. While the limited production...
Typhoon Sees FPSO Drift Off Quayside

Kosmos Energy (NYSE/LSE: KOS) has revealed that the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel drifted approximately 655 feet off the quayside as a result of Typhoon Muifa. The company, which highlighted that it had been informed by BP - the operator of the GTA project...
North America Sees Double Digit Rig Rise

North America added 10 rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on September 16. Six of the 10 weekly additions came from Canada, with the remaining four coming from the U.S., the rig count highlighted. Canada added six oil rigs week on week, whereas the U.S. added eight oil rigs, and dropped four gas rigs, week on week, Baker Hughes’ count showed.
Neste Oyj Starts Strategic Review to End Refining in Finland

Neste Oyj, Finland’s only oil refiner, has begun studying how it will end the processing of crude in the Nordic country by the middle of the next decade. The world’s biggest maker of renewable diesel said its refinery in Porvoo, which already makes biofuels, would undergo a transformation starting with the co-processing of both renewable and circular feedstock, according to a statement. A spokeswoman contacted by Bloomberg News verified the statement.
US Natural Gas Rig Numbers Surpass Pre-Pandemic Levels

U.S. natural gas producers are operating more drilling rigs now than at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020. U.S. natural gas producers are operating more drilling rigs now than at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) claimed. EIA...
The Independent

Asia shares rise on US rally ahead of expected Fed rate hike

Asian shares mostly rose Tuesday, after Wall Street closed higher on a late buying spree following recent losses as investors await another interest rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve.Markets have been jittery over whether the Fed’s plan to cool the hottest U.S. inflation in four decades might be too aggressive and throw the economy into a recession by pumping the brakes on growth too hard. Japan reported that its consumer inflation jumped in August to 3.0%, its highest level since November 1991 but well below the 8% plus readings in the U.S. Core inflation excluding volatile fresh food...
BUSINESS
TotalEnergies Reaches FID For Gas Project Off Tierra Del Fuego

TotalEnergies has approved the final investment decision for the Fenix gas development off Tierra del Fuego in southern Argentina. — French oil and gas major TotalEnergies has approved the final investment decision for the Fenix gas development, located 40 miles off the coast of Tierra del Fuego in southern Argentina.
Petrobras Chief Executive Diagnosed With Cancer, Reports Claim

The CEO of Petrobras has been diagnosed with cancer, according to a note sent by the company to its employees. — The chief executive officer of Brazilian state-owned oil giant Petrobras has been diagnosed with cancer, according to a note sent by the company to its employees. It has...
UAE Accelerates Plan to Increase Oil Production Capacity

The United Arab Emirates has accelerated a plan to raise its oil production capacity, according to people familiar with the matter, as it tries to cash in on its crude reserves before the world transitions to cleaner energy. Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., which pumps almost all the UAE’s oil,...
Top Headlines: Oil Futures Signal Death Cross and More

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. One of Rigzone’s regular market watchers recently took a look at the signal of a so called death cross pattern in the oil futures market, what oil traders were focusing on, natural gas market trends and more.
Netherlands Buying Diesel Before Winter

The Netherlands is purchasing millions of barrels of diesel in preparation for what is set to be a winter like no other. — The Netherlands is purchasing millions of barrels of diesel in preparation for what is set to be a winter like no other. The country’s petroleum stockpiling...
